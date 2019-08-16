UN says 2nd attempt to return Rohingya to Myanmar planned

You are here

﻿

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims fled to Bangladesh after the military attacks in Myanmar. (File/AFP)
  • The original list of returnees contained 22,000
  • Myanmar’s military launched a counterinsurgency campaign on the Rohingya Muslims after an insurgent attack
BANGKOK: The UN refugee agency says Myanmar and Bangladesh are making a second attempt to start repatriating Rohingya Muslims after more than 700,000 of them fled a security crackdown in Myanmar almost two years ago.
Agency spokeswoman Caroline Gluck said Friday that the Bangladesh government has asked for its help in verifying the 3,450 people on a new list of returnees are going back to Myanmar voluntarily. She said the list was whittled from 22,000 names that Bangladesh had sent to Myanmar for verification.
Myanmar’s military in August 2017 launched a counterinsurgency campaign in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The army operation led to the Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh and accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

  • The restrictions would be lifted in the ‘next few days,’ government lawyer Tushar Mehta said
NEW DELHI: India will lift restrictions on people’s movements and communication links in Kashmir in the next few days, the federal government told the Supreme Court on Friday.
The court was hearing a petition by a newspaper editor seeking restoration of telephone and Internet services snapped this month, just before the government withdrew Kashmir’s special status, to prevent protests.
The restrictions would be lifted in the “next few days,” the government lawyer, Tushar Mehta, said.

