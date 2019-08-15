RIYADH: The two-day Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference, one of the most important financial events in the region, will open in Riyadh on Sept. 18 with a focus on the new financial ecosystem.
The annual conference, organized under the patronage of the Finance Ministry, will explore how changes in finance and the Kingdom intersect.
“Euromoney this year is running parallel streams looking at the digital future and at the Kingdom’s growth story,” said the conference website. Each session will have presentations, interviews, debate and discussion featuring international and local speakers.
Riyadh to host Euromoney conference
- Each session will have presentations, interviews, debate and discussion featuring international and local speakers
