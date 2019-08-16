You are here

North Korea fires projectiles, rejects Seoul’s ‘senseless’ dialogue pledge

A resident looks at a roadside television screen in Tokyo, Japan reporting on North Korea’s projectile launch on August 16, 2019. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The North has protested against joint military drills conducted by South Korea and the United States, which kicked off last week
  • The launches have complicated attempts to restart talks between US and North Korean negotiators
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea launched at least two projectiles into the sea on Friday, South Korea’s military said, shortly after Pyongyang described South Korea’s president as “impudent” and vowed that inter-Korean talks are over.
The North has protested against joint military drills conducted by South Korea and the United States, which kicked off last week, calling them a rehearsal for war. It has also fired several short-range missiles in recent weeks.
North Korea fired two more unidentified projectiles into the sea off its east coast on Friday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.
Japan’s defense ministry said it did not see any imminent security threat from the latest projectile launch.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said initial information indicated at least one projectile was fired by North Korea and appeared to be similar to the short-range missiles fired in previous weeks. Another official said the United States was consulting with South Korea and Japan.
The “unidentified projectiles” were launched shortly after 8 a.m. Friday (2300 GMT Thursday) and flew around 230 km (142 miles) to an altitude of 30 km (18 miles), South Korea’s JCS reported.
The launches have complicated attempts to restart talks between US and North Korean negotiators over the future of Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
Those denuclearization talks have been stalled despite a commitment to revive them made at a June 30 meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Earlier on Friday, Pyongyang rejected a vow by South Korean President Moon Jae-in a day earlier to pursue talks with the North and to unify the two Koreas by 2045.
The loss of dialogue momentum between the North and South and the stalemate in implementing pledges made at a historic summit between their two leaders last year was entirely the responsibility of the South, a North Korean spokesman said.
The unidentified spokesman repeated criticism that the joint US-South Korea drills were a sign of Seoul’s hostility toward the North.
“We have nothing to talk any more with the South Korean authorities nor have any idea to sit with them again,” the North’s spokesman for the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
The committee manages relationships with the South. The rival Koreas are technically still at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended with a truce rather than a peace treaty.
South Korea’s unification ministry called North Korea’s comments about Moon “not in line” with inter-Korean agreements and unhelpful for developing relations between them.
After an emergency meeting of South Korea’s National Security Council held to discuss the launches, officials reiterated that the joint drills are simply an opportunity to evaluate whether South Korea could eventually assume wartime control of the allied forces on the peninsula.
Moon and Kim have met three times since April last year, pledging peace and cooperation, but little progress has been made to improve dialogue and strengthen exchanges and cooperation.
“North Korea makes it exceedingly difficult to build trust when it interprets restraint as weakness and looks to exploit divisions within South Korea,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
Seoul and Washington should continue to seek working-level talks with North Korea but the allies should also prepare new sanctions and renewed military cooperation if Pyongyang continues to violate United Nations resolutions and threaten its neighbors, Easley said.
The South’s Moon said in a Liberation Day address on Thursday it was only through his policy of Korean national peace that dialogue with the North was still possible.
“In spite of a series of worrying actions taken by North Korea recently, the momentum for dialogue remains unshaken,” Moon said in a speech marking Korea’s independence from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule.
The North’s spokesman described Moon as an “impudent guy” who is “overcome with fright.”
He said Moon had no standing to talk about engagement with the North because of the ongoing military maneuvers.
“His open talk about ‘dialogue’ between the North and the South under such a situation raises a question as to whether he has proper thinking faculty,” the spokesman said.
It was “senseless” to think that inter-Korean dialogue would resume once the military drills with the United States were over, he said.
However, the spokesman left open the possibility of talks with the United States.
Trump and Kim have met twice since their first summit in Singapore last year and said their countries would continue talks. However, little progress has been made on the North’s stated commitment to denuclearize.

US threatens visa ban on crew of Iran tanker

Updated 49 min 33 sec ago
AFP

US threatens visa ban on crew of Iran tanker

  • Gibraltar’s Supreme Court earlier Thursday ruled in favor of releasing the vessel, but the US had launched a last-minute legal move
  • US says Grace 1 was assisting Iran’s Revolutionary Guards by transporting oil from Iran to Syria when it was detained last month
Updated 49 min 33 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday threatened a visa ban on the crew of a seized Iranian supertanker whose departure from Gibraltar Washington failed to block.
State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the Grace 1 was assisting Iran’s Revolutionary Guards — which the US deems a terrorist organization — by transporting oil from Iran to Syria when it was detained last month.
“Crewmembers of vessels assisting the IRGC (Revolutionary Guard Corps) by transporting oil from Iran may be ineligible for visas or admission to the United States under the terrorism-related inadmissibility grounds,” Ortagus said.
“The maritime community should be aware that the US government intends to revoke visas held by members of such crews.
“In the case of the M/T Grace I, we will continue to act consistent with our existing policies concerning those who provide material support to the IRGC.”
Gibraltar’s Supreme Court earlier Thursday ruled in favor of releasing the vessel seized on suspicion of shipping oil to war-torn Syria in breach of international sanctions.

ALSO READ:

Gibraltar allows Iranian tanker Grace 1 to leave despite US detention request

Hours before the announcement, the US had launched a last-minute legal move demanding that the British overseas territory detain the ship.
Gibraltar police and British special forces seized the Grace 1, carrying 2.1 million barrels of Iranian oil, on July 4, provoking a diplomatic crisis.
Tehran retaliated by seizing a British tanker, the Stena Impero, two weeks later in the strategic Strait of Hormuz — the conduit for much of the world’s crude — for breaking “international maritime rules.”
The capture of the tankers heightened tensions just as European nations scramble to save a landmark nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic after the US pulled out of the accord in May last year and started imposing painful sanctions on Iran.
Iran responded by suspending some of its commitments under the nuclear deal.
Gibraltar Chief Justice Anthony Dudley said the decision to release the tanker followed written assurances from Iran that the Grace 1 would not be headed for countries “subject to European Union sanctions.”
Gibraltar chief minister Fabian Picardo hailed the ruling, saying in a statement: “We have deprived the Assad regime in Syria of more than $140 million worth of crude oil.”

