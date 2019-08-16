Syrian media say air defenses responded to ‘hostile’ missile

You are here

Israel has carried out other attacks on Syria, but rarely confirmed them. (File/AFP)
  • The report suggested the missile was fired by Israel
  • Russia delivered S-300 air defense systems for Syria last year
DAMASCUS: Syria’s state-run media say the country’s air defenses have responded to a “hostile target” and destroyed the missile before it reached a central Syrian town.
The SANA news agency said on Friday that the projectile had entered the Syrian airspace overnight from Lebanon’s airspace, heading toward the town of Masyaf in Hama province.
The report suggested, without saying outright, that the missile was fired by Israel. SANA says the incoming projectile was destroyed before it reached its target.
There was no immediate comment from Israel.
Israel has carried out strikes in the past inside war-torn Syria on Iran- and Hezbollah-linked targets but rarely confirms them.
Syrian military posts in Masyaf were previously hit in suspected Israelis strikes.
Russia has upgraded Syrian air defense systems, delivering the S-300 system last year.

Topics: Syria Israel anti-missile defense system

Israel: Palestinian killed, 2 Israelis hurt in car ramming

  • The incident happened in an area that is close where Israeli authorities found the body of a soldier
  • The injured ages are between 17 and 19
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military says a Palestinian driver has been shot and killed after he rammed his car and injured two Israelis in the West Bank.
Israel’s national rescue emergency, Magen David Adom, says that a man was severely hurt while a woman was moderately injured. Army radio reports the victims’ ages are 17 and 19.
The incident took place on Friday near the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, south of Jerusalem, not far from where the body of an off-duty soldier was found stabbed earlier this month. Israel last week arrested Palestinian suspects in the killing of the 18-year-old soldier, Dvir Sorek.
On Thursday, Israeli police killed a Palestinian teenager and seriously wounded another after they stabbed guards near a flashpoint Jerusalem site.

Topics: Israel Palestine

