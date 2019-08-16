You are here

17 Chinese, Ukrainian seamen kidnapped off Cameroon

The Gulf of Guinea is notorious for piracy, but nations in the region have limited surveillance and maritime defense capabilities. (AFP)
17 Chinese, Ukrainian seamen kidnapped off Cameroon

  • A navy source said the kidnappers are probably Nigerian pirates, adding that Cameroon’s security forces had launched a search for them
  • The Gulf of Guinea, whose coastline stretches in a huge arc from Liberia to Gabon, is notorious for piracy as well as oil theft, illegal fishing and human and drugs trafficking
YAOUNDÉ: Nine Chinese and eight Ukrainian seamen were abducted on Thursday when two merchant vessels came under attack in Cameroonian waters, sources said Friday.
“Seventeen Chinese and Ukrainians were kidnapped... (of whom) nine (are) Chinese who were abducted on one of the ships,” an official in the port of Douala told AFP.
A Cameroonian security official, likewise speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the account.
The abduction was reported on Thursday by sources in the Cameroonian navy and the country’s port service, but their number and nationality were not then known.
The navy source had said the kidnappers “are probably Nigerian pirates,” adding that Cameroon’s security forces had launched a search for them.
The Gulf of Guinea, whose coastline stretches in a huge arc from Liberia to Gabon, is notorious for piracy as well as oil theft, illegal fishing and human and drugs trafficking.
In Malaysia, Noel Choong, who heads the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), a watchdog agency, said the 17 seamen were seized from two ships that were attacked within hours of each other while they were anchored off Douala.
Choong said one of the ships was a multipurpose German-owned ship that flew the flag of Antigua and Barbuda.
“Eight crew were kidnapped from the ship consisting of a total of 12 Asian and European sailors,” he said.
The other vessel was a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier managed in Greece with a Greek owner.
“There were 21 crew on board. All were Asians. Nine crew were taken,” Choong told AFP.
“(The) IMB has issued a warning to all ships at Douala. We ask all ships to take additional precaution.”
According to the IMB’s figures, 62 seafarers were taken hostage or abducted in the area in the first half of 2019.
The Gulf of Guinea accounts for 73 percent of kidnappings and 92 percent of hostage-takings at sea worldwide, it says.
The 17 countries in the Gulf of Guinea and adjacent regions have limited surveillance and maritime defense capabilities.
They have been trying for several years to bolster their means of intervention and to put in place closer collaboration.



Gabon’s Bongo in first live public appearance after stroke

Updated 16 August 2019
AFP

Gabon’s Bongo in first live public appearance after stroke

  • Bongo, whose every move has been scrutinized for signs of ill health, attended commemorations on the eve of the country’s anniversary of independence
  • Speculation about Bongo’s ability to rule the small oil-rich country surged after he suffered a stroke on October 24
Updated 16 August 2019
AFP

LIBREVILLE: President Ali Bongo of Gabon on Friday made his first live appearance in public nearly 10 months after suffering a stroke, attending ceremonies in the capital Libreville.
Bongo, whose every move has been scrutinized for signs of ill health, attended commemorations on the eve of the country’s anniversary of independence, an AFP correspondent at the scene reported.
It was the first time he had been seen in public outside the presidential palace since falling ill last October, except for appearances that were filmed and edited by Gabonese government or state media.
Smiling, the 60-year-old head of state exchanged a few words with security officers before laying a wreath at the tomb of Gabon’s first president, Leon Mba.
Bongo walked with a stick and an aide helped him to climb several steps. The ceremony lasted half an hour, which was shorter than in previous years.
Speculation about Bongo’s ability to rule the small oil-rich country surged after he suffered a stroke on October 24.
He was flown to Morocco for treatment, returning in January. During his extended absence, the army quashed a brief attempted coup.
In May, he dismissed his vice president and minister of forests after a scandal erupted over the smuggling of precious timber.
Ten members of Gabon’s political opposition, civil society and trade union movement have filed a suit requesting Bongo be assessed to see whether he is medically fit to continue in office.
A lower court dismissed the case in May, saying that only the two houses of parliament, or the Constitutional Court acting at the behest of the government, were empowered to determine whether the president was unfit.
But the Court of Appeal on Monday said it would hear an appeal by the plaintiffs and set a date for it — August 26.
Bongo is scheduled to make a televised speech on Friday evening and then on Saturday attend an annual military parade to mark the country’s independence from France in 1960.
Opposition figures have urged the public to turn out in large numbers on Saturday to gain a closer look at his health.
Bongo succeeded his father Omar Bongo, who became head of state in 1967 and died in June 2009, leaving a legacy of corruption allegations.









