You are here

  • Home
  • 32 missing after boat sinks in DR Congo
﻿

32 missing after boat sinks in DR Congo

Many Congolese people use lakes and rivers to travel to parts of the country that are not connected by roads. (Getty Images )
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

32 missing after boat sinks in DR Congo

  • 46 people were rescued and 32 are missing, said local authorities in the province of South Kivu
  • Such incidents occur regularly in DR Congo, with poorly built and maintained boats often overloaded with people and cargo while safety equipment is minimal
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

BUKAVU, DR Congo: Thirty-two people are missing, feared dead, after a boat carrying more than 70 passengers capsized on Lake Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, officials said Friday.
Initial reports after the motorized piroque — a large canoe — sank Thursday evening “indicate that 46 people were rescued and 32 are missing,” local authorities in the province of South Kivu said in a statement.
It did not give a death toll but said each affected family had been given money to organize “funeral arrangements worthy of our drowned countrymen.”
“Overloading was the main cause of the capsize,” local head Christian Chiringwi in Luhihi told AFP.
In the neighboring province of Tanganyika meanwhile a similar accident late Thursday left two people dead, local officials said.
Such incidents occur regularly in DR Congo, with poorly built and maintained boats often overloaded with people and cargo while safety equipment is minimal.
In the worst recent accident, 142 people drowned when their boat sank on Lake Kivu in April.

Topics: Democratic Republic of Congo Lake Kivu

Related

0
World
60 killed, scores burnt in DR Congo road disaster
0
World
Ebola cases in DR Congo rise to 78, 44 dead

Germany charges man with spying for Iran

Updated 42 min 18 sec ago
AP

Germany charges man with spying for Iran

  • The federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the German-Afghan dual citizen is charged with “a particularly serious case” of treason and of breaching official secrecy laws in 18 cases
  • The suspect had worked as a translator and adviser to the German army for several years
Updated 42 min 18 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: Prosecutors in Germany say they have indicted an army employee with spying for an Iranian intelligence service.
The federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the German-Afghan dual citizen is charged with “a particularly serious case” of treason and of breaching official secrecy laws in 18 cases.
The suspect, identified only as Abdul Hamid S. in line with German privacy rules, had worked as a translator and adviser to the German army for several years. He was arrested Jan. 15 and has been detained since.
German news site Spiegel Online previously reported that the suspect had access to highly classified materials, including on the German troops’ mission in Afghanistan.

Topics: Germany Iran spying

Related

0
World
US threatens visa ban on crew of Iran tanker
0
World
Iran tanker Grace 1 shifts position but still at anchor off Gibraltar

Latest updates

32 missing after boat sinks in DR Congo
0
Russian air strike kills 13 civilians in Syria camp
0
Germany charges man with spying for Iran
0
Zinedine Zidane now says he is counting on Gareth Bale at Real Madrid
0
Putin gives pilot who landed in cornfield Russia’s top medal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.