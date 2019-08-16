You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan palace emerges from ruins as centenary nears
﻿

Afghan palace emerges from ruins as centenary nears

1 / 6
Above, the exterior of Darulaman Palace, which is undergoing a complete renovation, in Kabul. (AFP)
2 / 6
Laborers work on the exterior renovation of Darulaman Palace in Kabul. (AFP)
3 / 6
Laborers work on the exterior renovation of Darulaman Palace in Kabul. (AFP)
4 / 6
Laborers work on the renovation of Darulaman Palace in Kabul. (AFP)
5 / 6
Laborers work on grounds of Darulaman Palace, which is undergoing a complete renovation, in Kabul. (AFP)
6 / 6
Above, the exterior of Darulaman Palace, which is undergoing a complete renovation, in Kabul. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
AFP

Afghan palace emerges from ruins as centenary nears

  • Darulaman Palace, a hulking showpiece of Afghan architecture, came to symbolize the country’s turmoils during decades of war
  • Work at the famed palace must be completed by August 19, the date marking 100 years of Afghan independence from Britain
Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Inside an imposing building in Kabul, a team of welders hastily fuse a sweeping metal bannister to a grand staircase. Outside, gardeners spray torrents of water over the parched earth, willing the grass to grow.
They have just days to finish a total renovation of the once-ruined Darulaman Palace, a hulking showpiece of Afghan architecture that came to symbolize the country’s turmoils during decades of war.
With questions looming over Afghanistan’s future and a possible deal between the US and the Taliban imminent, the war-torn nation is this month hoping to briefly celebrate its past — and Darulaman will be the centerpiece.
Work at the famed palace must be completed by August 19, the date marking 100 years of Afghan independence from Britain, when President Ashraf Ghani will inaugurate the newly renovated structure.
The final use for Darulaman — which means “Abode of Peace” — has not been finalized, but at least part will be turned into a museum.
Perched on a hill with an imposing view of Kabul, Darulaman was a total wreck until recently. Its roof was destroyed, its walls crumbling and pock-marked by bullet holes, and the once-magnificent neo-classical exterior covered in graffiti and appearing close to collapse.

But in 2016 Ghani ordered the palace’s renovation and, after finalizing design plans, construction work began in earnest in March 2018.
Project manager Javid Hammad said reconstructing Darulaman is vital to Afghanistan, as the work promises a new beginning after so much conflict.
“The message of the Darulaman Palace is a message of peace, security, brotherhood and coexistence,” Hammad said during a recent tour of the site, where about 500 workers are toiling round the clock to get the job done.
The $10.5-million renovation has been a boon to Kabul’s workforce. Cedar trimmings in high-ceilinged rooms that come from Kunar province in the west, and marble fittings from the western city of Herat mean businesses around the country have benefitted.
But not everyone is happy the palace is being returned to its former glory, wondering if the money could have been put to better use in one of the world’s poorest countries.
“It is a good thing to rebuild Darulaman Palace, but if this money would have been spent on solving people’s problems that would have been better,” local shopkeeper Ali said.
Another Kabul resident, Ghulam Mohammad, said the battered palace should have been left in its eerie, ruined condition as a testament to Afghan’s troubled past.
“It should have remained the same so people can remember how brutal the war was,” Mohammad said.
“Prior to the reconstruction, the palace was beautiful.”
On August 19, 1919, London and Kabul signed the Anglo-Afghan Treaty in which Britain recognized Afghan independence and vowed that British India would not extend west beyond the Khyber Pass.
Designed by German engineers for King Amanullah Khan in the early 1920s, Darulaman Palace was originally intended to be the location for Afghanistan’s new parliament.
But over the years, due to shifting political currents, it has also seen a string of other uses including as a home for various government ministries, a medical school and a museum.
It was gutted by fire in 1968, and since then has been repeatedly caught up in Afghanistan’s conflicts.
It was again set ablaze during a coup attempt in 1978, and was subsequently shelled during fighting in the 1990s.
Afghans today are nervously awaiting the outcome of a deal between the US and the Taliban.
The Pentagon is widely expected to cut its troop presence in return for various guarantees from its longtime foe, but many in Afghanistan do not trust the insurgents and worry they will try to seize power.

Topics: Offbeat Afghanistan

Related

0
World
Taliban, US pact in Afghanistan could boost Daesh
0
World
Taliban says latest talks end on US Afghanistan withdrawal

Trump wants US to buy Greenland: report

Updated 16 August 2019
AFP

Trump wants US to buy Greenland: report

  • Donald Trump has been curious about the area’s natural resources and geopolitical relevance
  • Some Trump advisers say acquiring Greenland, which is northeast of Canada, could be good for the US
Updated 16 August 2019
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is asking advisers if it is possible for the US to buy Greenland, according to a report.
Trump has expressed interest in the self-governing part of Denmark — which is mostly covered in ice — asking advisers if it is possible for the US to acquire the territory, The Wall Street Journal said Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
The president has been curious about the area’s natural resources and geopolitical relevance, the paper reported.
Greenland is a self-governing region of Denmark, which colonized the 772,000 square-mile (two-million square kilometer) island in the 18th century, and is home to nearly 57,000 people, most of whom belong to the indigenous Inuit community.
There was no official comment from the White House, and the Danish embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.
Some Trump advisers say acquiring Greenland, which is northeast of Canada, could be good for the US, while others called it only a “fleeting fascination” from the president, The Wall Street Journal said.
Others outside the White House say Trump’s interest could be a desire to secure a legacy achievement, the paper reported, and advisers wondered about the potential for research or greater military clout for the US.
The US’s northern-most military base, Thule Air Base, has been located on Greenland for decades.
But Greenland doesn’t quite live up to its lush name — 85 percent of the island is covered by a 1.9-mile-thick (three-kilometer) ice sheet that contains 10 percent of the world’s fresh water.
The world’s largest island has suffered from climate change, scientists say, becoming a giant melting icicle that threatens to submerge the world’s coastal areas one day.
July saw unprecedented melting of the Greenland ice sheet, with 12 billion tons of ice flowing into the sea.
Trump, who in 2017 withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement to cap global warming levels, is reportedly set to visit Copenhagen in September.
This isn’t the first time the president has expressed interest in foreign properties — he has said North Korea’s “great beaches” would make ideal locations for condos.

Topics: Offbeat Greenland

Related

0
Travel
Snow business: the epic appeal of Greenland
0
Science & Technology
Crater bigger than Paris is discovered under Greenland ice

Latest updates

Mosque bombing in southwest Pakistan kills 4 people
0
Rights group demands safe return of abducted Libyan lawmaker
0
Cathay Pacific’s torrid week ends with shock CEO resignation
0
Israel to allow US lawmaker Tlaib to visit family in West Bank
0
Syrian media say air defenses responded to ‘hostile’ missile
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.