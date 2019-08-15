Located in one of Riyadh’s high-end shopping malls, Chinese restaurant Hualan serves some of the finest Asian dishes with modern flair and unique ingredients.
The restaurant’s interior takes its inspiration from a traditional Chinese garden with a modern twist, where flora and fauna meet geometry. With comfortable seats and wide windows, the restaurant’s location in the heart of Riyadh makes for a spectacular view.
For starters, we ordered the Cantonese dim sum platter. The Crispy Aromatic Duck roll was great, the duck was soft and had just the right amount of crisp in it to really build an appetite.
As for the main course, the stir fried beef in Mongolian sauce was perfect. The beef was soft and melted in my mouth. The Szechuan “Kung Pao” chicken dish was also a delight, with just the right amount of kick in the sauce so as to not overwhelm it. The charcoal grilled Chilean seabass in sesame honey sauce might be an acquired taste for some but it was a great mix for me, with just the right amount of honey mixed with the spiced fish. It was an experience I have not found in any other Chinese restaurant.
We ordered a plate of steamed Jasmine rice and spicy fried rice with taro and spring onion, a rare treat since taro is not often found in many restaurants in the Kingdom.
What We Are Eating Today: Hualan
What We Are Eating Today: Hualan
- It was an experience I have not found in any other Chinese restaurant
Located in one of Riyadh’s high-end shopping malls, Chinese restaurant Hualan serves some of the finest Asian dishes with modern flair and unique ingredients.