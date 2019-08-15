King Salman’s guests visit historical sites in Madinah

MADINAH: Thousands of pilgrims have visited King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an, Quba Mosque, Martyrs of Uhud and a number of historical sites in Madinah. The guests, who came as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, described the complex as a great edifice to serve Islam and Muslims all over the world.
The pilgrims also expressed their thanks and appreciation to the king for enabling them to perform Hajj this season.
As many as 6,500 pilgrims from 79 countries were hosted by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, which supervised the implementation of the program. There have been 53,747 beneficiaries of the program since its inauguration.
The pilgrims expressed their congratulations to the Saudi leadership on the success of this year’s Hajj season.
The guests said that they valued the services accorded to them during their stay in the holy sites and Makkah while performing Hajj at the expense of King Salman.
There were 2,489,406 pilgrims at this year’s Hajj, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), and 1,855,027 of them came from outside the Kingdom. There were 634,379 domestic pilgrims, of whom 67 percent were non-Saudi.
The authority stated that the number of male pilgrims reached 1,385,234, while the number of female pilgrims was 1,104,172.
Last year, more than 1.75 million pilgrims from abroad performed Hajj, according to figures from the Saudi General Directorate of Passports.
The Kingdom has served more than 95.85 million Hajj pilgrims in the last 50 years.
