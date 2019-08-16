You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong response ‘won’t repeat’ Tiananmen: China media
﻿

Hong Kong response ‘won’t repeat’ Tiananmen: China media

Trucks and armored personnel carriers are parked at the Shenzhen Bay stadium in Shenzhen, bordering Hong Kong in China’s southern Guangdong province. (AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Hong Kong response ‘won’t repeat’ Tiananmen: China media

  • It is a rare reference to the 1989 bloody incident — which is usually taboo in mainland China
  • Weeks of student-led protests in the Beijing square were ended when the military rolled in with tanks
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Chinese state media vowed Friday there “won’t be a repeat” of the Tiananmen Square crackdown if Beijing moves to quash Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests.
In a rare reference to the bloody incident — which is usually taboo in mainland China — the Global Times newspaper insisted the country had more sophisticated methods than those it employed 30 years ago to crush protests in the capital.
“The incident in Hong Kong won’t be a repeat of the June 4th political incident in 1989,” it wrote in an editorial.
“China is much stronger and more mature, and its ability to manage complex situations has been greatly enhanced.”
Hong Kong has endured 10 weeks of civil unrest, which have morphed from opposition to a hated extradition bill into a wider, and sometimes violent, call for democratic rights.
An intensifying drumbeat of propaganda and strident warnings have sparked fears that Beijing might look to intervene — possibly militarily — in the semi-autonomous city.
Images of flag-waving military personnel and armored vehicles in the border city of Shenzhen this week added to those fears, with international commentators invoking specter of the June 4, 1989 Tiananmen crackdown.
Weeks of student-led protests in the Beijing square were ended when the military rolled in with tanks. Images of the operation were beamed around the world.
Estimates on the death toll range from hundreds to thousands, although there is no official figure.
The brutal assault resulted in two years of economic near-stagnation as the country became an international pariah.
Discussion of what is euphemistically referred to as the “June 4th incident” is heavily censored in China, and few Chinese are familiar with the photos that are so well known around the world.
US National Security Adviser John Bolton warned China Thursday against creating a “new” Tiananmen Square in its response to the protests in Hong Kong.
Beijing has repeatedly blamed “foreign forces” for stirring up trouble in the city, which was handed back from Britain in 1997, and the Global Times said Friday that the US would “not be able to intimidate China by using the turmoil 30 years ago.”

Topics: Hong Kong China

Related

0
World
Hong Kong Umbrella Movement leader released on bail
0
World
Chinese military personnel parade near Hong Kong border

North Korea fires projectiles, rejects Seoul’s ‘senseless’ dialogue pledge

Updated 1 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

North Korea fires projectiles, rejects Seoul’s ‘senseless’ dialogue pledge

  • The North has protested against joint military drills conducted by South Korea and the United States, which kicked off last week
  • The launches have complicated attempts to restart talks between US and North Korean negotiators
Updated 1 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea launched at least two projectiles into the sea on Friday, South Korea’s military said, shortly after Pyongyang described South Korea’s president as “impudent” and vowed that inter-Korean talks are over.
The North has protested against joint military drills conducted by South Korea and the United States, which kicked off last week, calling them a rehearsal for war. It has also fired several short-range missiles in recent weeks.
North Korea fired two more unidentified projectiles into the sea off its east coast on Friday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.
Japan’s defense ministry said it did not see any imminent security threat from the latest projectile launch.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said initial information indicated at least one projectile was fired by North Korea and appeared to be similar to the short-range missiles fired in previous weeks. Another official said the United States was consulting with South Korea and Japan.
The “unidentified projectiles” were launched shortly after 8 a.m. Friday (2300 GMT Thursday) and flew around 230 km (142 miles) to an altitude of 30 km (18 miles), South Korea’s JCS reported.
The launches have complicated attempts to restart talks between US and North Korean negotiators over the future of Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
Those denuclearization talks have been stalled despite a commitment to revive them made at a June 30 meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Earlier on Friday, Pyongyang rejected a vow by South Korean President Moon Jae-in a day earlier to pursue talks with the North and to unify the two Koreas by 2045.
The loss of dialogue momentum between the North and South and the stalemate in implementing pledges made at a historic summit between their two leaders last year was entirely the responsibility of the South, a North Korean spokesman said.
The unidentified spokesman repeated criticism that the joint US-South Korea drills were a sign of Seoul’s hostility toward the North.
“We have nothing to talk any more with the South Korean authorities nor have any idea to sit with them again,” the North’s spokesman for the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
The committee manages relationships with the South. The rival Koreas are technically still at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended with a truce rather than a peace treaty.
South Korea’s unification ministry called North Korea’s comments about Moon “not in line” with inter-Korean agreements and unhelpful for developing relations between them.
After an emergency meeting of South Korea’s National Security Council held to discuss the launches, officials reiterated that the joint drills are simply an opportunity to evaluate whether South Korea could eventually assume wartime control of the allied forces on the peninsula.
Moon and Kim have met three times since April last year, pledging peace and cooperation, but little progress has been made to improve dialogue and strengthen exchanges and cooperation.
“North Korea makes it exceedingly difficult to build trust when it interprets restraint as weakness and looks to exploit divisions within South Korea,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
Seoul and Washington should continue to seek working-level talks with North Korea but the allies should also prepare new sanctions and renewed military cooperation if Pyongyang continues to violate United Nations resolutions and threaten its neighbors, Easley said.
The South’s Moon said in a Liberation Day address on Thursday it was only through his policy of Korean national peace that dialogue with the North was still possible.
“In spite of a series of worrying actions taken by North Korea recently, the momentum for dialogue remains unshaken,” Moon said in a speech marking Korea’s independence from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule.
The North’s spokesman described Moon as an “impudent guy” who is “overcome with fright.”
He said Moon had no standing to talk about engagement with the North because of the ongoing military maneuvers.
“His open talk about ‘dialogue’ between the North and the South under such a situation raises a question as to whether he has proper thinking faculty,” the spokesman said.
It was “senseless” to think that inter-Korean dialogue would resume once the military drills with the United States were over, he said.
However, the spokesman left open the possibility of talks with the United States.
Trump and Kim have met twice since their first summit in Singapore last year and said their countries would continue talks. However, little progress has been made on the North’s stated commitment to denuclearize.

Topics: North Korea South Korea Diplomacy

Related

Special 0
World
US defense chief discusses N. Korea in Seoul visit
0
World
North Korea threatens more launches after fourth test in 12 days

Latest updates

Hong Kong response ‘won’t repeat’ Tiananmen: China media
0
North Korea fires projectiles, rejects Seoul’s ‘senseless’ dialogue pledge
0
US threatens visa ban on crew of Iran tanker
0
Trump blames mass shootings on mentally ill, calls for more mental institutions
0
Crocodile eats 10-year-old boy alive in the southern Philippines
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.