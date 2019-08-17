You are here

  • Home
  • Ministry honors Hajj affairs offices
﻿

Ministry honors Hajj affairs offices

1 / 8
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah held annual ceremony to honor heads of Hajj offices and guests of the Hajj Symposium. (SPA)
2 / 8
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah held annual ceremony to honor heads of Hajj offices and guests of the Hajj Symposium. (SPA)
3 / 8
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah held annual ceremony to honor heads of Hajj offices and guests of the Hajj Symposium. (SPA)
4 / 8
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah held annual ceremony to honor heads of Hajj offices and guests of the Hajj Symposium. (SPA)
5 / 8
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah held annual ceremony to honor heads of Hajj offices and guests of the Hajj Symposium. (SPA)
6 / 8
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah held annual ceremony to honor heads of Hajj offices and guests of the Hajj Symposium. (SPA)
7 / 8
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah held annual ceremony to honor heads of Hajj offices and guests of the Hajj Symposium. (SPA)
8 / 8
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah held annual ceremony to honor heads of Hajj offices and guests of the Hajj Symposium. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Ministry honors Hajj affairs offices

  • Bentin said that the ministry’s main goal is to carry out the Kingdom’s plans to provide quality services to enrich pilgrims’ experiences
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah held its 44th annual ceremony to honor the heads of Hajj affairs offices and guests of the Grand Hajj Symposium, which was held at Jeddah Hilton Hotel on Thursday.
Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Bentin and his deputy, Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat, and other officials attended the ceremony.
Bentin said that the ministry’s main goal is to carry out the Kingdom’s plans to provide quality services to enrich pilgrims’ experiences.
“The ministry is already preparing for next year’s Hajj season,” he said. 

Topics: Hajj 2019 HAJJ2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Build “bridges of communication and cultural dialogue,” Hajj conference told
Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to get Zamzam water upon arrival as part of Saudi initiative

Health aid for 400 worshippers in Madinah

Madinah Health Department provided health services to more than 400 pilgrims. (SPA)
Updated 52 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Health aid for 400 worshippers in Madinah

  • The ministry equipped six medical clinics with equipment and staff working around the clock to provide services to guests of the program
Updated 52 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, in cooperation with Madinah Health Department, provided health services to more than 400 pilgrims as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program since they arrived in Madinah after performing Hajj rituals. The ministry equipped six medical clinics with equipment and staff working around the clock to provide services to guests of the program.
Separately, the US envoy to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid praised the Kingdom’s hospitality during this year’s Hajj season, saying the nation’s generosity was “truly on display for the world to see.

 

Decoder

Topics: Madinah Saudi Red Crescent Authority Hajj 2019 HAJJ2019

Related

Saudi Arabia
SR 285 m set to boost Madinah health projects
Saudi Arabia
Madinah Health Affairs rejects claims against private hospital

Latest updates

Tears, anger as Lebanese man given hero’s farewell
0
NBA’s Spurs to retire French great Parker’s number
0
Ministry honors Hajj affairs offices
0
Health aid for 400 worshippers in Madinah
0
Saudi civil aviation authority launches plan to improve Hajj luggage services
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.