You are here

  • Home
  • CEO of Mohammed Bawazir Trading Group praises Saudi-Indonesian ties
﻿

CEO of Mohammed Bawazir Trading Group praises Saudi-Indonesian ties

Sheikh Mohammed Fawzi Bawazir, chairman of the Mohammed Bawazir Trading Group. (Supplied)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

CEO of Mohammed Bawazir Trading Group praises Saudi-Indonesian ties

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sheikh Mohammed Fawzi Bawazir, chairman of the Mohammed Bawazir Trading Group, has praised relations between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia on the occasion of the Asian archipelago’s 74th independence day.

Citing the long history and shared Islamic culture between the two countries, Bawazir also said the ties had been strengthened by the recent visit of King Salman to Indonesia in 2017 and a reciprocal visit to Riyadh by the Indonesian president in April.

Bawazir said: “It is important for our company to establish business relations with the largest Islamic country member of the G-20 and also the largest Islamic pilgrimage mission, which exceeds the number of 250,000 pilgrims in addition to the one million Umrah visitors.

“Our business relationship with Indonesian companies is good and represents a strategic business partnership and is constantly evolving.

“We represent the largest Indonesian companies in the Saudi market as agents and exclusive distributors of their products such as MAYORA Group of Companies and Tropicana Silm Company as well as many factories that produce our Own brand for food products REEM, Tropica Coal and Indo Coal and we are still looking for more business partners from Indonesia.

“Our company is committed to supporting Indonesian products in the Saudi market through a professional team that serve and distributes the products in all over the Kingdom in different market sectors,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia

Related

0
Lifestyle
Indonesian TV star Dude Harlino ‘in awe after Hajj’
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador leads sendoff for King Salman’s guests from Indonesia

Dhofar Wind Farm powers Oman ahead

Updated 14 August 2019
Arab News

Dhofar Wind Farm powers Oman ahead

Updated 14 August 2019
Arab News

The 50-megawatt Dhofar Wind Farm in Oman has produced its first kilowatt hour of electricity, marking a milestone for the GCC region’s first utility-scale wind farm.

The landmark wind farm, which is fully funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), a national entity for international development aid, was successfully connected to Oman’s electricity transmission grid last week during the commissioning of the project’s first wind turbine, which is now supplying clean power. The remaining 12 wind turbines will be commissioned, tested and connected to the grid in sequence, ensuring the start of commercial operations before the end of 2019.

The project is being implemented by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) through an EPC consortium of GE Renewable Energy and Spain’s TSK. Once fully commissioned, the wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity to supply 16,000 homes — equivalent to 7 percent of Dhofar governorate’s total power demand — and will offset an estimated 110,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, while reducing reliance on natural gas for domestic power generation.

Mohammed Saif Al-Suwaidi, director-general of ADFD, said: “ADFD recognized early on the importance of funding renewable energy projects in driving the objectives of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. To advance sustainable energy solutions worldwide, ADFD has, since its inception, partnered with regional and international stakeholders, contributing to the production of about 2,584MW of renewable energy in different countries.”

Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said: “Masdar is proud to have developed the first utility-scale wind farm in the GCC. The successful connection of the first wind turbine to the electricity transmission grid at the Dhofar Wind Farm is a major step for Oman and the country’s ambitions to diversify its energy mix to include renewables.”

GE Renewable Energy has provided the project’s 3.8MW wind turbines, which have been built to withstand Oman’s hot and arid desert conditions, while TSK is responsible for the remainder of the wind farm’s infrastructure and electrical transmission facilities connecting the plant to the grid.

Dr. Manar Al-Moneef, president and CEO, onshore wind, MENA and Turkey of GE Renewable Energy, said: “We have completed a huge milestone in the execution of the Dhofar Wind Farm by producing this first kilowatt-hour, first out of the 50MW that will power Oman’s Dhofar governorate with clean energy. Wind power is growing around the world and it is becoming a reliable and affordable source of green energy.”

Earlier this month, the consortium of EDF Renewables and Masdar announced that they had reached financial close on the 400MW Dumat Al-Jandal wind project in Saudi Arabia, the country’s first utility-scale wind farm that will be the largest in the Middle East when completed.

Latest updates

CEO of Mohammed Bawazir Trading Group praises Saudi-Indonesian ties
0
UK parliamentary group praises Hajj facilities
0
South Africa’s Sasol delays results due to US project glitch
0
Refreshed Kane aiming to keep Sterling in the shade
0
Springboks, Pumas poles apart ahead of World Cup warm-up
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.