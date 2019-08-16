At 312 meters high, King Fahd’s Fountain is the tallest in the world, according to Guinness World Records. It ejects an 18-ton plume of water into the
air from its location off Al-Hamra Corniche and is visible from all over Jeddah.
ThePlace: King Fahd’s Fountain in Jeddah, the tallest in the world
- King Fahd’s Fountain is the tallest in the world
