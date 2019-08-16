Refreshed Kane aiming to keep Sterling in the shade

You are here

﻿

Harry Kane celebrates after he scores the team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa on August 10, 2019. (AFP)
AFP

  • Kane got his and Spurs’ season off to flying start with two goals in the final five minutes
  • He returned just in time for Tottenham’s first ever Champions League final
MANCHESTER: Harry Kane feels he is already reaping the rewards of a rare month off as Tottenham’s talisman hopes to outgun England teammate Raheem Sterling when Spurs visit Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.
Kane was beset by ankle injuries last season after just a three-week break between lifting the Golden Boot as the World Cup’s top scorer and the start of another gruelling Premier League season.
He returned just in time for Tottenham’s first ever Champions League final and England’s Nations League semifinal against The Netherlands in June, but looked well short of match fitness as he ended up on the losing side in both games.
Rejuvenated by a summer off, in which he got married to childhood sweetheart Kate Goodland, Kane got his and Spurs’ season off to flying start with two goals in the final five minutes to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on the opening weekend.
“I had four weeks off, the most I’ve had off in a few years now,” said the England captain.
“I’ve had a good pre-season, been here from the start, worked with the team and everyone’s feeling good.
“We’ve still got work to do, I’ve still got work to do in terms of fitness and things like that, but playing games will only help.
“I feel in a good place and hopefully I can continue doing what we’ve done.”
A double still was not enough to gain an early lead in the Premier League Golden Boot race, though, as Sterling scored a hat-trick in City’s ominous 5-0 demolition of West Ham.
But for Tottenham, City could have celebrated a quadruple of trophies last season as even shorn of Kane for the majority of the tie, Mauricio Pochettino’s men edged a thrilling Champions League quarter-final on away goals.
Son Heung-min was Tottenham’s star then, scoring three of his side’s four goals, but Spurs’ lack of depth slowly caught up with them in the final few months of the season.
With 12 Premier League games of last season to go, Spurs were just five points adrift of City and had a game in hand.
However, they won only three to finish 28 points behind the champions and clinging onto fourth place.
Tottenham’s squad has been bolstered by the signings of Tanguy Ndombele, who scored on his debut last weekend, Giovani lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon.
Yet, with Son serving the last of a three-match ban, the pressure is on Kane to ensure they do not falter at just the second hurdle in the title race.
“We kept up with them for a while last year but they blew ahead after January,” said Kane on challenging City and European champions Liverpool for the title this season.
“It’s important that we stay in touch as long as we can.
“We have full belief that we can go all the way but there’s a long road ahead and we’ve got to be fully focused.”
However, stopping the City juggernaut on home soil is a huge ask for Spurs, particularly with Sterling continuing the fine form he showed to win the football writers’ player of the year award in England last season.
Tottenham let Kieran Trippier leave for Atletico Madrid last month and did not replace the England international meaning the inexperienced Kyle Walker-Peters has the unenviable task of keeping Sterling quiet.
“Since we started this season in China and the Community Shield he’s scored one goal minimum every game,” said City boss Pep Guardiola on Sterling’s thirst for goals.
“I know the special quality of the player, the consistent physicality and the finishing.”

Springboks, Pumas poles apart ahead of World Cup warm-up

AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa and Argentina are poles apart going into a Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Pretoria Saturday, just one week after Handre Pollard starred as the Springboks embarrassed the Pumas 46-13.
While the South Africans are on the rise and looking increasingly like contenders to win the global championship a record-equalling third time, the Argentines are in the doldrums.
Since mid-July, the Springboks have won convincingly at home to Australia and away to Argentina and drawn with world champions New Zealand in Wellington to lift the Rugby Championship for the first time.
But the Pumas lost all three matches in the southern hemisphere competition reduced from a traditional six rounds to three because the World Cup kicks off in Japan on September 20.
Those losses stretched to eight the number of consecutive defeats and they have won only eight of 40 matches since coming fourth behind New Zealand, Australia and South Africa at the last World Cup.
South Africa were in serious trouble two years back after a 57-0 mauling by the All Blacks at the same Wellington ground where the Springboks have won and drawn in subsequent seasons.
The Springboks and Pumas changed coaches since the last World Cup with differing results as Rassie Erasmus turned the tide while Mario Ledesma has been unable to replicate the form of four years ago.
Cynics will label the Pretoria Test a B international as South Africa have changed the entire team that cruised to victory last Saturday while Argentina have kept only five of the humiliated side.
Erasmus says he knows “about 80 percent” of his 31 man squad, due to be named on Monday August 26, and the match at Loftus Versfeld stadium is the last chance for marginal contenders to impress.
That tag fits a number of Springboks, including full-back Warrick Gelant, center Andre Esterhuizen and winger Dillyn Leyds among the backs.
Props Thomas du Toit and Vincent Koch and loose forward Rynhardt Elstadt and Marcell Coetzee are other borderline cases who could secure a flight to Tokyo with an outstanding performance.
“I have spoken to the players and everyone knows where we are regarding the squad,” said Erasmus, a former Springbok loose forward in his second season as national coach.
“It is a tough situation because I can only choose 31 players and the list of genuine challengers is much larger.”
Apart from the players in make-of-break scenarios, the Springboks coach will be watch loose forward and first choice captain Siya Kolisi with great interest.
Chosen as the first black Test skipper of South Africa last year, Kolisi injured a knee three months ago and this will be his first international appearance of the season.
To lift the added burden of the captaincy away from him while he seeks full fitness, Erasmus named veteran hooker Schalk Brits to lead the Springboks this weekend.
“This is a temporary measure as Siya may not even play the full first half,” the coach emphasised. “He will lead South Africa at the World Cup provided he is fit.”
South Africa share Pool B in Japan with trophy-holders New Zealand, Canada, Italy and Namibia while Argentina come up against England, France, Tonga and the United States in Pool C.
A malfunctioning scrum is the biggest headache facing former Pumas hooker Ledesma with the South Americans conceding a string of penalties last weekend and been forced to backpedal several times.
“You cannot hope to win internationals when your scrum is not functioning properly,” stressed the Argentine coach.
For Pretoria, he has promoted loosehead Mayco Vivas, hooker Julian Montoya and tighthead Santiago Medrano, but all have been tried before and found wanting.

