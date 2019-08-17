You are here

Steel giant’s rescue highlights Chinese state sector dilemma

Updated 17 August 2019
Reuters

CHONGQING: A year and a half ago, Chongqing Iron and Steel Corp. (CISC), China’s oldest steelmaker, was rescued from the brink of bankruptcy in a deal hailed as a shining example of how struggling state companies can be revamped.

Today it is profitable and earned 616 million yuan ($87.51 million) in net income in the first half of 2019.

Chongqing Steel’s savior: Four Rivers Investment Management, a private equity fund established in August 2017 by China’s biggest steel producer, Baowu Iron and Steel Group, or Baosteel, which aims to benefit from a state-driven consolidation of the industry.

Involved in the fund is W.L. Ross & Co, a distressed asset specialist established by Wilbur Ross, the US commerce secretary, who has backed tariffs against China’s steel producers. The company has operated as a unit of Invesco since 2006, and Ross sold his shares in December 2017.

The ultimate aim is to make the firm an attractive takeover target, Four Rivers executives told Reuters. Baosteel will get first refusal rights starting at the end of next year.

“Some in the West used to call steel a sunset industry, but I want to tell everyone that there’s no such thing as a sunset industry that is still increasing its assets,” Four Rivers Chairman Zhou Zhuping said in a speech last November.

W.L. Ross & Co. has experience with distressed steel assets in the US, buying bankrupt mills such as Bethlehem Steel, which it sold to Mittal, now ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, in 2002.

Baosteel and Four Rivers expect China’s steel industry to consolidate and reorganize. US tariffs on steel could add pressure to those forces — and Chongqing Steel could benefit.

China’s oldest steel mill was founded in 1890, but its modern history began during China’s war against Japan, when it was forced to move to the Yangtze River port city of Chongqing to flee invading Japanese troops.

In recent years, it has struggled to compete in an increasingly crowded market, and by 2017 it was on the brink of shutting down before a rescue deal restructured 40 billion yuan of debt.

Though the company has since turned a profit, critics say the rescue mostly shows that well-connected state firms are too big to fail.

“They have let a good company (Baosteel) carry a bad one on its back, and this is the way state-owned firms have been restructured for years,” said Zhang Wuzong, a parliamentary delegate and chairman of the privately owned Shiheng Special Steel.

● New management blames bad decisions for company crisis.

● Mismatch of products and market demand also behind decline.

● After rescue, takeover by Baosteel could be end result.

Chongqing Steel’s new management blamed the firm’s plight on a 2006 government decision to move 60 miles north from an inner-city site to the rural district of Changshou.

Relocation costs eventually hit 37.6 billion yuan, more than double the original estimate, saddling CISC with annual interest payments of more than 1 billion yuan.

As a speciality shipping plate manufacturer, the firm also faced much higher logistics costs than its rivals, and it was unable to meet local demand for the cold-rolled steel used by auto and home appliance manufacturers.

“Its location is in Chongqing, but its products were designed for coastal areas,” said Yu Hong, a Four Rivers executive now serving as secretary of CISC’s board of directors.

Making matters worse, CISC had too much capacity when the 2008 global financial crisis sent steel demand into a tailspin.

Even though it was operating at only a third of its capacity, the local government was urging it to expand further, with Chongqing’s mayor, Huang Qifan, saying in 2011 that it would aim to become a “100-billion yuan enterprise” within four years.

By 2015, China’s steel market was entering its worst-ever slump, and in 2016 more than 70 percent of the country’s mills were losing money. Efforts to switch to overseas markets led to dumping investigations in the US and Europe, and raised risks of tariffs.

Chongqing Steel suspended share trading in June 2016 and in 2017 it faced thousands of unpaid debt claims from suppliers. A former staff member told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the company looked “beyond salvation.”

“No one dared to take over this mess, because there was so much debt,” said Four Rivers’ Yu.

At the start of 2018, shareholders and creditors finally agreed a restructuring deal that cut CISC’s debts from 20 billion yuan to 3.5 billion yuan and transferred unprofitable assets to the local government.

