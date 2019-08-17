Ministry honors Hajj affairs offices

Health aid for 400 worshippers in Madinah

RIYADH: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, in cooperation with Madinah Health Department, provided health services to more than 400 pilgrims as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program since they arrived in Madinah after performing Hajj rituals. The ministry equipped six medical clinics with equipment and staff working around the clock to provide services to guests of the program.

Separately, the US envoy to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid praised the Kingdom’s hospitality during this year’s Hajj season, saying the nation’s generosity was “truly on display for the world to see.