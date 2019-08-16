You are here

Trump blames mass shootings on mentally ill, calls for more mental institutions

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on August 15, 2019 as he departs for New Hampshire to hold a campaign rally. (AFP / Nicholas Kamm)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

Trump blames mass shootings on mentally ill, calls for more mental institutions

  • It's only the crazy people who pull the trigger and it's them who should not be allowed to own guns, says Trump
  • The president is under pressure to curb gun violence following two mass shootings that killed dozens of people this month in Texas and Ohio
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey: President Donald Trump said on Thursday he supports meaningful background checks for gun buyers, but he said that those responsible for recent mass shootings were mentally ill and the United States should build more mental institutions.
Trump said he had been speaking with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and many other Republicans about the problem of gun violence, and “they don’t want to have insane people, dangerous people, really bad people having guns.”
“We don’t want crazy people owning guns,” the president told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey. “It’s them. They pull the trigger. The gun doesn’t pull the trigger. They pull the trigger. So we have to look very seriously at mental illness.”
Trump is under pressure to curb gun violence following two mass shootings that killed dozens of people this month in Texas and Ohio. His comments came as he started a trip from New Jersey to address a campaign rally in New Hampshire.
“We’re looking at the whole gun situation,” Trump said when asked whether he was pressing Republicans on tougher background checks for gun buyers.
Later on Thursday at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, Trump said it was necessary to consider building new institutions for the mentally ill.
“We have to do it. At the same time we will be taking mentally deranged and dangerous people off of the streets so we won’t have to worry so much about that. It’s a big problem,” he said.
In his comments in New Jersey, Trump said many US mental institutions were closed in the 1960s and 70s and their patients released onto the streets.
“We can’t let these people be on the streets,” he said.
A move toward deinstitutionalization for the mentally ill began in the 1960s. It gathered force with court rulings in the 1970s. In a landmark case in 1975, the US Supreme Court ruled that a person had to be a danger to himself or to others to be confined.

 

Topics: US shootings

Levis and Wrangler vow to protect women making jeans from sexual abuse

In this June 14, 2019, file photo a pair of shoppers, center, in the Levi's store in New York's Times Square, survey a T-shirt display. (AP)
Updated 16 August 2019
Reuters

Levis and Wrangler vow to protect women making jeans from sexual abuse

  • The labor rights group investigated Taiwan-based Nien Hsing (NEE'-en shing) Textile factories in Lesotho after hearing from several sources that women who sew, sand, wash and add rivets to blue jeans were facing gender-based violence
Updated 16 August 2019
Reuters

NAIROBI: Three major US brands vowed to crack down on abuse in Lesotho factories making their jeans on Thursday after an investigation found women were forced into sex to keep their jobs.
Levi Strauss & Co, Kontoor Brands — which owns Wrangler and Lee jeans — and The Children’s Place signed agreements to end pervasive sexual harassment in five factories where some 10,000 women make their clothes in the tiny southern African country.
“These breakthrough agreements set an example for the rest of the apparel industry on how to address harassment and abuse,” said Rola Abimourched, Senior Program Director with Worker Rights Consortium (WRC), which uncovered the violations.
Garment manufacture — with a focus on denim for export — has grown to become the largest formal sector employer in the 2 million-strong landlocked southern African country over the last there decades, providing jobs to around 40,000 people.
WRC found women were regularly coerced into sexual activity with supervisors to get or keep their jobs in three factories making jeans for the US brands, owned by Taiwan-based global jeans manufacturer Nien Hsing Textile.
Nien Hsing Textile employs one-quarter of the tiny African nation’s total garment workforce.
“All of the women in my department have slept with the supervisor. For the women, this is about survival and nothing else,” WRC quoted one female worker as saying. “If you say no, you won’t get the job, or your contract will not be renewed.”
Under a binding agreement signed by Nien Hsing, five trade unions and two women’s rights groups, an independent committee will deal with complaints, identify if any violations have occurred and enforce remedies in accordance with Lesotho law.
Nien Hsing will also provide independently-appointed members of civil society access to its factories to interview workers and direct managers to refrain from retaliating against workers bringing complaints.
“We are committed to working to protect workers’ rights and foster well-being at third party supplier factories, so that all workers at these facilities, especially female workers, feel safe, valued and empowered,” the jeans makers said.
“We believe this multi-faceted program can create lasting change and better working environments at these factories, making a significant positive impact on the entire workforce.”
Should there be any material breach by Nien Hsing of the agreement, each brand committed to reduce production orders until the manufacturer returns to compliance.
“We strive to ensure a safe and secure workplace for all workers in our factories and are therefore fully committed to implementing this agreement immediately,” said Nien Hsing’s chairman Richard Chen.

Topics: Levis and Wrangler

