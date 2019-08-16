You are here

Brother of Afghan Taliban leader killed in Pakistan mosque blast

Members of a bomb disposal unit survey the site after a blast at a mosque in Kuchlak, in the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan August 16, 2019. (Reuters)
  • Separatist groups often target security forces in the province in a bid to get a larger share of provincial resources or outright autonomy from Islamabad
  • There was no immediate claim of responsibility
QUETTA: The brother of the leader of the Afghan Taliban was among at least four people killed in a bomb blast at a mosque in Pakistan on Friday, two Taliban sources told Reuters.
Police said more than 20 people were wounded and the death toll could rise. The imam of the mosque, 25 km (15 miles) from the southwestern city of Quetta, was among those killed, police said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast which comes as the Taliban and the United States are in the final stages of negotiations on an agreement letting America end its longest war and withdraw its troops from neighbouring Afghanistan.
Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada was not in the mosque when the bomb went off but his younger brother, Hafiz Ahmadullah, was among those killed. The Taliban leader's son was wounded, one of the sources said.
The mosque was known to be visited by members of the Afghan Taliban, the sources said.
Pakistani police did not confirm the identity of any of the victims.
"It was a timed device planted under the wooden chair of the prayer leader," said Abdul Razzaq Cheema, chief of police in Quetta, capital of Balochistan province.
One of the sources, who visited the site after the blast, said security at the mosque was always very tight.
Separatist insurgents and militants are active in Balochistan but many in Pakistan are likely to suspect the Afghan government, which is battling the Taliban over the border in Afghanistan, of the blast.
Pakistan also accuses India of meddling in Balochistan. India denies that.
Pakistan has promised to help the United States end the Afghan war and both US and Taliban negotiators have recently reported significant progress in their talks in Qatar.
But Friday's blast will raise concerns about prospects for peace.
The Taliban, in exchange for a US troop withdrawal, are expected to guarantee that Afghanistan will not be used for international terrorism.
The militants, fighting to expel foreign forces and set up an “Islamic state”, are also expected to make a commitment to power-sharing talks with the US-backed government and a ceasefire.
US President Donald Trump is keen to bring the troops home but many Afghans fear a US troop withdrawal will leave the government battling the Taliban alone.
The United States has about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan, with a focus on training Afghan forces and counter-terrorism.
The Taliban roam through more territory now than they have since their 2001 ouster and fighting between government forces and the insurgents has been heavy.

Putin gives pilot who landed in cornfield Russia’s top medal

Putin gives pilot who landed in cornfield Russia’s top medal

  • Damir Yusupov landed his Ural Airlines A321 so gently in the head-high corn that just one of the 233 people on board was hospitalized
  • Yusupov’s feat drew comparisons to the 2009 Miracle on the Hudson, when Capt. Chesley Sullenberger safely ditched his plane in New York’s Hudson River after a bird strike disabled its engines
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday awarded the nation’s highest medal, the Hero of Russia, to the pilot who managed to smoothly land his disabled passenger plane in a cornfield after a flock of birds hit both engines and knocked them out.
The experienced captain, 41-year-old Damir Yusupov, said Friday that a quick landing was his only chance and he was not afraid of handling it. He said he had hoped to circle the airport and land normally when one engine shut down due to the bird strike moments after taking off from Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport. But then his second engine cut off moments later, leaving him no choice.
He landed his Ural Airlines A321 so gently in the head-high corn that just one of the 233 people on board was hospitalized.
People all across Russian have hailed Yusupov as a hero — the accolades he said were embarrassing.
“It feels odd and I’m shy,” he said.
Putin also awarded the Hero of Russia to the plane’s second pilot, 23-year-old Georgy Murzin and bestowed other top awards on the plane’s cabin crew.
Yusupov’s feat Thursday drew comparisons to the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson,” when Capt. Chesley Sullenberger safely ditched his plane in New York’s Hudson River after a bird strike disabled its engines, saving the lives of all 155 people on board.
“I didn’t feel any fear,” Yusupov told reporters in a televised interview from Yekaterinburg. “I saw a cornfield ahead and hoped to make a reasonably soft landing. I tried to lower vertical speed to make the plane land as smoothly as possible and glide softly.”
Yusupov hailed his cabin crew, who managed to evacuate the passengers. He also apologized to passengers for failing to get them to their destination — Simferopol in Crimea.
“I wish a quick recovery to all those injured and I wish them not to be afraid of flying,” he added.
The Emergencies Ministry said 74 people asked for medical assistance after the landing. Health authorities said 23 people were taken to the hospital, but all but one was released following check-ups.
The son of a helicopter pilot, Yusupov had worked as a lawyer before he changed course and joined a flight school when he was 32. He has flown with Ural Airlines since his graduation in 2013, logging over 3,000 flight hours. He became a captain last year.
Bird strikes on planes occur regularly around the world, even though airports use bird distress signals, air cannons and other methods to chase them away from runways. Smaller birds are usually chopped up by a plane’s turbine fan blades, but plane engines aren’t designed to withstand strikes from multiple birds or larger birds.
John Goglia, a former member of the US National Transportation Safety Board, said the bird-vs-engine problem has been under study for years, with no permanent fix available yet. He said a cornfield was a good place to land because it’s free of big rocks and trees that could have damaged the plane.
Some Russian officials suggested the flock of gulls that hit Yusupov’s plane could have been attracted by an unauthorized garbage dump near the airport. Local authorities confirmed after checking that there are several dumpsites in the vicinity, including an unauthorized one. Numerous ponds and lakes are also located near Zhukovsky Airport, helping attract gulls.