After years of losses, CISC turned profitable in 2018. Its interim report this year singled out Baosteel’s intervention as a key reason for the turnaround.

Baosteel, the world’s second-biggest steelmaker, will have the option to take over Chongqing Steel at the end of next year. The company expects to benefit from a state plan to put 60 percent of total capacity in the hands of its top 10 producers, up from about 40 percent now, and it has also been in talks to take over the smaller Magang Group.

Executives admit CISC’s upturn in fortunes came amid an improvement in the steel market, with prices revived by state efforts to shut down low-grade, polluting mills. The aim is to make the company sustainable even during downturns.

“What we want to build in ourselves is the ability to be competitive in the regional market, and when everyone is doing badly, then it becomes a sector problem,” CISC’s CEO Li Yongxiang said. 

Oil tanker ‘changed name to evade US sanctions on Iran’

Updated 17 August 2019
Reuters

Oil tanker ‘changed name to evade US sanctions on Iran’

  • A US government official had warned ports in Asia not to allow the ship to dock
Updated 17 August 2019
Reuters

SINGAPORE: While in the Indian Ocean heading toward the Strait of Malacca, the very large crude carrier (VLCC) Pacific Bravo went dark on June 5, shutting off the transponder that signals its position and direction to other ships, ship-tracking data showed.

A US government official had warned ports in Asia not to allow the ship to dock, saying it was carrying Iranian crude in violation of US economic sanctions. A VLCC typically transports about 2 million barrels of oil, worth about $120 million at current prices.

On July 18, the transponder of the VLCC Latin Venture was activated offshore Port Dickson, Malaysia, in the Strait of Malacca, about 1,500 km (940 miles) from where the Pacific Bravo had last been signalling its position.

But both the Latin Venture and the Pacific Bravo transmitted the same unique identification number, IMO9206035, issued by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), according to data from information provider Refinitiv and VesselsValue, a company that tracks ships and vessel transactions. Thomson Reuters has a minority stake in Refinitiv.

Since IMO numbers remain with a ship for life, this indicated the Latin Venture and the Pacific Bravo were the same vessel and suggested the owner was trying to evade Iranian oil sanctions.

“Without speculating on any particular shipowners’ actions, generally speaking for a ship to change its name abruptly after receiving accusations from the US, it can only be that the owner is hopeful that the market will be deceived by something as rudimentary as a name change,” said Matt Stanley, an oil broker at StarFuels in Dubai.

The vessel is owned by Kunlun Holdings, which, according to data from Equasis.org, a shipping transparency website set up by the European Commission and the French Maritime Administration, is based in Shanghai. The company also has an office in Singapore.

Calls to the company’s offices were unanswered.

While operating as the Pacific Bravo, the ship’s transmission data showed that its cargo tanks were full before it turned off
the transponder. When it reappeared 42 days later as the Latin Venture, it was empty, according to Refinitiv and VesselsValue data.

Reuters was not able to ascertain where or if the oil onboard the Latin Venture was offloaded.

According to a statement from the Marine Department Malaysia, the Latin Venture entered Port Dickson on June 29 for a crew change and departed on July 18. The statement said that no cargo was discharged.

The US reimposed sanctions on Iran in November after pulling out of a 2015 accord involving Tehran and six world powers that limited Iran’s nuclear program. Aiming to cut Iran’s oil sales to zero, Washington in May ended sanction waivers given to some importers of Iranian oil.

Iranian officials were not immediately available for comment. A fax to China’s Foreign Ministry asking for comment was not immediately answered.

Responding to a Reuters request for comment on its reaction to the name change, a US State Department spokesman said on Aug. 1: “We do not preview our sanctions activities, but we will continue to look for ways to impose costs on Iran in an effort to convince the Iranian regime that its campaign of destabilising activities will entail significant costs.”

After departing Port Dickson, the tanker sailed past Singapore to the southeastern coast of Malaysia and on July 25 it transmitted that its cargo tanks were nearly full. As of Aug. 14, the ship remains there, ship-tracking data shows.

The origin of the oil cargo could not be determined.

