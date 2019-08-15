You are here

  • Home
  • Jeffrey Epstein autopsy report shows broken neck
﻿

Jeffrey Epstein autopsy report shows broken neck

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in New York City on Saturday. (AFP/File photo)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Jeffrey Epstein autopsy report shows broken neck

  • Epstein committed suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges
  • Medical examiner says a neck fracture was atypical in a suicide
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: An autopsy of the financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, found his neck had been broken in several places, according to two law enforcement sources.
Such injuries can occur to people who hang themselves or who are strangled.
Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in New York City on Saturday. The circumstances of the multi-millionaire’s death are under investigation, and it was unclear when a report of the autopsy would be made public.
One of the two law enforcement sources familiar with the Epstein case said there was no evidence or suggestion of foul play but cautioned the investigation was at an early stage.
“In all forensic investigations, all information must be synthesized to determine the cause and manner of death,” Barbara Sampson, New York City’s chief medical examiner, said in a statement on Thursday. “Everything must be consistent; no single finding can be evaluated in a vacuum.”
Epstein’s broken neck was reported earlier by the Washington Post.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons, which runs the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan where Epstein was jailed, said there had not been an inmate suicide there since 2006.
Zhongxue Hua, the Bergen County medical examiner in New Jersey, said a neck fracture was atypical in a suicide but warned not to jump to conclusions.
“It’s unusual to have a neck fracture,” Hua said. “But the first question to address is when did it occur.”
If Epstein’s neck fracture was fresh, Hua said, then “at a minimum, it’s a very unusual suicide.”
Epstein, 66, who once counted Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former President Bill Clinton as friends, was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday morning, according to the prison bureau.
A source told Reuters previously that he was found hanging by the neck.
Mark Epstein, who is Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, said in an interview on Thursday he had last seen his brother in the morgue on Sunday.
Jeffrey Epstein pleaded not guilty in July to charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls between 2002 and 2005. Prosecutors said he recruited and paid girls to give him massages, which became sexual in nature.
The financier had been on suicide watch at the MCC but was taken off prior to his death, according to a source who was not authorized to speak on the matter.
Epstein was alone in a cell when he was found hanging there.
Attorney General William Barr has said the criminal investigation into any possible co-conspirators would continue.
Barr, whose agency oversees the Bureau of Prisons, has also demanded an investigation into Epstein’s death and ordered the temporary reassignment of his jail warden.
The bureau said 20 of its inmates, including those under home confinement or in halfway houses, committed suicide in the 10 months ending in July, and 109 committed suicide in its previous five fiscal years, which end on Sept. 30.
It also said its suicide rate is lower than that for the overall US population.
At the MCC, two jail guards are required to make separate checks on all prisoners every 30 minutes, but that procedure was not followed overnight, the source said.
Separately, a team at the jail on Wednesday began an “after action” review, which is normally triggered by significant events such as a prominent inmate’s death, a person familiar with the matter said. 

Topics: Jeffrey Epstein

Related

Update 0
World
US financier Epstein 'commits suicide' in jail, FBI investigates
0
World
Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein charged with molesting dozens of girls

OIC condemns security clampdown in Kashmir

Updated 37 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

OIC condemns security clampdown in Kashmir

  • ‘Denial of religious freedoms in Indian-occupied Kashmir’ denounced
Updated 37 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the “ongoing security clampdown, communications blockade and denial of religious freedoms to Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK).”

According to a statement, the OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission: “Joins the international community in condemning the ongoing security lockdown/curfews and communications blackout in the IOK by the Indian occupation forces, which remained in place even during the festive period of Eid Al-Adha.

“Local and international media have widely reported the fact that Kashmiris were prevented from offering the congregational Eid prayers at Srinagar’s historical Jama Masjid and other mosques for fear of protests against the government.”

The commission added: “These arbitrary and unjustified administrative measures have prevented Kashmiris from performing their religious rites, a blatant violation of the right to freedom of religion, which includes the right to manifest one’s religion in teaching, practice, worship and observance, guaranteed in Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Declaration on the Elimination of All Forms of Intolerance and of Discrimination Based on Religion or Belief and other international human rights instruments.”

FASTFACT

The UN Security Council is due to meet behind closed-doors on Friday at the request of China and Pakistan to discuss India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, diplomats said.

The OIC stated it was “further appalled by the worsening humanitarian situation arising due to long curfews and closure of economic and social activities, which are causing severe hardships for the patients to reach hospitals and general population to replenish food and fuel supplies. These and other similar restrictions, constitute collective punishment of the populace and a grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian law, hence deplorable and detestable.

“While welcoming the recent statement of the UN secretary-general on the ongoing situation in IOK, we call upon him and the UN high commissioner for human rights to urgently intervene to urge the government of India to: (a) immediately lift the curfew in IOK and restore fundamental freedoms and liberties to Kashmiris; (b) release all political leaders and other political prisoners; (c) respect their right to peaceful assembly, protest and movement; (d) remove the information and communication blackout and allow freedom of expression and press ensuring reporting of facts; (e) avoid resorting to violent means including use of any forms of lethal weapons against unarmed demonstrators; (f) bring an end to the economic blockade; and (g) withdraw its security forces from Kashmiri towns and villages.

“Last but not the least, the OIC reiterates its fullest support to the call made by the UN high commissioner for establishing an international fact-finding mission to Jammu and Kashmir, under UN auspices, to independently ascertain and report on the human rights situation on ground.”

Topics: Kashmir Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Indian Kashmir

Related

0
World
Five dead as Pakistan, India exchange fire in Kashmir
0
Pakistan
Thousands protest in Britain for Kashmir outside Indian High Commission

Latest updates

Jeffrey Epstein autopsy report shows broken neck
0
Riyadh to host Euromoney conference
0
OIC chief praises Saudi leadership on Hajj success
0
Returning pilgrims set to revive the markets of Gaza
0
Grand Mosque cleaned four times a day during Hajj 
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.