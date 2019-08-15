Saudi ministry cites media coverage of Hajj 

You are here

Saudi Minister of Media Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah speaks during the annual Hajj ceremony in Jeddah.
JEDDAH: The Saudi Media Ministry held an annual ceremony in Jeddah to honor media delegations that participated in coverage of this year’s Hajj season.

Media Minister Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah hailed the Saudi leadership’s keenness on the season’s success, saying the Kingdom has the honor of serving the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims.

The ceremony featured speeches by guests of the ministry, who praised efforts to serve pilgrims. Presentations on those efforts were also shown.

Al-Shabanah honored participating bodies from inside and outside the ministry. He thanked the media for their efforts and coverage of Hajj, which enabled pilgrims to share their stories and spiritual experiences with the world.

There were 2,489,406 pilgrims at this year’s Hajj, of whom 1,855,027 came from outside the Kingdom, according to the General Authority for Statistics.

There were 634,379 domestic pilgrims, of whom 67 percent were non-Saudi. There were 1,385,234 male pilgrims and 1,104,172 female pilgrims, the authority added.

Earlier, Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal thanked local and international media representatives for their Hajj coverage.

This year, 630 permits were issued to Arab, foreign and local media representatives to cover Hajj.

 

 

 

DHAHRAN: For the first time in Saudi Arabia, the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) will host the Luminarium and Box Wars events from Oct. 10 to 26 in Dhahran city.

The events are part of the Tanween Cultural Season’s second edition, details of which will be announced soon.

The Luminarium event offers visitors a unique experience inspired by geometry, nature and Islamic architecture.

Box Wars will give visitors the opportunity to discover new ways to benefit from cardboard boxes, and will include building arts, fashion and theatrical facilities using cardboard boxes.

Ithra seeks to develop new standards of excellence in Saudi Arabia in the fields of culture and innovation.     

Empowerment

“Tanween aims to empower the next generation of Saudi creatives and innovators as a catalyst for creative economies and meaningful youth engagement,” said Ithra’s Director Ali Al-Mutairi.

“The initiative provides a global platform introducing new content for new talent … In addition to career progression and mentorship, Tanween introduces new ways of learning, wherein our visitors allow their imagination to play, develop and create within engaging creative spaces,” he added.

“As with last year’s overwhelming Tanween success, Ithra is proud to facilitate an inspiration-fueled environment, cementing our position as a creative and cultural destination where innovation is constantly encouraged.”

