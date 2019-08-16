ThePlace: King Fahd’s Fountain in Jeddah, the tallest in the world

You are here

The photo was taken by Qasim Al-Harby as part of the Colors of Saudi competition.
  • King Fahd’s Fountain is the tallest in the world
At 312 meters high, King Fahd’s Fountain is the tallest in the world, according to Guinness World Records. It ejects an 18-ton plume of water into the
air from its location off Al-Hamra Corniche and is visible from all over Jeddah.
 

Topics: King Fahd’s Fountain

Ministry honors Hajj affairs offices

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Bentin. (SPA)
Updated 18 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

  • Bentin said that the ministry’s main goal is to carry out the Kingdom’s plans to provide quality services to enrich pilgrims’ experiences
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah held its 44th annual ceremony to honor the heads of Hajj affairs offices and guests of the Grand Hajj Symposium, which was held at Jeddah Hilton Hotel on Thursday.
Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Bentin and his deputy, Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat, and other officials attended the ceremony.
Bentin said that the ministry’s main goal is to carry out the Kingdom’s plans to provide quality services to enrich pilgrims’ experiences.
“The ministry is already preparing for next year’s Hajj season,” he said. 

Topics: Hajj 2019 HAJJ2019

