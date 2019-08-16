You are here

South Africa’s Sasol delays results due to US project glitch

Reuters

  • “Management and the board will assess such control weaknesses and identify whether any further remedial actions are required,” the company said
  • In May, Sasol had increased the expected cost of the US project by around $1 billion
JOHANNESBURG: Sasol Ltd. delayed the release of its annual financial results on Friday due to possible “control weaknesses” at its US ethane cracker project, sending shares in the chemicals and energy company down by more than 15%.
Sasol said its auditors would need to consider an independent report the board had commissioned into its Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) and therefore expected to announce fiscal 2019 results on Sept. 19 instead of Aug. 19.
“Management and the board will assess such control weaknesses and identify whether any further remedial actions are required,” the company said, without providing further details.
In May, Sasol had increased the expected cost of the US project by around $1 billion following a review by new management that revealed oversights such as duplicate credits and overlooked contracts, adjustments for potential insurance claims, procurement back-charges and remaining work and repairs.
Sasol spokesman Alex Anderson said the group’s financial controls were sound and it had no concerns about its financial reporting.
“This is a situation where a relatively small team, the LCCP project management team, although working very hard, did not have adequate segregation of duties and failed to engage the wider financial organization to verify the accuracy of their forecast,” Anderson said referring to the cost forecast for the project.
The company said it had implemented initiatives to improve decision making, transparency and documentation within the project management team.
It has also segregated duties between project controls and finance functions and assigned a senior vice president who is responsible for the project’s controls.
The company said it still expected cost guidance for LCCP to between $12.6 billion and $12.9 billion but that it now expected full production at the project to be delayed to around Aug. 26 from the previous guidance of the end of July after a technical challenge relating to a large heat exchanger.
The project in Louisiana, which will convert natural gas into plastics ingredient ethylene, was initially expected to cost $8.9 billion in 2014 and has seen delays and cost increases.
Sasol, which is delaying its results for the first time, said it expected guidance given in July — for a rise in annual core headline earnings per share of between 1% and 11% — to remain the same.
Headline earnings is the main profit measure used in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.
Shares in Sasol, the world’s biggest maker of motor fuel from coal, were down 4.23% to 266.38 rand at 1444 GMT, after trading as low as 233.93 rand, their lowest since November 2008.

Cathay Pacific’s torrid week ends with shock CEO resignation

AFP

  • The airline emerged as a target on the mainland after some of its 27,000-strong workforce took part in, or voiced support for, the protests
HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific announced the shock resignation on Friday of its CEO Rupert Hogg, compounding a torrid week for the Hong Kong carrier after it was excoriated by Beijing because some staff supported pro-democracy protests.
The 72-year-old airline has been left reeling after it became ensnared in the hardening of rhetoric from the communist mainland over ten weeks of anti-government protests that have plunged Hong Kong into crisis.
Over the last two weeks the airline emerged as a target on the mainland after some of its 27,000-strong workforce took part in, or voiced support for, the protests.
During a general strike earlier in the month, some staff joined in, including the union representing Cathay Pacific’s flight attendants.
China’s reaction was swift. State media began writing a series of condemnations of Cathay, accusing it of not doing enough to rein it its workers.
Then the country’s aviation regulator demanded that the airline prevent such staff from working on flights to the mainland or those routed through Chinese airspace.
Cathay moved into damage limitation mode, firing four members of staff associated with the protests — including two pilots — agreeing to comply with the new regulations and releasing a series of statements supporting Hong Kong’s embattled government.
But it appears those moves were not enough to save its chief Hogg, who has been credited with helping to turn the airline profitable after two years of losses.
In a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday, Cathay said Hogg had resigned “to take responsibility as a leader of the Company in view of recent events.”
“The Board of Directors believes that it is the right time for new leadership to take Cathay Pacific forward,” Cathay said in a statement.
Another senior Cathay executive, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Paul Loo, also announced his departure.
“These have been challenging weeks for the airline and it is right that Paul and I take responsibility as leaders of the company,” Hogg said in a Cathay Statement.
Hogg has been replaced by Augustus Tang, a veteran of the Swire Group conglomerate, Cathay’s main shareholder.
Analysts reacted with shock to the announcement given Hogg had been well respected and successful during his time in the top spot.
“He’s a really good and effective CEO so it’s kind of disappointing to see that,” said one aviation analyst, who commented on the condition of anonymity because of the political sensitivities of speaking openly.
Until recently Cathay had been celebrating a turnaround in its fortunes after Hogg initiated a three-year cost cutting program that had begun to pay dividends.
Earlier this month it announced a first half profit of $172.23 million, higher than expectations and a reversal of losses from the year before.
But the perception by Beijing that it was either supportive of protests — or not doing enough to condemn protesters — was enough to earn it a black mark.
Fired up by the thunderous state media articles, China’s heavily censored social media platforms lit up with indignation from people vowing never to fly Cathay again.
On China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform, the hashtag #boycottcathaypacificairline has racked up tens of millions of views.
The airline was also forced to cancel some 272 flights on Monday and Tuesday when Hong Kong’s airport became filled with protesters, some of whom physically stopped travelers from boarding.
Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics in Malaysia, said Cathay’s censure was a warning to other companies that Beijing will not tolerate dissent.
“Cathay is only the start,” he told Bloomberg News. China is sending a message to other corporations in Hong Kong that the same thing can happen to them.”

