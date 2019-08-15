You are here

King Salman’s guests visit historical sites in Madinah

Hajj pilgrims visited King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an, Quba Mosque and Martyrs of Uhud in Madinah. (SPA)
  • The Kingdom has served more than 95.85 million Hajj pilgrims in the last 50 years
MADINAH: Thousands of pilgrims have visited King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an, Quba Mosque, Martyrs of Uhud and a number of historical sites in Madinah. The guests, who came as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, described the complex as a great edifice to serve Islam and Muslims all over the world.
The pilgrims also expressed their thanks and appreciation to the king for enabling them to perform Hajj this season.
As many as 6,500 pilgrims from 79 countries were hosted by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, which supervised the implementation of the program. There have been 53,747 beneficiaries of the program since its inauguration.
The pilgrims expressed their congratulations to the Saudi leadership on the success of this year’s Hajj season.
The guests said that they valued the services accorded to them during their stay in the holy sites and Makkah while performing Hajj at the expense of King Salman.
There were 2,489,406 pilgrims at this year’s Hajj, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), and 1,855,027 of them came from outside the Kingdom. There were 634,379 domestic pilgrims, of whom 67 percent were non-Saudi.
The authority stated that the number of male pilgrims reached 1,385,234, while the number of female pilgrims was 1,104,172.
Last year, more than 1.75 million pilgrims from abroad performed Hajj, according to figures from the Saudi General Directorate of Passports.
The Kingdom has served more than 95.85 million Hajj pilgrims in the last 50 years.

Topics: Madinah HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019

Ithra hosts events as part of Tanween Cultural Season

Ithra hosts events as part of Tanween Cultural Season

  • The center seeks to develop new standards of excellence in Saudi Arabia in arts and creativity
DHAHRAN: For the first time in Saudi Arabia, the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) will host the Luminarium and Box Wars events from Oct. 10 to 26 in Dhahran city.

The events are part of the Tanween Cultural Season’s second edition, details of which will be announced soon.

The Luminarium event offers visitors a unique experience inspired by geometry, nature and Islamic architecture.

HIGHLIGHT

Box Wars will give visitors the opportunity to discover new ways to benefit from cardboard boxes, and will include building arts, fashion and theatrical facilities using cardboard boxes.

Box Wars will give visitors the opportunity to discover new ways to benefit from cardboard boxes, and will include building arts, fashion and theatrical facilities using cardboard boxes.

Ithra seeks to develop new standards of excellence in Saudi Arabia in the fields of culture and innovation.     

Empowerment

“Tanween aims to empower the next generation of Saudi creatives and innovators as a catalyst for creative economies and meaningful youth engagement,” said Ithra’s Director Ali Al-Mutairi.

“The initiative provides a global platform introducing new content for new talent … In addition to career progression and mentorship, Tanween introduces new ways of learning, wherein our visitors allow their imagination to play, develop and create within engaging creative spaces,” he added.

“As with last year’s overwhelming Tanween success, Ithra is proud to facilitate an inspiration-fueled environment, cementing our position as a creative and cultural destination where innovation is constantly encouraged.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ithraa Tanween

