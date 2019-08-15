You are here

Ithra hosts events as part of Tanween Cultural Season

The events are part of the Tanween Cultural Season’s second edition, details of which will be announced soon. The Luminarium event offers visitors a unique experience inspired by geometry, nature and Islamic architecture. (SPA)
Updated 16 August 2019
Arab News

  • The center seeks to develop new standards of excellence in Saudi Arabia in arts and creativity
DHAHRAN: For the first time in Saudi Arabia, the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) will host the Luminarium and Box Wars events from Oct. 10 to 26 in Dhahran city.

The events are part of the Tanween Cultural Season’s second edition, details of which will be announced soon.

The Luminarium event offers visitors a unique experience inspired by geometry, nature and Islamic architecture.

Box Wars will give visitors the opportunity to discover new ways to benefit from cardboard boxes, and will include building arts, fashion and theatrical facilities using cardboard boxes.

Box Wars will give visitors the opportunity to discover new ways to benefit from cardboard boxes, and will include building arts, fashion and theatrical facilities using cardboard boxes.

Ithra seeks to develop new standards of excellence in Saudi Arabia in the fields of culture and innovation.     

“Tanween aims to empower the next generation of Saudi creatives and innovators as a catalyst for creative economies and meaningful youth engagement,” said Ithra’s Director Ali Al-Mutairi.

“The initiative provides a global platform introducing new content for new talent … In addition to career progression and mentorship, Tanween introduces new ways of learning, wherein our visitors allow their imagination to play, develop and create within engaging creative spaces,” he added.

“As with last year’s overwhelming Tanween success, Ithra is proud to facilitate an inspiration-fueled environment, cementing our position as a creative and cultural destination where innovation is constantly encouraged.”

Envoy lauds Saudi-Indian ties on Independence Day

Updated 15 August 2019
Arab News

  • The envoy said Saudi Arabia and India enjoy friendly relations, reflecting centuries-old economic and sociocultural ties
  • Sayeed thanked the Saudi leadership for increasing India’s quota of Hajj pilgrims to 200,000 this year
RIYADH: Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for hosting 2.7 million Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at India’s 73rd Independence Day celebrations in Riyadh on Thursday, Sayeed thanked the Saudi leadership for increasing India’s quota of Hajj pilgrims to 200,000 this year.

He said the crown prince and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have met four times in the last two years, including the former’s state visit to India in February 2019.

“These high-profile visits have consolidated the domains of an existing partnership, which now spans diverse fields such as security and defense cooperation, energy security, food security, health care, infrastructure, entertainment, tourism and culture, besides trade, investment and economic cooperation,” Sayeed said.

He added that the two countries enjoy friendly relations, reflecting centuries-old economic and sociocultural ties underpinned by warmth and goodwill between their peoples.

He said Indian companies are keen to share their expertise in the execution of prestigious projects in the Kingdom such as NEOM city, the Red Sea Tourism Project and Al-Qiddiya Entertainment City, which are part of the crown prince’s Vision 2030 reform plan.

Sayeed said India has taken a major step in easing travel formalities for Saudis by introducing e-visas for the Kingdom since June 2019. 

Such visas are issued within 48 hours and are valid for one year. “Saudi businessmen can also avail of the facility of five-year multiple visas,” he said.

Saudi Arabia, he added, plays a significant role in ensuring India’s energy security by meeting its burgeoning energy demand.

“The Kingdom is the second-largest supplier of crude oil to India, supplying … roughly 19 percent of India’s total requirement,” Sayeed said.

“Significantly, Indian companies have made investments to the tune of $1.5 billion in the Kingdom.”  

Sayeed unfurled the national flag at the Indian Embassy. Cultural performances from the Indian diaspora celebrated the occasion.

“India’s multicultural, multilingual and multi-religious society offers a unique and incomparable model of peaceful coexistence,” he said.

“India continues to strengthen its democracy and the core principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.”

He said India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with gross domestic product (GDP) growth exceeding 7 percent.

“India’s robust economic growth is a result of consistent economic reforms, tight fiscal policies, and measures undertaken by the government … toward ease of doing business and improving the investment climate,” Sayeed said.

“Significant thrust is being given to boost the manufacturing sector in India, enhance skills and put in place a better ecosystem for startups and disruptive technologies to … lead the country on a path of sustainable development.” 

In Jeddah, Consul General Noor Rahman Sheikh unfurled the national flag which was followed by the singing of the national anthem.

