China set to deepen Argentine trade ties with bid for grains 'superhighway'

From 2005 through the first half of this year China invested about $579 billion internationally in the energy, power, transport and agricultural sectors. (Reuters)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

China set to deepen Argentine trade ties with bid for grains ‘superhighway’

  CCCC is at the forefront of China's push to lock in food supplies by investing in commodities transport hubs globally
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Chinese state-owned construction giant CCCC is preparing a bid to dredge Argentina’s Parana River, the country’s main cargo superhighway that takes soy and corn from the Pampas farm belt to the shipping lanes of the south Atlantic and the world.
Representatives of China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. and its Shanghai Dredging unit have met with Argentine government and local port officials to sound out the dredging concession, according to three people involved in the talks, which have not been previously reported.
CCCC is at the forefront of China’s push to lock in food supplies by investing in commodities transport hubs globally.
Dredging the Parana is the biggest logistics contract in Argentina. China is already the main buyer of Argentine soybeans while Chinese state-owned conglomerate Cofco has, through acquisitions, become the biggest agricultural commodities exporter operating in Argentina.
Shanghai Dredging’s interest in the Parana appears part of China’s broader effort to “invest across international agricultural supply chains to better control supply and pricing,” said Margaret Myers, head of the Asia-Latin America program at the Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington-based think tank.
From 2005 through the first half of this year China invested about $579 billion internationally in the energy, power, transport and agricultural sectors, according to Washington-based American Enterprise Institute’s Chinese Global Investment Tracker, of which $71 billion went to South America.
There have been a flurry of meetings between the world’s main dredging firms and port operators preparing a study of the river as a preliminary step to issuing an invitation for bids next year, according to Argentina’s Port and Maritime Activities Chamber and the ACSOJA soy industry chamber.
The Parana carries 80% of Argentine farm exports. (Graphic on river: https://tmsnrt.rs/2YEkvtl)
Marcos De Vincenzi, dredging manager for Servimagnus, CCCC’s local partner, acknowledged the Chinese firm’s interest in the concession, saying, “We think that the dredging of the waterway must be upgraded to meet its new traffic and trade needs.”
As world food demand increases, Argentina will likely expand the Parana’s navigable channel to accommodate increased cargo.
Argentina is already the world’s top exporter of soymeal livestock feed and a major global supplier of corn and wheat, and this week’s crash of the Argentine peso, driven by political uncertainty ahead of the October presidential election, has made the country’s farm exports more competitive.
Argentina’s transportation ministry declined to comment for this story, and CCCC officials in China did not respond to requests for comment.
The Parana is dredged deep enough to allow ocean-going cargo ships to get into the heart of the grains belt, giving Argentina an advantage over agricultural rivals Brazil and the United States, where products move long distances by less-efficient trucks and barges before being loaded for export.

Going deeper

The dredging concession, set for renewal in April 2021, involves keeping a channel in the river clear for cargo ships. In return, larger vessels pay up to $80,000 in tolls to travel to and from the grains hub of Rosario on the Parana.
The current holder of the dredging concession is private, Luxembourg-based dredger Jan De Nul. The firm will compete with CCCC and other dredgers for the 2021 concession, according to industry sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
In a meeting with port operators, Servimagnus offered to dredge the Parana deeper than its current 34 feet, without increasing tolls, said a ports source who attended the meeting and is involved in drawing up the tender.
Each additional foot of depth would increase efficiency by allowing ships to carry 1,800 tons to 2,500 tons of additional cargo.
“China is already our principal buyer of soybeans. For them to also have control over navigation would give them a very strong stance in negotiating prices,” said the ports source, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Myers, of the Inter-American Dialogue, said Argentine authorities should be wary of becoming over reliant on investment or finance from any one economic partner.
“Extensive Chinese presence in critical sectors could give China undue influence over Argentine decision-making,” she said.
Others argue China could help to keep river cargo tolls down by bolstering competition among dredgers bidding for the job.
“I see no problem in receiving offers from all serious companies around the world to make them compete,” said Luis Zubizarreta, president of Argentina’s ACSOJA soy industry organization that represents farmers, exporters and seed firms.

Topics: China Argentina

Oil tanker ‘changed name to evade US sanctions on Iran’

Updated 17 August 2019
Reuters

Oil tanker 'changed name to evade US sanctions on Iran'

  A US government official had warned ports in Asia not to allow the ship to dock
Updated 17 August 2019
Reuters

SINGAPORE: While in the Indian Ocean heading toward the Strait of Malacca, the very large crude carrier (VLCC) Pacific Bravo went dark on June 5, shutting off the transponder that signals its position and direction to other ships, ship-tracking data showed.

A US government official had warned ports in Asia not to allow the ship to dock, saying it was carrying Iranian crude in violation of US economic sanctions. A VLCC typically transports about 2 million barrels of oil, worth about $120 million at current prices.

On July 18, the transponder of the VLCC Latin Venture was activated offshore Port Dickson, Malaysia, in the Strait of Malacca, about 1,500 km (940 miles) from where the Pacific Bravo had last been signalling its position.

But both the Latin Venture and the Pacific Bravo transmitted the same unique identification number, IMO9206035, issued by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), according to data from information provider Refinitiv and VesselsValue, a company that tracks ships and vessel transactions. Thomson Reuters has a minority stake in Refinitiv.

Since IMO numbers remain with a ship for life, this indicated the Latin Venture and the Pacific Bravo were the same vessel and suggested the owner was trying to evade Iranian oil sanctions.

“Without speculating on any particular shipowners’ actions, generally speaking for a ship to change its name abruptly after receiving accusations from the US, it can only be that the owner is hopeful that the market will be deceived by something as rudimentary as a name change,” said Matt Stanley, an oil broker at StarFuels in Dubai.

The vessel is owned by Kunlun Holdings, which, according to data from Equasis.org, a shipping transparency website set up by the European Commission and the French Maritime Administration, is based in Shanghai. The company also has an office in Singapore.

Calls to the company’s offices were unanswered.

While operating as the Pacific Bravo, the ship’s transmission data showed that its cargo tanks were full before it turned off
the transponder. When it reappeared 42 days later as the Latin Venture, it was empty, according to Refinitiv and VesselsValue data.

Reuters was not able to ascertain where or if the oil onboard the Latin Venture was offloaded.

According to a statement from the Marine Department Malaysia, the Latin Venture entered Port Dickson on June 29 for a crew change and departed on July 18. The statement said that no cargo was discharged.

The US reimposed sanctions on Iran in November after pulling out of a 2015 accord involving Tehran and six world powers that limited Iran’s nuclear program. Aiming to cut Iran’s oil sales to zero, Washington in May ended sanction waivers given to some importers of Iranian oil.

Iranian officials were not immediately available for comment. A fax to China’s Foreign Ministry asking for comment was not immediately answered.

Responding to a Reuters request for comment on its reaction to the name change, a US State Department spokesman said on Aug. 1: “We do not preview our sanctions activities, but we will continue to look for ways to impose costs on Iran in an effort to convince the Iranian regime that its campaign of destabilising activities will entail significant costs.”

After departing Port Dickson, the tanker sailed past Singapore to the southeastern coast of Malaysia and on July 25 it transmitted that its cargo tanks were nearly full. As of Aug. 14, the ship remains there, ship-tracking data shows.

The origin of the oil cargo could not be determined.

Topics: Singapore

