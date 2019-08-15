OIC chief praises Saudi leadership on Hajj success

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, congratulated the leadership, government and people of Saudi Arabia on the success of this year’s Hajj season.
He expressed thanks for the services and facilities provided to pilgrims from their arrival in the holy sites until their return to their countries.
Meanwhile, Arab Islamic affairs and information ministers and heads of pilgrims affairs offices, who led their counties’ Hajj missions, said that this year’s Hajj season was free from any difficulties and praised the cooperation among all bodies working during Hajj days.
