Rights group demands safe return of abducted Libyan lawmaker

﻿

Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar are fighting the internationally recognized government over control of Tripoli. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 August 2019
AP

  • Seham Sirqiwa is a prominent critic of Khalifa Haftar
  • Her family and friends said she was taken from her home by militants affiliated with Haftar’s forces
AP

CAIRO: Human Rights Watch is urging authorities in eastern Libya to exert “all possible efforts” to ensure the safe return of a female lawmaker abducted from her home last month by armed men.
The lawmaker, Seham Sirqiwa, is a prominent critic of Khalifa Haftar, whose forces are now fighting to take the capital from the UN-backed government in Tripoli.
The New York-based watchdog said Friday that Sergewa’s abduction “follows a well-documented pattern of violence, reprisal, and intimidation” by Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army.
Sergewa’s family and friends allege she was taken from her house in Benghazi by militiamen affiliated with Haftar’s forces. Her husband was wounded during the attack.
Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising and is now split between rival authorities in the country’s east and west.

Topics: Libya Khalifa Haftar Libyan National Army (LNA) Government of National Accord

Israel: Palestinian killed, 2 Israelis hurt in car ramming

AP

  • The incident happened in an area that is close where Israeli authorities found the body of a soldier
  • The injured ages are between 17 and 19
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military says a Palestinian driver has been shot and killed after he rammed his car and injured two Israelis in the West Bank.
Israel’s national rescue emergency, Magen David Adom, says that a man was severely hurt while a woman was moderately injured. Army radio reports the victims’ ages are 17 and 19.
The incident took place on Friday near the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, south of Jerusalem, not far from where the body of an off-duty soldier was found stabbed earlier this month. Israel last week arrested Palestinian suspects in the killing of the 18-year-old soldier, Dvir Sorek.
On Thursday, Israeli police killed a Palestinian teenager and seriously wounded another after they stabbed guards near a flashpoint Jerusalem site.

Topics: Israel Palestine

