You are here

  • Home
  • UNSC session on Kashmir a huge development: Qureshi
﻿

UNSC session on Kashmir a huge development: Qureshi

Sikhs for Justice protest near the UN headquarters on Aug. 15, India’s Independence Day, highlighting the human rights abuses of Sikhs in Punjab. (AFP)
Updated 17 August 2019
SAIMA SHABBIR

UNSC session on Kashmir a huge development: Qureshi

  • Meeting nullifies Indian claim that Kashmir is its internal matter: Pakistan FM
Updated 17 August 2019
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has described the UN Security Council (UNSC) session on Kashmir as a “huge diplomatic development.” Qureshi said that it was the first time in more than 50 years that the council took up the issue and focused on the disputed region.
“It nullifies New Delhi’s claim that Kashmir is India’s internal issue and amplifies Islamabad’s viewpoint that this is an internationally recognized dispute since there are 11 Security Council resolutions on the subject,” he told Arab News in an exclusive interview.
“India’s claim has gone out of the window: The fact that the Security Council is taking up the Kashmir issue for the first time after the 1965 war makes it a huge diplomatic development. It also internationalizes the Kashmir issue once again,” he said.
The foreign minister said that his country expected UNSC member states to play their role to ensure peace and security in the region and avert a humanitarian disaster in Indian-administered Kashmir.
“We expect different departments of the (UN) secretariat to make presentations and brief security council members (on the situation). We hope that the latest report of (the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan) is discussed. We expect that the UN Human Rights Commissioner’s reports, which were made public in June 2018 and in July 2019, are also to be discussed,” Qureshi said.
The UNSC held a special session in New York on Friday to discuss the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir. Earlier, China echoed Pakistan’s demand for a UNSC meeting, asking for the world body to gather “behind closed doors.”
Qureshi said that Pakistan and India would not be included in the UNSC meeting. “In a closed-door meeting, only 15 members of the Security Council participate and no outsiders are invited,” he said.

HIGHLIGHT

Shah Mahmood Qureshi likens the revocation of Article 35 A to Kashmiri ‘genocide’ since it seeks to forcibly ‘turn a majority into minority.’

The foreign minister said that this was the first step, adding that the situation in Kashmir was evolving and could lead to an open debate as well. “If there is an open debate, Pakistan and India will also be invited,” he said. “At this stage, it was felt that their participation would only lead to confrontation and disturb the environment of the Security Council. So, (the UN authorities) wanted in their wisdom to dispassionately look at the situation which, everyone agrees, is quite grave.”
Qureshi said that the UNSC meeting was the result of his letter written to the UNSC president on Aug. 13.
“Today is the 12th day of the curfew,” he said. “There is a total media gag, communications blackout, internet services have been suspended, journalists are not allowed to perform their job, civil society activists are not allowed to go to Jammu and Kashmir.”
The Pakistani foreign minister said that Kashmiris across the political spectrum had rejected India’s unilateral revocation of Article 370.
“Kashmiri politicians, who previously operated within India’s political system, also called the step a betrayal. Everybody has rejected it,” he said.
“Kashmir has been forcefully annexed,” Qureshi said. “India is an occupying force in Jammu and Kashmir.” He said when New Delhi lifted the curfew, people would naturally express their anger at its decision to change Kashmir’s status earlier this month.
“That reaction will be met by suppression and that suppression will lead to a bloodbath. The removal of Article 35-A is an attempt to bring about a demographic change (in the region). This in itself is a form of genocide, where a state is forcibly trying to turn a majority into a minority.”
Qureshi said that a constant consultation was going on in his ministry to examine all possible options. Later in the day, he held a lengthy meeting with leading experts on Kashmir.
The foreign minister also said that he would chair a meeting of a special committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow to take a closer look at the situation.
“All civil and military stakeholders will be present (at the meeting) and we will assess and discuss the situation. We will also decide what next steps to take in the coming days,” he said.

Topics: Pakistan India Kashmir

Related

Special 0
World
India considers easing restrictions in Kashmir as international pressure mounts
0
Pakistan
Clashes in Indian-administered Kashmir as UN begins landmark meeting

