You are here

  • Home
  • OIC chief praises Saudi leadership on Hajj success
﻿

OIC chief praises Saudi leadership on Hajj success

OIC Secretary-General Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

OIC chief praises Saudi leadership on Hajj success

Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, congratulated the leadership, government and people of Saudi Arabia on the success of this year’s Hajj season.
He expressed thanks for the services and facilities provided to pilgrims from their arrival in the holy sites until their return to their countries.
Meanwhile, Arab Islamic affairs and information ministers and heads of pilgrims affairs offices, who led their counties’ Hajj missions, said that this year’s Hajj season was free from any difficulties and praised the cooperation among all bodies working during Hajj days.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) HAJJ2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold meeting on women’s empowerment
0
Saudi Arabia
‘Unite against terror,’ Organization of Islamic Cooperation forum told

Ithra hosts events as part of Tanween Cultural Season

Updated 19 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Ithra hosts events as part of Tanween Cultural Season

  • The center seeks to develop new standards of excellence in Saudi Arabia in arts and creativity
Updated 19 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

DHAHRAN: For the first time in Saudi Arabia, the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) will host the Luminarium and Box Wars events from Oct. 10 to 26 in Dhahran city.

The events are part of the Tanween Cultural Season’s second edition, details of which will be announced soon.

The Luminarium event offers visitors a unique experience inspired by geometry, nature and Islamic architecture.

HIGHLIGHT

Box Wars will give visitors the opportunity to discover new ways to benefit from cardboard boxes, and will include building arts, fashion and theatrical facilities using cardboard boxes.

Box Wars will give visitors the opportunity to discover new ways to benefit from cardboard boxes, and will include building arts, fashion and theatrical facilities using cardboard boxes.

Ithra seeks to develop new standards of excellence in Saudi Arabia in the fields of culture and innovation.     

Empowerment

“Tanween aims to empower the next generation of Saudi creatives and innovators as a catalyst for creative economies and meaningful youth engagement,” said Ithra’s Director Ali Al-Mutairi.

“The initiative provides a global platform introducing new content for new talent … In addition to career progression and mentorship, Tanween introduces new ways of learning, wherein our visitors allow their imagination to play, develop and create within engaging creative spaces,” he added.

“As with last year’s overwhelming Tanween success, Ithra is proud to facilitate an inspiration-fueled environment, cementing our position as a creative and cultural destination where innovation is constantly encouraged.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ithraa Tanween

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra announces 2nd edition of Tanween cultural season
0
Saudi Arabia
Innovation in manufacturing and communication the focus for Tanween's second weekend

Latest updates

Survival in the age of heatwaves
0
Ithra hosts events as part of Tanween Cultural Season
0
Envoy lauds Saudi-Indian ties on Independence Day
0
Jeffrey Epstein autopsy report shows broken neck
0
Riyadh to host Euromoney conference
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.