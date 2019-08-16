You are here

  • Home
  • Former PM Malaysian PM Najib faces biggest 1MDB trial
﻿

Former PM Malaysian PM Najib faces biggest 1MDB trial

Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak will have to fight 21 charges of money laundering and four of abuse of power for receiving illegal transfers of about 2.3 billion ringgit between 2011 and 2014. (AFP)
Updated 54 sec ago
Reuters

Former PM Malaysian PM Najib faces biggest 1MDB trial

  • Najib Razak, who lost a general election last year, has been hit with 42 criminal charges of graft and money laundering
  • 1MDB, founded by Najib in 2009, is being investigated in at least six countries
Updated 54 sec ago
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s former prime minister, Najib Razak, on Monday faces the biggest of five trials linked to a multi-billion-dollar scam at state fund 1MDB, although lawyers are seeking a delay to allow time for the completion of a previous trial.
Najib, who lost a general election last year, has been hit with 42 criminal charges of graft and money laundering at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and other state entities.
1MDB, founded by Najib in 2009, is being investigated in at least six countries, and the US Department of Justice says about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from the fund.
In his second trial at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, Najib will have to fight 21 charges of money laundering and four of abuse of power for receiving illegal transfers of about 2.3 billion ringgit ($550.8 million) between 2011 and 2014.
He has pleaded not guilty and says the charges are politically motivated.
On Friday, prosecutors handed to the defense thousands of pages of documents related to the case, government lawyer Ahmad Akram Gharib told Reuters.
“Under the rules, a trial can only begin at least two weeks after all the related documents are handed over,” he said, adding that about 60 witnesses were expected to be called in the second case.
The first trial, which began in April and revolves around former 1MDB unit SRC International, was adjourned on Aug. 14 after Najib contracted an eye infection, halting the cross-examination of the prosecution’s final witness.
That case is also expected to resume on Monday, and lawyers from both sides hope the second trial can be delayed to allow prosecutors to wrap up the first.
“The accused can only be at one place at a time,” Najib’s lawyer, Harvinderjit Singh, said. “We are hoping the judge will allow us some leeway in this matter.”
After the shock election loss, Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor were barred from leaving Malaysia and their luxurious lifestyle came under scrutiny, with the discovery of nearly $300 million worth of goods and cash at properties linked to him.
Rosmah, known for her designer handbags and jewelry, has also been charged with corruption. She has pleaded not guilty.
Najib’s lawyers say he had no knowledge of the transfers into his accounts and was misled by Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho and SRC’s former chief executive, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, who are both at large.
Low, who faces charges in the United States and Malaysia over his alleged central role in the 1MDB case, has consistently denied wrongdoing. A spokesman for Low did not respond to a request for comment.
Nik Faisal, who has never publicly commented on the matter, could not be reached for comment.

Topics: 1MDB Najib Razak Malaysia Finance fraud

Related

0
Business & Economy
US probes Deutsche Bank’s dealings with Malaysia’s 1MDB: WSJ
0
World
Hollywood producer arrested in Malaysia over 1MDB scandal

Oil rises more than 1% as US recession fears recede

Updated 16 August 2019
Reuters

Oil rises more than 1% as US recession fears recede

  • US retail sales rose 0.7 percent in July as consumers bought a range of goods even as they cut back on motor vehicle purchases
  • The price of Brent is still up nearly 10 percent this year
Updated 16 August 2019
Reuters

TOKYO: Crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Friday following two days of declines, buoyed after data showing an increase in retail sales in the United States helped dampen concerns about a recession in the world’s biggest economy.
Brent crude was up 68 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $58.91 a barrel at 0650 GMT, after falling 2.1 percent on Thursday and 3 percent the previous day.
US crude was up 63 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $55.10 a barrel, having dropped 1.4 percent the previous session and 3.3 percent on Wednesday.
US retail sales rose 0.7 percent in July as consumers bought a range of goods even as they cut back on motor vehicle purchases, according to data that came a day after a key part of the US Treasury yield curve inverted for the first time since June 2007, prompting a sell-off in stocks and crude oil.
An inverted Treasury yield curve is historically a reliable predictor of looming recessions.
“The rebound has a corrective look about it on thin volumes, rather than a beachhead for an impending rebound,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. “Overall, US data continues to be a bright spot in a dark economic universe.”
Gains are likely to be capped after a week of data releases including a surprise drop in industrial output growth in China to a more than 17-year low, along with a fall in exports that sent Germany’s economy into reverse in the second quarter.
“The broader story around global economic growth has been a weak one, or a weakening one and expectations (are for) further weakening,” Phin Ziebell, senior economist at National Australia Bank, said by phone.
The price of Brent is still up nearly 10 percent this year thanks to supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia, a group known as OPEC+. In July, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil output cuts until March 2020 to prop up prices.
“At what point will further output cuts be needed at the back end of this year from OPEC and Russia to keep things going the way they are?” Zeibell said, pointing to the broader economic outlook.
A Saudi official on Aug. 8 indicated more steps may be coming, saying: “Saudi Arabia is committed to do whatever it takes to keep the market balanced next year.”
But the efforts of OPEC+ have been outweighed by worries about the global economy amid the US-China trade dispute and uncertainty over Brexit, as well as rising US stockpiles of crude and higher output of US shale oil.

Topics: Oil energy Markets

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil prices steady after big drop on recession concerns, inventory rise
0
Business & Economy
Oil drops on demand concerns as US shale set for new record

Latest updates

Former PM Malaysian PM Najib faces biggest 1MDB trial
0
UN says 2nd attempt to return Rohingya to Myanmar planned
0
Oil rises more than 1% as US recession fears recede
0
India to ease clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir in next few days
0
Trump wants US to buy Greenland: report
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.