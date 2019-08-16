You are here

  • Crocodile eats 10-year-old boy alive in the southern Philippines
A boy leans on the back of a crocodile on May 19, 2018 at a pond in Bazoule in Burkina Faso, a village which happily shares its local pond with 'sacred' crocodiles. (AFP)
  • In February a crocodile grabbed a 12-year-old boy as he swam at a Balabac river, but he escaped when his siblings hit the reptile’s head with oars until it let him go, Pabello said
MANILA: A boy was killed after being snatched from a boat by a saltwater crocodile in the southern Philippines, as the reptiles’ shrinking habitat leads to repeated attacks, authorities said Wednesday.
The 10-year-old was on board with his two older siblings near the town of Balabac, which is notorious for confrontations with the massive creatures, when he was yanked into the water.
His father failed to find the boy after an overnight search, but a fisherman discovered the child’s half-eaten remains late Monday in a mangrove swamp, a police report said.
The Philippines’ booming development and population have steadily invaded the creatures’ habitat, forcing them into ever-smaller stretches of swamp.
Humans and crocodiles sharing the same space has resulted in multiple run-ins, in which people have been killed or mangled by the animals.
“Since 2015, we’ve never had a year with zero (crocodile) attacks” in Balabac, said Jovic Pabello, spokesman for a government council that works to conserve the environment of the Palawan island group that includes Balabac.
“It’s a conflict on water use,” he added.
Also called the estuarine crocodile, the saltwater is one of the world’s largest reptiles, growing to up to six meters (20 feet) long and weighing up to a ton.
In February a crocodile grabbed a 12-year-old boy as he swam at a Balabac river, but he escaped when his siblings hit the reptile’s head with oars until it let him go, Pabello said.
A Balabac crab fisherman was killed and half-eaten by a saltwater crocodile in February last year, police said, three months after his 12-year-old niece was dragged away by a crocodile in late 2017.
The girl was never seen again.
The Palawan island group, often called the Philippines’ “last frontier” is home to a remarkable diversity of flora and fauna, but is threatened by unchecked development.
 

Metallica donates €250,000 to Romanian pediatric cancer hospital

Updated 49 min 19 sec ago
AP

  • The American heavy metal band, which is very popular in Romania, made the donation ahead of their sold-out show in Romania’s National Arena
  • Few hospitals have been built in Romania since the 1989 fall of communism, a situation most blame on endemic government corruption
BUCHAREST, Romania: Metallica says it has donated €250,000 ($277,600) to support the construction of Romania’s first pediatric oncology hospital.
The American heavy metal band, which is very popular in Romania, made the donation ahead of their sold-out show Wednesday in Romania’s National Arena, according to the band’s All Within My Hands nonprofit foundation.
The funds went to the Daruieste Viata (Bestow Life) association, which is working to modernize Romania’s medical infrastructure, increase its cancer survival rate and build the country’s first Pediatric Oncology and Radiotherapy Hospital. The group says the country’s cancer survival rate is way below the European Union average.
The construction of the hospital began in 2018 and is expected to be completed in 2020.
Few hospitals have been built in Romania since the 1989 fall of communism, a situation most blame on endemic government corruption.