How Indonesians celebrate Independence Day

Updated 17 August 2019
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

How Indonesians celebrate Independence Day

  • Thrill-seekers flock to the mountains to raise the flag on high
  • It’s a unique tradition a nation with 500 mountains, including active volcanoes
Updated 17 August 2019
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesians always find new ideas for celebrating the Aug. 17 Independence Day. While the most common celebration is a simple raising of the national flag, it has become a tradition for people to do it in extreme places, such as the top of a mountain.  In a vast archipelago that stretches 5,245 kilometers along the equator, Indonesian thrill-seekers who want to raise the flag on high are spoilt with options. With 500 mountains, of which 127 are active volcanoes and 22 are showing increased signs of activity.
Miena Muzdalifah, a mountain climber from Bandung, West Java, had her first high-altitude flag-raising moment in 2018 on Mount Hawu, a limestone mountain in Padalarang, west of Bandung. It was part of a simultaneous flag-hoisting ceremony in four compass directions that surround Bandung that her group, the Bandung Mountain Climbers Community, held last year.  
“There was a special sense of pride to be able to raise the red-and-white (flag) at a high altitude. We had to undergo a certain process to read the limestone cliff’s summit,” Miena told Arab News.  “It was a great feeling and it boosted my sense of nationalism and patriotism,” she added.  
Miena said the group plans to celebrate Indonesia’s 74th Independence Day by having a flag-hoisting ceremony at a 2,088-meter elevation on the Soleh Peak of Mount Jampang in Garut district, south of Bandung.

 

The high enthusiasm to celebrate Independence Day by climbing a mountain, especially the most popular ones and those located in national parks, has resulted in such an excess of climbers that park managements have to impose quotas. The limit fills up so quickly that climbers have to book online far ahead of their trip.
Mount Rinjani in Lombok Island, a 3,726-meter-high active volcano and the second-highest mountain in Indonesia, imposed a quota of 500 climbers per day. The restriction took effect after all four trails on the mountain were reopened for climbers on June 14. They had been closed following the 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the island in July 2018.
“We’re not giving out more places for climbers, even though enthusiasm is high during the Independence Day holiday,” Sudiyono, head of Mount Rinjani National Park, told Arab News.
The mountain is also popular with foreign hikers, who have made up 80 percent of its climbers since the reopening, Sudiyono said.

NUMBERS

5,245km - The length of the Indonesian archipelago that straddles the equator.

500 - Mountains in Indonesia.

127 - Active volcanoes that dot the archipelago from Sumatra in the west to Papua in the east.

4,884m - The 7 highest summits in Indonesia that start from the 2,278-meter Mount Bukit Raya in Kalimantan to the 4,884-meter Mount Jayawijaya in Papua.

12 - The youngest age of an Indonesian climber to climb the seven summits.

2,088m - Height of one of this year’s Independence Day ceremonies.

Last year, rescuers had to evacuate 1,226 climbers, including 696 foreigners, who were stranded in various spots on the mountain, including its iconic crater lake, Segara Anak, due to landslides triggered by the powerful quake.
“It was always very crowded with climbers celebrating independence each year. After the earthquake, we have been improving our climbing procedures. We want to maintain manageable numbers for safety and for conservation purposes,” Sudiyono said.
Rahman Mukhlis, secretary-general of the Indonesia Mountain Guide Association, has had the chance to celebrate Independence Day on two of Indonesia’s seven highest summits, Mount Rinjani and Mount Latimojong, a 3,478-meter-high non-volcanic mountain in South Sulawesi.
“When we climb mountains, we get to know more about our country. We gain a better understanding of our sociocultural environment through interacting with the locals and seeing first-hand our country’s beautiful nature. We see a different view from above,” Rahman told Arab News.
Dody Permana, a long-time mountain climber, had his Independence Day moment years ago on Java’s highest mountain, Mount Semeru, which sits 3,676 meters above sea level in East Java province and is one of Indonesia’s seven highest summits.
“The Independence Day holiday is always a good opportunity to climb together with a group of friends. It feels heroic when have a flag-raising ceremony in an unusual place, such as the top of a mountain,” Dody said.
“Almost all the most popular ones would be overcrowded with climbers during the holiday, except some that have imposed a quota for climbers,” he added.
Mount Semeru used to host thousands of climbers for Independence Day celebrations. But since May, the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park has imposed a quota of 600 climbers per day after months of closure following intense rainfall at the height of the rainy season in January.
Lanjar Sayekti, who works at the national park office, told Arab News that quotas for climbers in Semeru on the Independence Day weekend are full up.
“Mount climbing is a good way to gain a deeper feeling of nationalism and boost patriotism, especially on Independence Day,” Rahman said.

Decoder

Karst mountains

The karst mountains, made of limestone, can be worn away from the top or dissolved from a weak point inside the rock, featuring caves, underground streams and sinkholes. Steep rocky cliffs are visible where erosion has worn away the land above ground.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia investments growing in Indonesia
0
Saudi Arabia
Paving the way for a meaningful strategic Indonesia-Saudi partnership

Latest updates

Tears, anger as Lebanese man given hero’s farewell
0
NBA’s Spurs to retire French great Parker’s number
0
Ministry honors Hajj affairs offices
0
Health aid for 400 worshippers in Madinah
0
Saudi civil aviation authority launches plan to improve Hajj luggage services
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.