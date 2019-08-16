You are here

﻿

Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched from Amran

A picture taken on June 19, 2018 shows debris of Iranian-made Ababil drones displayed Abu Dhabi, which the Emirati armed forces say were used by Houthi rebels in Yemen in battles against the coalition forces led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Houthi device intercepted over Yemeni territory
  • The incident follows a similar attack on Tuesday and marks latest in string of Houthi drone launches
RIYADH: Coalition forces fighting the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen said a drone launched on Friday from Amran was intercepted.

It follows a similar attack on Tuesday, which coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki denied was targeting Abha Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis, who control Sana’a, have stepped up attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia in recent months. In response, the coalition has targeted military sites belonging to the group, especially around Sana’a.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthis Houthi drones Yemen

Ithra hosts events as part of Tanween Cultural Season

  • The center seeks to develop new standards of excellence in Saudi Arabia in arts and creativity
DHAHRAN: For the first time in Saudi Arabia, the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) will host the Luminarium and Box Wars events from Oct. 10 to 26 in Dhahran city.

The events are part of the Tanween Cultural Season’s second edition, details of which will be announced soon.

The Luminarium event offers visitors a unique experience inspired by geometry, nature and Islamic architecture.

HIGHLIGHT

Box Wars will give visitors the opportunity to discover new ways to benefit from cardboard boxes, and will include building arts, fashion and theatrical facilities using cardboard boxes.

Box Wars will give visitors the opportunity to discover new ways to benefit from cardboard boxes, and will include building arts, fashion and theatrical facilities using cardboard boxes.

Ithra seeks to develop new standards of excellence in Saudi Arabia in the fields of culture and innovation.     

Empowerment

“Tanween aims to empower the next generation of Saudi creatives and innovators as a catalyst for creative economies and meaningful youth engagement,” said Ithra’s Director Ali Al-Mutairi.

“The initiative provides a global platform introducing new content for new talent … In addition to career progression and mentorship, Tanween introduces new ways of learning, wherein our visitors allow their imagination to play, develop and create within engaging creative spaces,” he added.

“As with last year’s overwhelming Tanween success, Ithra is proud to facilitate an inspiration-fueled environment, cementing our position as a creative and cultural destination where innovation is constantly encouraged.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ithraa Tanween Culture and Entertainment

