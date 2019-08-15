You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh to host Euromoney conference
﻿

Riyadh to host Euromoney conference

Saudi and foreign investors attend the Euromoney Saudi Arabia conference in the capital Riyadh on May 3, 2016. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh to host Euromoney conference

  • Each session will have presentations, interviews, debate and discussion featuring international and local speakers
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The two-day Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference, one of the most important financial events in the region, will open in Riyadh on Sept. 18 with a focus on the new financial ecosystem.
The annual conference, organized under the patronage of the Finance Ministry, will explore how changes in finance and the Kingdom intersect.
“Euromoney this year is running parallel streams looking at the digital future and at the Kingdom’s growth story,” said the conference website. Each session will have presentations, interviews, debate and discussion featuring international and local speakers.

Topics: euromoney

Related

0
Corporate News
HSBC Saudi Arabia wins Euromoney award
0
Corporate News
Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia participates in Saudi Euromoney Conference 2017

Ithra hosts events as part of Tanween Cultural Season

Updated 20 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Ithra hosts events as part of Tanween Cultural Season

  • The center seeks to develop new standards of excellence in Saudi Arabia in arts and creativity
Updated 20 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

DHAHRAN: For the first time in Saudi Arabia, the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) will host the Luminarium and Box Wars events from Oct. 10 to 26 in Dhahran city.

The events are part of the Tanween Cultural Season’s second edition, details of which will be announced soon.

The Luminarium event offers visitors a unique experience inspired by geometry, nature and Islamic architecture.

HIGHLIGHT

Box Wars will give visitors the opportunity to discover new ways to benefit from cardboard boxes, and will include building arts, fashion and theatrical facilities using cardboard boxes.

Box Wars will give visitors the opportunity to discover new ways to benefit from cardboard boxes, and will include building arts, fashion and theatrical facilities using cardboard boxes.

Ithra seeks to develop new standards of excellence in Saudi Arabia in the fields of culture and innovation.     

Empowerment

“Tanween aims to empower the next generation of Saudi creatives and innovators as a catalyst for creative economies and meaningful youth engagement,” said Ithra’s Director Ali Al-Mutairi.

“The initiative provides a global platform introducing new content for new talent … In addition to career progression and mentorship, Tanween introduces new ways of learning, wherein our visitors allow their imagination to play, develop and create within engaging creative spaces,” he added.

“As with last year’s overwhelming Tanween success, Ithra is proud to facilitate an inspiration-fueled environment, cementing our position as a creative and cultural destination where innovation is constantly encouraged.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ithraa Tanween

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra announces 2nd edition of Tanween cultural season
0
Saudi Arabia
Innovation in manufacturing and communication the focus for Tanween's second weekend

Latest updates

Survival in the age of heatwaves
0
Ithra hosts events as part of Tanween Cultural Season
0
Envoy lauds Saudi-Indian ties on Independence Day
0
Jeffrey Epstein autopsy report shows broken neck
0
Riyadh to host Euromoney conference
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.