You are here

  • Home
  • Low-ranked Rublev ousts Federer in Cincinnati; Barty advances
﻿

Low-ranked Rublev ousts Federer in Cincinnati; Barty advances

1 / 2
Andrey Rublev of Russia serves to Roger Federer of Switzerland during Day 6 of the Western and Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 15, 2019 in Mason, Ohio. (Rob Carr/Getty Images/AFP)
2 / 2
Ashleigh Barty of Australia returns a shot to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during Day 6 of the Western and Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 15, 2019 in Mason, Ohio. (Rob Carr/Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 16 August 2019
AP

Low-ranked Rublev ousts Federer in Cincinnati; Barty advances

  • Andre Rublev took advantages of Federer’s numerous mistakes for a 6-3, 6-4 victory
  • No. 2-ranked Ashleigh Barty can move up to the top spot by reaching the final
Updated 16 August 2019
AP

MASON, Ohio: Seven-time champion Roger Federer was ousted from one of his favorite tournaments in only 61 minutes Thursday, falling in straight sets to a 21-year-old qualifier he’d never faced.
Andre Rublev — with only one career win over a top-five player to his credit — took advantages of Federer’s numerous mistakes for a 6-3, 6-4 victory that further depleted the top of the men’s bracket in the Western & Southern Open.
Federer has won the tournament more than anyone, using it as a springboard to the US Open. He had 16 unforced errors against the 70th-ranked Rublev, who raised both fists and wiped a teary eye in celebration after Federer’s forehand sailed long to end it.
Struggling with his serve, Federer got broken twice in the first set.
“And there you have it. It set the tone for the match a little bit,” Federer said. “He was super clean — offense, defense, serving well. He didn’t give me anything.”
Federer, who lost a classic five-set match for the Wimbledon title to Novak Djokovic, thinks he’s in good shape heading into the US Open despite the upset in Cincinnati.
Second-seeded Rafael Nadal withdrew before the start of the tournament because of fatigue after winning the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Sunday. Djokovic was the only one of the Top 3 left, set to play later in the day.
The day began with the ATP fining Nick Kyrgios $113,000 for expletive-filled outbursts that included smashing rackets, insulting a chair umpire and refusing to get ready to return serve during a second-round match the previous night.

Back against the wall
In the women’s bracket, top-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the quarterfinals, joined by a resurgent Venus Williams.
Barty beat Anett Kontaveit 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, raising her fist in triumph after fighting off one match point to take the 2-hour, 10-minute match. She was down a break in the second set before rallying on a day when she struggled to find consistency.
“The best thing is when my back was against the wall, the tennis was there,” Barty said. “It may not have been there the whole match, but we were able to find it when we needed it.”
Barty, the French Open champion and currently ranked No. 2, can move up to the top spot by reaching the final.
With the crowd cheering for her, Williams recovered from a rough first set and beat Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, her best stretch of tennis in since she won three straight matches in March at Miami.
After a first-round loss in Toronto last week, her ranking slipped to No. 65, her lowest in seven years. With sister Serena cheering courtside, Venus reached the semifinals.
“I mean, I’m pretty pumped,” Venus Williams said. “When you’re winning, it’s fun.”
Serena Williams withdrew from the tournament because of back spasms. She calmly watched her sister advance.
“I think she believed in me,” Venus Williams said. “She was rooting hard but didn’t seem panicked at all after I lost the first set.”

Australia’s Hazlewood celebrates Ashes return with 3 wickets

Updated 15 August 2019
AFP

Australia’s Hazlewood celebrates Ashes return with 3 wickets

  • At the close Ashes-holders Australia, were 30-1 —  a deficit of 228 runs
  • England suffered an all-too familiar collapse as they slumped to 138-6
Updated 15 August 2019
AFP

LONDON: Australia’s Josh Hazlewood marked his entry into this season’s Ashes with three wickets as England were dismissed for 258 after the second Test at Lord’s finally got under way on Thursday.

World Cup-winning England fast bowler Jofra Archer then marked his Test debut with an electrifying opening spell but the only wicket Australia lost before stumps was when David Warner was bowled by Stuart Broad.

At the close Ashes-holders Australia, were 30-1 —  a deficit of 228 runs.

Cameron Bancroft was five not out and Usman Khawaja 18 not out.

England suffered an all-too familiar collapse as they slumped to 138-6 before a seventh-wicket stand of 72 between Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes repaired some of the damage.

Only opener Rory Burns (53) and wicketkeeper Bairstow, last man out for 52, passed 50 in the innings.

Hazlewood, the lone change to the Australia side that won the first Test by 251 runs at Edgbaston last week, took three wickets for 58 runs from 22 overs.

New-ball partner Pat Cummins took 3-61 from 21 while off-spinner Nathan Lyon equalled Australia pace great Dennis Lillee’s tally of 355 Test wickets with a return of 3-68.

Australia captain Tim Paine decided to field first on winning the toss after Wednesday’s first-day washout.

Hazlewood backed him up when, with just the ninth ball of the day, his third, he had Jason Roy caught behind by wicketkeeper Paine after the batsman fended at a rising delivery outside off stump.

Hazlewood then had England captain Joe Root LBW for 14 to a ball that nipped back.

Burns, fresh from his maiden Test century at Edgbaston, was dropped on 16 when Khawaja failed to hold a routine gully chance off Peter Siddle.

But although the sunny conditions appeared good for batting, wickets tumbled early in the second session.

Joe Denly (30), shaken up by a couple of short balls from Cummins, was caught behind off Hazlewood.

But Paine then dropped a low left-handed chance off Siddle to give Burns, now on 47, another reprieve

Burns completed an admirable 119-ball fifty including seven fours but was out when Bancroft held a brilliant diving left-handed catch at short leg off Cummins.

And England were 138-6 when Ben Stokes (13) was LBW on the sweep to Lyon.

Woakes was out shortly after being hit on the head by a Cummins bouncer.

Bairstow completed a defiant 82-ball 50 that came after he had managed just 30 runs in his six previous Test innings before he holed out off Lyon.

Archer, replacing the injured James Anderson, England’s record wicket-taker, was given the new ball alongside Broad on the ground where he had bowled the Super Over that had secured a World Cup final win over New Zealand last month.

His second ball cut sharply back up the Lord’s slope and just missed Bancroft’s off-stump and he beat the bat repeatedly in a thrilling six-over spell.

Thursday saw Lord’s turn red in support of the Ruth Strauss Foundation — a lung cancer charity set up to honor the late wife of Andrew Strauss, the former England captain, who died from the disease.

 

 

Topics: The Ashes 2019

Related

0
Sport
Opening day of second Ashes Test a washout; Joffra Archer receives debut cap
0
Sport
England hope Archer is on target against Smith in second Ashes Test

Latest updates

Hong Kong response ‘won’t repeat’ Tiananmen: China media
0
North Korea fires projectiles, rejects Seoul’s ‘senseless’ dialogue pledge
0
US threatens visa ban on crew of Iran tanker
0
Trump blames mass shootings on mentally ill, calls for more mental institutions
0
Crocodile eats 10-year-old boy alive in the southern Philippines
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.