You are here

  • Home
  • Envoy lauds Saudi-Indian ties on Independence Day
﻿

Envoy lauds Saudi-Indian ties on Independence Day

1 / 2
Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed at the Independence Day celebrations in Riyadh.
2 / 2
Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Envoy lauds Saudi-Indian ties on Independence Day

  • The envoy said Saudi Arabia and India enjoy friendly relations, reflecting centuries-old economic and sociocultural ties
  • Sayeed thanked the Saudi leadership for increasing India’s quota of Hajj pilgrims to 200,000 this year
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for hosting 2.7 million Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at India’s 73rd Independence Day celebrations in Riyadh on Thursday, Sayeed thanked the Saudi leadership for increasing India’s quota of Hajj pilgrims to 200,000 this year.

He said the crown prince and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have met four times in the last two years, including the former’s state visit to India in February 2019.

“These high-profile visits have consolidated the domains of an existing partnership, which now spans diverse fields such as security and defense cooperation, energy security, food security, health care, infrastructure, entertainment, tourism and culture, besides trade, investment and economic cooperation,” Sayeed said.

He added that the two countries enjoy friendly relations, reflecting centuries-old economic and sociocultural ties underpinned by warmth and goodwill between their peoples.

He said Indian companies are keen to share their expertise in the execution of prestigious projects in the Kingdom such as NEOM city, the Red Sea Tourism Project and Al-Qiddiya Entertainment City, which are part of the crown prince’s Vision 2030 reform plan.

Sayeed said India has taken a major step in easing travel formalities for Saudis by introducing e-visas for the Kingdom since June 2019. 

Such visas are issued within 48 hours and are valid for one year. “Saudi businessmen can also avail of the facility of five-year multiple visas,” he said.

Saudi Arabia, he added, plays a significant role in ensuring India’s energy security by meeting its burgeoning energy demand.

“The Kingdom is the second-largest supplier of crude oil to India, supplying … roughly 19 percent of India’s total requirement,” Sayeed said.

“Significantly, Indian companies have made investments to the tune of $1.5 billion in the Kingdom.”  

Sayeed unfurled the national flag at the Indian Embassy. Cultural performances from the Indian diaspora celebrated the occasion.

“India’s multicultural, multilingual and multi-religious society offers a unique and incomparable model of peaceful coexistence,” he said.

“India continues to strengthen its democracy and the core principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.”

He said India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with gross domestic product (GDP) growth exceeding 7 percent.

“India’s robust economic growth is a result of consistent economic reforms, tight fiscal policies, and measures undertaken by the government … toward ease of doing business and improving the investment climate,” Sayeed said.

“Significant thrust is being given to boost the manufacturing sector in India, enhance skills and put in place a better ecosystem for startups and disruptive technologies to … lead the country on a path of sustainable development.” 

In Jeddah, Consul General Noor Rahman Sheikh unfurled the national flag which was followed by the singing of the national anthem.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India Independence Day

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledges commitment to Saudi-Indian relations
0
Saudi Arabia
India looks to Saudi Arabia’s crown prince for historic $1bn pledge

Riyadh to host Euromoney conference

Saudi and foreign investors attend the Euromoney Saudi Arabia conference in the capital Riyadh on May 3, 2016. (AFP)
Updated 10 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh to host Euromoney conference

  • Each session will have presentations, interviews, debate and discussion featuring international and local speakers
Updated 10 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The two-day Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference, one of the most important financial events in the region, will open in Riyadh on Sept. 18 with a focus on the new financial ecosystem.
The annual conference, organized under the patronage of the Finance Ministry, will explore how changes in finance and the Kingdom intersect.
“Euromoney this year is running parallel streams looking at the digital future and at the Kingdom’s growth story,” said the conference website. Each session will have presentations, interviews, debate and discussion featuring international and local speakers.

Topics: euromoney

Related

0
Corporate News
HSBC Saudi Arabia wins Euromoney award
0
Corporate News
Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia participates in Saudi Euromoney Conference 2017

Latest updates

Envoy lauds Saudi-Indian ties on Independence Day
0
Jeffrey Epstein autopsy report shows broken neck
0
Riyadh to host Euromoney conference
0
OIC chief praises Saudi leadership on Hajj success
0
Returning pilgrims set to revive the markets of Gaza
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.