What We Are Eating Today: Hualan

Located in one of Riyadh’s high-end shopping malls, Chinese restaurant Hualan serves some of the finest Asian dishes with modern flair and unique ingredients.
The restaurant’s interior takes its inspiration from a traditional Chinese garden with a modern twist, where flora and fauna meet geometry. With comfortable seats and wide windows, the restaurant’s location in the heart of Riyadh makes for a spectacular view.
For starters, we ordered the Cantonese dim sum platter. The Crispy Aromatic Duck roll was great, the duck was soft and had just the right amount of crisp in it to really build an appetite.
As for the main course, the stir fried beef in Mongolian sauce was perfect. The beef was soft and melted in my mouth. The Szechuan “Kung Pao” chicken dish was also a delight, with just the right amount of kick in the sauce so as to not overwhelm it. The charcoal grilled Chilean seabass in sesame honey sauce might be an acquired taste for some but it was a great mix for me, with just the right amount of honey mixed with the spiced fish. It was an experience I have not found in any other Chinese restaurant.
We ordered a plate of steamed Jasmine rice and spicy fried rice with taro and spring onion, a rare treat since taro is not often found in many restaurants in the Kingdom.

DHAHRAN: For the first time in Saudi Arabia, the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) will host the Luminarium and Box Wars events from Oct. 10 to 26 in Dhahran city.

The events are part of the Tanween Cultural Season’s second edition, details of which will be announced soon.

The Luminarium event offers visitors a unique experience inspired by geometry, nature and Islamic architecture.

Box Wars will give visitors the opportunity to discover new ways to benefit from cardboard boxes, and will include building arts, fashion and theatrical facilities using cardboard boxes.

Box Wars will give visitors the opportunity to discover new ways to benefit from cardboard boxes, and will include building arts, fashion and theatrical facilities using cardboard boxes.

Ithra seeks to develop new standards of excellence in Saudi Arabia in the fields of culture and innovation.     

Empowerment

“Tanween aims to empower the next generation of Saudi creatives and innovators as a catalyst for creative economies and meaningful youth engagement,” said Ithra’s Director Ali Al-Mutairi.

“The initiative provides a global platform introducing new content for new talent … In addition to career progression and mentorship, Tanween introduces new ways of learning, wherein our visitors allow their imagination to play, develop and create within engaging creative spaces,” he added.

“As with last year’s overwhelming Tanween success, Ithra is proud to facilitate an inspiration-fueled environment, cementing our position as a creative and cultural destination where innovation is constantly encouraged.”

