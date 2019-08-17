You are here

  • Home
  • Thailand’s lost baby dugong dies from shock, eating plastic
﻿

Thailand’s lost baby dugong dies from shock, eating plastic

1 / 3
An official of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources feeds sea-grass spread to Marium in May, 2019. The baby dugong lost from her mother in Libong island, Trang province, southern Thailand. (Sirachai Arunrugstichai via AP, File)
2 / 3
Marium the dugong lying in a container after she died at the Trang province marine park. The sick baby dugong whose fight for recovery won hearts in Thailand and cast a spotlight on ocean conservation. (AFP/Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)
3 / 3
This handout taken and released on Aug. 17, 2019 shows pieces of plastic that were found in the intestinal tract of Mariam the dugong after she died at the Trang province marine park. (AFP/Department Of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

Thailand’s lost baby dugong dies from shock, eating plastic

  • Marium, the female baby dugong had already lost her mother when she was initially found
  • Biologists tried saving her, but they believe she died of a combination of the plastic and shock
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

BANGKOK: An 8-month-old dugong nurtured by marine experts after it was found lost near a beach in southern Thailand has died of what biologists believe was a combination of shock and ingesting plastic waste, officials said Saturday.
The female dugong — a large ocean mammal — was named “Marium” and became a hit in Thailand after images of biologists embracing and feeding her with milk and seagrass spread across social media. Veterinarians and volunteers had set out in canoes to feed Marium up to 15 times a day while also giving her health checks.
Last week, she was found bruised after being chased and supposedly attacked by a male dugong during the mating season, said Jatuporn Buruspat, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.
She was brought in for treatment in the artificial sea on Libong Island in Krabi province.
“We assume she wandered off too far from her natural habitat and was chased and eventually attacked by another male dugong, or dugongs, as they feel attracted to her,” Jatuporn said Saturday.
An autopsy showed a big amount of plastic waste in her intestine, which could also have played a part in her death as it led to gastritis and blood infection, he said.
“She must have thought these plastics were edible,” Jatuporn said.
The dugong is a species of marine mammal similar to the American manatee and can grow to about 3.4 meters (11 feet) in length. Its conservation status is listed as vulnerable.
Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-arcpha said Marium’s death saddens the whole nation and the world.
“Her death will remind Thais and people all over the world not to dispose trash into the oceans,” Varawut said at a news conference.

Topics: POLUTION environment plastic waste

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Islamic ministry organizes Eid ceremony in Thailand
0 photos
Science & Technology
“Punch in the gut” as scientists find micro plastic in Arctic ice

Pakistan, India exchange cross-border fire after UN meet on Kashmir

Updated 17 August 2019
AFP

Pakistan, India exchange cross-border fire after UN meet on Kashmir

  • The two foes regularly fire potshots over the Line of Control in the disputed Himalayan territory
  • New Delhi insists the status of the territory is a purely internal matter
Updated 17 August 2019
AFP

SRINAGAR, India: India and Pakistan exchanged “heavy” cross-border fire on Saturday, after New Delhi’s move to strip the restive Kashmir region of its autonomy prompted a rare meeting of the UN Security Council.
The two foes regularly fire potshots over the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Himalayan territory, which is divided between the two countries and poisoned their relations since independence in 1947.
But the latest exchange follows India’s decision this month to rip up the special constitutional status of its part of Kashmir, sparking protests from the local population, outrage from Pakistan and unease from neighboring China.
“The exchange of fire is going on,” a senior Indian government official said, calling it “heavy.”
One Indian soldier was reportedly killed. Pakistan made no immediate comment on the violence.
Late Friday, Pakistan and China succeeded in getting the UN Security Council to discuss Kashmir — behind closed doors — for the first time since the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday hailed the gathering, saying that addressing the “suffering of the Kashmiri people & ensuring resolution of the dispute is the responsibility of this world body.”
New Delhi insists the status of the territory is a purely internal matter.
“We don’t need international busybodies to try to tell us how to run our lives. We are a billion-plus people,” India’s UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin said after the meeting.
US President Donald Trump urged the nuclear-armed rivals to come back to the negotiating table, speaking to Khan by phone on the importance of “reducing tensions through bilateral dialogue.”
India on Saturday meanwhile gradually restored phone lines following an almost two-week communications blackout in its part of Kashmir, imposed hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise August 5 gambit.
Seventeen out of around 100 telephone exchanges were restored Saturday in the restive Kashmir Valley, the local police chief said.
But mobiles and the Internet remained dead in the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley, the main hotbed of resistance to Indian rule in Jammu and Kashmir state in a 30-year-old conflict that has killed tens of thousands.
Fearing an angry and potentially violent response, India also sent 10,000 extra troops to the area, severely restricted movement and arrested some 500 local politicians, activists, academics and others.
The state’s Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam had said Friday there would be a “gradual” restoration of phone lines over the weekend, with schools to resume classes in some areas next week.
The transformation of Srinagar into an eerie maze of barricades, soldiers and concertinas of barbed wire has failed to stop public anger boiling to the surface.
“We want peace and nothing else, but they have kept us under this lockdown like sheep while taking decisions about us,” resident Tariq Madri said.
“Even my nine-year old son asked me why they had locked us inside,” he added.
Several hundred protesters clashed with police in the city on Friday, who responded with tear gas and pellet-firing shotguns.
People hurled stones and used shop hoardings and tin sheets as improvised shields, as police shot dozens of rounds into the crowd. No injuries were reported.
The clashes broke out after more than 3,000 people rallied in the city’s Soura neighborhood, which has witnessed regular demonstrations this month.
A week earlier around 8,000 people staged a protest which also ended in a violent confrontation with police, residents said.
“I want the government to know that this aggression and aggressive policies don’t work on the ground,” said 24-year-old Adnan Rashid, an engineering student.
Some people took to the streets on Saturday to buy essential goods but most shops in Srinagar remained closed.
Mohammed Altaf Malik, 30, said people remained angry about the stripping of Kashmir’s special status “and the way it was done.”
“There is widespread corruption and the police here have made it a business to pick up any people it wants and then ask for money to release them from detention,” Malik said as he went to visit a sick neighbor in hospital.
“We don’t see anything changing from this for ordinary people like us,” he added.

Topics: Pakistan India Line of Control Kashmir

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan PM welcomes UN’s move to discuss Kashmir
Special 0
World
India easing restrictions in Kashmir as international pressure mounts

Latest updates

Drones hit Aramco plant, Houthis claim responsibiltiy
0
British model Mariah Idrissi has it covered
0
Thailand’s lost baby dugong dies from shock, eating plastic
0
Sudanese celebrate transition to civilian rule
0
Pakistan, India exchange cross-border fire after UN meet on Kashmir
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.