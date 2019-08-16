You are here

  US threatens visa ban on crew of Iran tanker
US threatens visa ban on crew of Iran tanker

A stern view of the Grace 1 super tanker in the British territory of Gibraltar on Aug. 15, 2019, seized last month in a British Royal Navy operation off Gibraltar. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)
US threatens visa ban on crew of Iran tanker

  • Gibraltar’s Supreme Court earlier Thursday ruled in favor of releasing the vessel, but the US had launched a last-minute legal move
  • US says Grace 1 was assisting Iran’s Revolutionary Guards by transporting oil from Iran to Syria when it was detained last month
WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday threatened a visa ban on the crew of a seized Iranian supertanker whose departure from Gibraltar Washington failed to block.
State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the Grace 1 was assisting Iran’s Revolutionary Guards — which the US deems a terrorist organization — by transporting oil from Iran to Syria when it was detained last month.
“Crewmembers of vessels assisting the IRGC (Revolutionary Guard Corps) by transporting oil from Iran may be ineligible for visas or admission to the United States under the terrorism-related inadmissibility grounds,” Ortagus said.
“The maritime community should be aware that the US government intends to revoke visas held by members of such crews.
“In the case of the M/T Grace I, we will continue to act consistent with our existing policies concerning those who provide material support to the IRGC.”
Gibraltar’s Supreme Court earlier Thursday ruled in favor of releasing the vessel seized on suspicion of shipping oil to war-torn Syria in breach of international sanctions.

Gibraltar allows Iranian tanker Grace 1 to leave despite US detention request

Hours before the announcement, the US had launched a last-minute legal move demanding that the British overseas territory detain the ship.
Gibraltar police and British special forces seized the Grace 1, carrying 2.1 million barrels of Iranian oil, on July 4, provoking a diplomatic crisis.
Tehran retaliated by seizing a British tanker, the Stena Impero, two weeks later in the strategic Strait of Hormuz — the conduit for much of the world’s crude — for breaking “international maritime rules.”
The capture of the tankers heightened tensions just as European nations scramble to save a landmark nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic after the US pulled out of the accord in May last year and started imposing painful sanctions on Iran.
Iran responded by suspending some of its commitments under the nuclear deal.
Gibraltar Chief Justice Anthony Dudley said the decision to release the tanker followed written assurances from Iran that the Grace 1 would not be headed for countries “subject to European Union sanctions.”
Gibraltar chief minister Fabian Picardo hailed the ruling, saying in a statement: “We have deprived the Assad regime in Syria of more than $140 million worth of crude oil.”

Trump blames mass shootings on mentally ill, calls for more mental institutions

Trump blames mass shootings on mentally ill, calls for more mental institutions

  • It's only the crazy people who pull the trigger and it's them who should not be allowed to own guns, says Trump
  • The president is under pressure to curb gun violence following two mass shootings that killed dozens of people this month in Texas and Ohio
MORRISTOWN, New Jersey: President Donald Trump said on Thursday he supports meaningful background checks for gun buyers, but he said that those responsible for recent mass shootings were mentally ill and the United States should build more mental institutions.
Trump said he had been speaking with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and many other Republicans about the problem of gun violence, and “they don’t want to have insane people, dangerous people, really bad people having guns.”
“We don’t want crazy people owning guns,” the president told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey. “It’s them. They pull the trigger. The gun doesn’t pull the trigger. They pull the trigger. So we have to look very seriously at mental illness.”
Trump is under pressure to curb gun violence following two mass shootings that killed dozens of people this month in Texas and Ohio. His comments came as he started a trip from New Jersey to address a campaign rally in New Hampshire.
“We’re looking at the whole gun situation,” Trump said when asked whether he was pressing Republicans on tougher background checks for gun buyers.
Later on Thursday at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, Trump said it was necessary to consider building new institutions for the mentally ill.
“We have to do it. At the same time we will be taking mentally deranged and dangerous people off of the streets so we won’t have to worry so much about that. It’s a big problem,” he said.
In his comments in New Jersey, Trump said many US mental institutions were closed in the 1960s and 70s and their patients released onto the streets.
“We can’t let these people be on the streets,” he said.
A move toward deinstitutionalization for the mentally ill began in the 1960s. It gathered force with court rulings in the 1970s. In a landmark case in 1975, the US Supreme Court ruled that a person had to be a danger to himself or to others to be confined.

 

