Saudi Aramco deal will help India's Reliance to reduce $42bn debt burden

Reliance CEO Mukesh Ambani said that the company had already been processing Saudi crude oil for 20 years. (AFP)
Updated 17 August 2019
MEGHA BAHREE

Saudi Aramco deal will help India’s Reliance to reduce $42bn debt burden

  • Reliance will buy up to 500,000 barrels a day of crude oil from Aramco, more than double its current purchase
Updated 17 August 2019
MEGHA BAHREE

NEW DELHI: India’s Reliance Industries’ deal to sell a 20 percent stake in its oil to chemicals business to Saudi Aramco will reap major dividends for both companies, analysts said.

Under the terms of the non-binding deal announced earlier this week, the conglomerate will get roughly $15 billion for the 20 percent stake, money that it will use to pare its massive debt load.  Reliance has an overall debt of nearly $42 billion including $20 billion at its fibre division which the group is currently in talks to sell. 

In exchange, Reliance will buy up to 500,000 barrels a day of crude oil from Aramco, more than double its current purchase.

Reliance chairman and the country’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, said that the company had been processing Saudi crude oil every single day for the past 20 years and this deal, among the largest foreign investments in India, signified “perfect synergy between the world’s largest oil producer and the world’s largest integrated refinery and petrochemicals complex.”

The deal will cover all of Reliance’s refining and petrochemicals assets, including 51 percent of its petroleum retail joint venture.

Reliance has been on the lookout for strategic partners for its businesses to help it in its goal of reducing its debt, said Ajay Bodke, chief executive officer, portfolio management services at Prabhudas Lilladhar, a brokerage. “Reliance has become a net debt company from a net cash company. Whatever money that flows in from this deal will be used by Reliance to deleverage,” he said. It’s “a marriage made in heaven because you have the largest oil explorer in the world tying up with India’s largest oil to chemicals company,” he added.

Gagan Dixit, vice president institutional equities research at Elara Capital, agreed that the deal will give Reliance “much needed capital.” Plus, “refining is a dying business and they can use this money for the high margin business of chemicals,” he said.

That apart, historically Reliance has bought oil from Iran and Venezuela, both of which are under US sanctions. This deal helps Reliance secure its supplies and ensures Aramco that additional business as well, said Dixit. Aramco has been beefing up its business in Asia, especially with some of the large importers of crude oil. With the US, the world’s largest consumer of energy, depending less on Saudi Arabia for oil, Aramco needs new markets to hedge its bets. India, one of the largest energy consumers in the world after the US and China, fits the bill.

 This deal provides Aramco with a steady customer in the midst of global uncertainty in the oil and gas sector, said Anirban Mukherjee, a partner at the Boston Consulting Group. “There’s merit in a producer like Aramco wanting to lock in a large market. India is a very consumption-led economy in the petrochemical sector and it will continue to be a large importer of oil, so this is a good match between producer and market. Rather than a simple supplier-buyer compact, if an oil exploration company has partnerships with some of the large refineries, there’s a permanence to the business.”

This is not Aramco’s first investment in India. In 2017 it opened an office in the Indian capital to expand the company’s international portfolio in this growth region. Last year it announced a joint venture with a consortium of Indian state-owned refiners to set up a $44 billion refinery and a petrochemical project on the country’s western coast.

The proposed refinery, which is yet to take off, is expected to have a total capacity of 18 million tons a year and will process up to 1.2 million barrels of crude oil a day as well as refined petroleum products including petrol and diesel. The proposed project has been billed as among the world’s largest refining and petrochemicals projects and one that has been designed to meet India’s fast-growing demand for fuels and petrochemicals.

The Aramco deal is the latest in a series of moves by Reliance to sell non-core assets or establish joint ventures to reduce debt. Speaking to shareholders, Ambani said the group will become a zero net debt company within 18 months.

Ahead of the Aramco deal, Reliance announced a joint venture with global oil major BP to set up a nationwide network of fuel retail outlets where Reliance will have a 51 percent stake, to cash in on rising demand in the country. It will also market aviation turbine fuel to cater to India’s growing aviation industry. 

“Our transactions with Saudi Aramco and BP will create win-win relationships, generating significant strategic value for our partners,” Ambani said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Oil tanker ‘changed name to evade US sanctions on Iran’

Updated 17 August 2019
Reuters

Oil tanker 'changed name to evade US sanctions on Iran'

  • A US government official had warned ports in Asia not to allow the ship to dock
Updated 17 August 2019
Reuters

SINGAPORE: While in the Indian Ocean heading toward the Strait of Malacca, the very large crude carrier (VLCC) Pacific Bravo went dark on June 5, shutting off the transponder that signals its position and direction to other ships, ship-tracking data showed.

A US government official had warned ports in Asia not to allow the ship to dock, saying it was carrying Iranian crude in violation of US economic sanctions. A VLCC typically transports about 2 million barrels of oil, worth about $120 million at current prices.

On July 18, the transponder of the VLCC Latin Venture was activated offshore Port Dickson, Malaysia, in the Strait of Malacca, about 1,500 km (940 miles) from where the Pacific Bravo had last been signalling its position.

But both the Latin Venture and the Pacific Bravo transmitted the same unique identification number, IMO9206035, issued by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), according to data from information provider Refinitiv and VesselsValue, a company that tracks ships and vessel transactions. Thomson Reuters has a minority stake in Refinitiv.

Since IMO numbers remain with a ship for life, this indicated the Latin Venture and the Pacific Bravo were the same vessel and suggested the owner was trying to evade Iranian oil sanctions.

“Without speculating on any particular shipowners’ actions, generally speaking for a ship to change its name abruptly after receiving accusations from the US, it can only be that the owner is hopeful that the market will be deceived by something as rudimentary as a name change,” said Matt Stanley, an oil broker at StarFuels in Dubai.

The vessel is owned by Kunlun Holdings, which, according to data from Equasis.org, a shipping transparency website set up by the European Commission and the French Maritime Administration, is based in Shanghai. The company also has an office in Singapore.

Calls to the company’s offices were unanswered.

While operating as the Pacific Bravo, the ship’s transmission data showed that its cargo tanks were full before it turned off
the transponder. When it reappeared 42 days later as the Latin Venture, it was empty, according to Refinitiv and VesselsValue data.

Reuters was not able to ascertain where or if the oil onboard the Latin Venture was offloaded.

According to a statement from the Marine Department Malaysia, the Latin Venture entered Port Dickson on June 29 for a crew change and departed on July 18. The statement said that no cargo was discharged.

The US reimposed sanctions on Iran in November after pulling out of a 2015 accord involving Tehran and six world powers that limited Iran’s nuclear program. Aiming to cut Iran’s oil sales to zero, Washington in May ended sanction waivers given to some importers of Iranian oil.

Iranian officials were not immediately available for comment. A fax to China’s Foreign Ministry asking for comment was not immediately answered.

Responding to a Reuters request for comment on its reaction to the name change, a US State Department spokesman said on Aug. 1: “We do not preview our sanctions activities, but we will continue to look for ways to impose costs on Iran in an effort to convince the Iranian regime that its campaign of destabilising activities will entail significant costs.”

After departing Port Dickson, the tanker sailed past Singapore to the southeastern coast of Malaysia and on July 25 it transmitted that its cargo tanks were nearly full. As of Aug. 14, the ship remains there, ship-tracking data shows.

The origin of the oil cargo could not be determined.

Topics: Singapore

