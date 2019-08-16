You are here

‘French Spiderman’ scales Hong Kong skyscraper with ‘peace banner’

Alain Robert put out a statement saying the message of his climb was to make “an urgent appeal for peace and consultation between Hong Kong people and their government” prior to his ascent. (AFP)
French daredevil Alain Robert shimmies up the 68-storey Cheung Kong Center in Hong Kong’s main business district . (AFP)
Residents watch French daredevil Alain Robert climb the 68-storey Cheung Kong Center in Hong Kong’s main business district. (AFP)
Residents watch French daredevil Alain Robert climb the 68-storey Cheung Kong Center in Hong Kong's main business district. (AFP)
  • Alain Robert shimmied up the 68-story Cheung Kong Center in Hong Kong’s main business district
  • Hong Kong has been battered by 10 weeks of huge — sometimes violent — democracy protests
HONG KONG: Daredevil Alain Robert — dubbed the ‘French Spiderman’ — climbed a Hong Kong skyscraper on Friday and unfurled a “peace banner” as the financial hub is rocked by historic political unrest.
The 57-year-old adventurer, who specializes in unsanctioned ascents of tall buildings, shimmied up the 68-story Cheung Kong Center in Hong Kong’s main business district in hot and humid conditions on Friday morning.
During the climb he attached a banner featuring the Hong Kong and Chinese flags, as well as two hands shaking.
Prior to the ascent Robert put out a statement saying the message of his climb was to make “an urgent appeal for peace and consultation between Hong Kong people and their government.”
“Perhaps what I do can lower the temperature and maybe raise a smile. That’s my hope anyway,” Robert said in his media statement.
But many were unimpressed.
“Do you really want (to) shake hands with butchers and dictators,” tweeted Australia-based Chinese dissident artist Badiucao.

“This shows many foreigners don’t understand the underlying issue between Hong Kong and China,” a user wrote on a popular forum.
Hong Kong has been battered by 10 weeks of huge — sometimes violent — democracy protests.
They were sparked by opposition to a plan to allow extraditions to the mainland, but have since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights.
The movement represents the greatest challenge to Beijing’s authority since the city was handed back by the British in 1997 under a deal that allowed it to keep freedoms that many Hong Kongers feel are now being eroded.
So far neither Beijing, nor the city’s loyalist leaders, have made any major concessions to the movement.
Robert has regularly come to Hong Kong to scale buildings in a city that boasts the highest concentration of skyscrapers in the world.
He has climbed the Cheung Kong Center twice before.
Last August he was banned by a Hong Kong court from making any more climbs after he was charged over a 2011 illegal ascent of the 27-floor Hang Seng Bank building.
At the time he vowed to return to Hong Kong as soon as the ban expired.
In January he was arrested after climbing a 47-story tower in Manila.

Trump wants US to buy Greenland: report

  • Donald Trump has been curious about the area’s natural resources and geopolitical relevance
  • Some Trump advisers say acquiring Greenland, which is northeast of Canada, could be good for the US
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is asking advisers if it is possible for the US to buy Greenland, according to a report.
Trump has expressed interest in the self-governing part of Denmark — which is mostly covered in ice — asking advisers if it is possible for the US to acquire the territory, The Wall Street Journal said Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
The president has been curious about the area’s natural resources and geopolitical relevance, the paper reported.
Greenland is a self-governing region of Denmark, which colonized the 772,000 square-mile (two-million square kilometer) island in the 18th century, and is home to nearly 57,000 people, most of whom belong to the indigenous Inuit community.
There was no official comment from the White House, and the Danish embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.
Some Trump advisers say acquiring Greenland, which is northeast of Canada, could be good for the US, while others called it only a “fleeting fascination” from the president, The Wall Street Journal said.
Others outside the White House say Trump’s interest could be a desire to secure a legacy achievement, the paper reported, and advisers wondered about the potential for research or greater military clout for the US.
The US’s northern-most military base, Thule Air Base, has been located on Greenland for decades.
But Greenland doesn’t quite live up to its lush name — 85 percent of the island is covered by a 1.9-mile-thick (three-kilometer) ice sheet that contains 10 percent of the world’s fresh water.
The world’s largest island has suffered from climate change, scientists say, becoming a giant melting icicle that threatens to submerge the world’s coastal areas one day.
July saw unprecedented melting of the Greenland ice sheet, with 12 billion tons of ice flowing into the sea.
Trump, who in 2017 withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement to cap global warming levels, is reportedly set to visit Copenhagen in September.
This isn’t the first time the president has expressed interest in foreign properties — he has said North Korea’s “great beaches” would make ideal locations for condos.

