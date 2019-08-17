What We Are Reading Today: Affordable Housing in New York

You are here

﻿

Authors: Nicholas Dagen Bloom & Matthew Gordon Lasner

How has America’s most expensive and progressive city helped its residents to live? Since the 19th century, the need for high-quality affordable housing has been one of New York City’s most urgent issues. Affordable Housing in New York explores the past, present, and future of the city’s pioneering efforts, from the 1920s to the major initiatives of Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The book examines the people, places, and policies that have helped make New York livable, from early experiments by housing reformers and the innovative public-private solutions of the 1970s and 1980s to today’s professionalized affordable housing industry, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
More than two dozen leading scholars tell the story of key figures of the era, including Fiorello LaGuardia, Robert Moses, Jane Jacobs, and Ed Koch. Over 25 individual housing complexes are profiled, including Queensbridge Houses, America’s largest public housing complex; Stuyvesant Town; Co-op City; and recent additions like Via Verde.

In Semicolon, Cecelia Watson charts the rise and fall of this infamous punctuation mark, which for years was the trendiest one in the world of letters.

Watson is a historian and philosopher of science, and a teacher of writing and the humanities.

Semicolon “brings you on a journey — not only about the Semicolon — but also grammar and punctuation,” said a review in goodreads.com.

“It demonstrates that the English language is one that fluctuates, shifts and develops as a response to its cultural context, suggesting that the ‘rules’ of a language changes similarly instead of being rigid,” it added.

“Filled with short stories about the controversy semicolons have sparked within legal matters, academics and the general public, Watson uncovers where confusion surrounding this punctuation mark arose from,” said the review.

Great writers, Watson says, break the rules that would dole out semicolons as if they were “a controlled substance.” Her message is that punctuation is not about limits; it’s about making language richer.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

