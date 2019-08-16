You are here

Oil rises more than 1% as US recession fears recede

US retail sales rose 0.7 percent in July as consumers bought a range of goods even as they cut back on motor vehicle purchases. (Reuters)
  • US retail sales rose 0.7 percent in July as consumers bought a range of goods even as they cut back on motor vehicle purchases
  • The price of Brent is still up nearly 10 percent this year
TOKYO: Crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Friday following two days of declines, buoyed after data showing an increase in retail sales in the United States helped dampen concerns about a recession in the world’s biggest economy.
Brent crude was up 68 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $58.91 a barrel at 0650 GMT, after falling 2.1 percent on Thursday and 3 percent the previous day.
US crude was up 63 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $55.10 a barrel, having dropped 1.4 percent the previous session and 3.3 percent on Wednesday.
US retail sales rose 0.7 percent in July as consumers bought a range of goods even as they cut back on motor vehicle purchases, according to data that came a day after a key part of the US Treasury yield curve inverted for the first time since June 2007, prompting a sell-off in stocks and crude oil.
An inverted Treasury yield curve is historically a reliable predictor of looming recessions.
“The rebound has a corrective look about it on thin volumes, rather than a beachhead for an impending rebound,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. “Overall, US data continues to be a bright spot in a dark economic universe.”
Gains are likely to be capped after a week of data releases including a surprise drop in industrial output growth in China to a more than 17-year low, along with a fall in exports that sent Germany’s economy into reverse in the second quarter.
“The broader story around global economic growth has been a weak one, or a weakening one and expectations (are for) further weakening,” Phin Ziebell, senior economist at National Australia Bank, said by phone.
The price of Brent is still up nearly 10 percent this year thanks to supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia, a group known as OPEC+. In July, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil output cuts until March 2020 to prop up prices.
“At what point will further output cuts be needed at the back end of this year from OPEC and Russia to keep things going the way they are?” Zeibell said, pointing to the broader economic outlook.
A Saudi official on Aug. 8 indicated more steps may be coming, saying: “Saudi Arabia is committed to do whatever it takes to keep the market balanced next year.”
But the efforts of OPEC+ have been outweighed by worries about the global economy amid the US-China trade dispute and uncertainty over Brexit, as well as rising US stockpiles of crude and higher output of US shale oil.

Maersk warns trade war could hurt container business

  • Maersk said the escalating trade dispute between Washington and Beijing could limit growth in global container traffic
COPENHAGEN: A.P. Moller-Maersk warned a trade war between the US and China could curb container traffic this year after the world’s largest container shipping company beat second-quarter profit expectations.

Maersk said the escalating trade dispute between Washington and Beijing could limit growth in global container traffic to the lower end of its 1 to 3 percent guidance range this year, after growth of about
2 percent between April and June.

Newly imposed tariffs between the US and China combined with additional US tariffs due to be implemented later this year could remove up to 1.5 percent of global container demand in 2020, Maersk said.

However, CEO Soren Skou remained upbeat.

“It is not tariffs that decide how many goods are being transported, but rather how much Americans buy when they go to Walmart. Luckily for us, the US consumer is still in a good mood,” Skou told a media briefing.

He said that Maersk had seen “solid progress” in the second quarter, including realizing synergies of $1 billion from restructuring earlier than expected.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 17 percent to $1.36 billion, topping the $1.24 billion forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Maersk benefited from higher container freight rates, larger volumes and lower costs and said it still expects EBITDA for the full year to total $5 billion. Analysts on average expect EBITDA of
$5.4 billion for 2019.

“The results were good, but in a market where concerns over the global economy are escalating, investors are not going to reward a cyclical stock like Maersk,” said Frans Hoyer, analyst at Handelsbanken.

Some investors may have been disappointed that Maersk did not raise its full-year guidance despite a good result for the first six months.

“It looks like consensus was running ahead and some had seen Maersk’s guidance as conservative,” Hoyer said.

“But I think it would be crazy to lift guidance in this environment,” he said.

Skou said that he was planning for low growth in container shipping demand this year and next, but not recession.

“Some expect a recession in the United States. We doubt it will happen this year or next,” Skou said.

“We wake every morning to new tweets from the US president. Now tariffs have been canceled on all the consumer goods that will be in demand during Christmas shopping. Those are the goods we ship, so now we’re a bit more optimistic,” he said.

Skou has overseen a major shift in Maersk’s strategy, which has included selling off its oil and gas business to focus on the container and logistics business for customers that include Walmart and Nike.

While Maersk moves around one in five containers shipped at sea, it handles the land transportation from ports to warehouses and distribution centers for less than a quarter of its customers.

Maersk’s share price has fallen 43 percent since a peak in July 2017 and now trades around the level it was at when Skou took on the CEO job in June 2016. 

