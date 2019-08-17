You are here

Muslim insurgent group says it met with Thai government

Officials of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) said they met a Thai delegation at a location in Southeast Asia on Friday. (File/Shutterstock)
Reuters

  • The insurgency has killed some 7,000 people over the past 15 years
  • A number of less militarily active southern factions have been in talks with the government
Reuters

The main group fighting an insurgency in Thailand’s largely Muslim south said it had held its first meeting with officials from the new Thai government and had set out demands as a condition for any formal peace talks.
The insurgency in the Malay-speaking region of the predominantly Buddhist country has killed some 7,000 people over the past 15 years and has flared on and off for decades.
Officials of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) said they met a Thai delegation at a location in Southeast Asia on Friday and demanded the release of all people detained over suspected links to the insurgency and a transparent investigation into abuses by security forces.
That could be a step toward formal talks, the officials said, while emphasising that it was very early in the process.
“If the official peace talks are a feast then these secret meetings are like bringing the cow into the kitchen, but the cow is not even slaughtered yet,” Pak Fakir, 70, a senior BRN member told Reuters in a rare interview.
“The Thai state is like an oiled, slippery eel,” he said.
General Udomchai Thamsarorat, the head of peace dialogue with southern insurgent groups for the Thai government, declined to comment on whether a meeting had taken place.
The BRN has not been in formal talks with the government although contacts did take place at least twice with the former military junta of Prayuth Chan-ocha, who has remained as prime minister after an election earlier this year that his opponents said was flawed.

Ongoing war
The past contacts with the BRN never led to talks and it has continued a guerrilla war to demand independence for Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces, which were part of an independent Malay sultanate before the kingdom of Siam annexed them in 1909.
A number of less militarily active southern factions have been in talks with the government.
“The root cause of our problem is colonization, and this has never been touched upon in past talks,” Fakir said.
Although the BRN usually neither confirms nor denies responsibility for specific attacks, Fakir said that the group was not behind a series of small bombings that shook Bangkok on Aug. 2.
The bombs wounded four people and embarrassed the government during a regional security summit. Two suspects from the south have been arrested in connection with the attacks.
“We will not attack beyond the three southernmost provinces because we do not want to be perceived as terrorists,” Fakir said. “We have our territory. Why should we venture out of it? ... Someone else must be behind it.”
Despite the arrest of the southerners, the government has also suggested that it could be its political opponents that were behind the attacks — although political parties have condemned it and no group has claimed responsibility.
Tension has been rising in the south over allegations that a southern man, 32-year-old Abdullah Isamusa, was beaten so badly during military interrogation last month that he fell into a coma. The army has said there is no proof of torture.
Mara Patani, an umbrella group representing some factions that unlike the BRN have been in formal talks with the Thai military, has called for international intervention after the Abdullah case — a request rejected by Thailand’s army.

Hong Kong tense as weekend of protests begins with teachers’ rally in rain

Reuters

  • Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the ‘one country, two systems’ arrangement that enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong
  • The teachers rally was approved by police and was peaceful
Reuters

HONG KONG: Over a thousand Hong Kong school teachers braved thunderstorms on Saturday to start a weekend of anti-government demonstrations that some activists fear could see tougher police tactics on the city’s streets. Following the escalation in violence during the past few days, the demonstrations this weekend will provide a litmus test as to whether the protest movement can retain the broad support that it has appeared to enjoy.
Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the “one country, two systems” arrangement that enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong since China took it back from Britain in 1997.
During the past week they have increasingly directed their frustrations toward police, who have responded with fiercer determination to clear them from the streets.
Yu, aged in her 40s and a music teacher at a local secondary school, said she was determined to show support for protesting students, even though she didn’t agree with all their actions.
“I do appreciate their courage and caring about Hong Kong ... they are definitely braver than our government,” she said.
The teachers rally was approved by police and was peaceful. After gathering in the Central business district, they marched on the Government House residence of Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam, chanting “Hong Kong police know the law, they break the law.” Anti-government demonstrators were also expected to march through Kowloon districts popular with traders and tourists from mainland China.
The pro-democracy Civil Human Rights Front, which organized peaceful million-strong marches in June, has scheduled another protest for Sunday.
“We all feel tensions are building and the level of stress is increasing,” one front-line protester, Pun, 22, told Reuters during a sit-in at the international airport earlier in the week.
“I know violence cannot fight violence but sometimes aggression is needed to attract the attention of the government and others,” he said. “I have thrown rocks ... I have also been hit by police with batons. We’re all slowly getting used to this.”
Thousands of mostly young protesters forced a shutdown of flights at the city’s Chek Lap Kok international airport on Monday, disrupting flights until late Tuesday. The Airport Authority obtained an interim court injunction on Wednesday to restrain people from “unlawfully and willfully obstructing” its operations.
The increasingly violent confrontations have plunged one of Asia’s financial capitals into its worst crisis for decades. The unrest also presents one of the biggest challenges for Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.
Western governments, including the United States, have stepped up calls for restraint following ugly and chaotic scenes at the airport.
The crisis is also resulting in corporate casualties, with the chief executive of Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways quitting on Friday after China’s aviation regulator demanded it suspend staff involved in or supporting the protests.
Chinese officials have likened some actions by protesters to “terrorism” and Chinese state media outlets have urged tougher response from Hong Kong police.
Clashes became noticeably fiercer during the past week. Protesters have used slingshots to fire marbles at police, shone lasers at them and at times thrown bricks and firebombs.
Police stations have been surrounded and attacked 76 times during the crisis, police said.
Having fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the streets, and at one point in a subway station, police are warning that they could get tougher.
Police have so far refrained from deploying armored cars which could smash through barricades. Nor have they used water cannon — two were purchased in 2014 — or unleashed the force’s dog squad on protesters.
“We have in place a more flexible strategy,” one police officer said. “We are in a far better position to have a more efficient and rapid response.”
China’s People’s Armed Police units have staged extensive drills across the border in Shenzhen in recent days, but Hong Kong police say they have the operational depth and strength to handle local tensions.
As protesters have employed a flash-mob strategy, withdrawing when police advance, only to re-appear elsewhere, police have also begun using undercover officers, disguised as protesters, to gather intelligence and make arrests.
Police have made some 750 arrests since the unrest began in June, and have charged some protesters with rioting which can attract a 10-year jail term as punishment.
In some cases, the arrests have been accompanied by extensive property searches and seizure of phones and computers, police sources say.
“They are doing these hit and run lately,” one senior police officer told media earlier this week. “Arrests should be a natural consequence. If we can arrest more and more because they are undertaking illegal acts, so be it.”

