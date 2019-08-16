You are here

Where We Are Going Today: Zmakan

AMEERA ABID

  • Zmakan is the place to go to if you are looking to decorate your home with unique items or for a gift for a friend
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Located next to Virgin Megastore in Red Sea Mall, Zmakan offers a variety of products from different shops all under one roof — passport holders, accessories, paintings, Abayas, mugs, makeup bags, children’s gifts, trays, prayer mats and more.
What I really like about the store is its strong Arabian identity. Products such as the mugs and tote bags have Arabic phrases on them, and bag straps with Arabic poetry.
For those looking to reminisce over childhood memories, there are many nostalgic retro items from old cartoons such as “Grendizer” or commercials specific to the Kingdom, and bags that are designed to look like old audio cassettes with names of Arab and Saudi singers such as Abadi Al-Johar and Mohammed Abdu.
Zmakan is the place to go to if you are looking to decorate your home with unique items or for a gift for a friend.

