Former militants fly the flag for Indonesian independence  

Flag bearers hoist Indonesian national Red-white Flag during a ceremony commemorating the country's 74th anniversary of independence at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP)
An Indonesian man retrieves his prize after climbing up a greased pole during a greased-pole climbing competition held as part of Independence Day celebrations at Ancol Beach in Jakarta, Indonesia. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP)
Dancers perform during a ceremony to celebrate Indonesia's 74th Independence Day at the presidential palace in Jakarta on August 17, 2019. (AFP)
Delegates attend a ceremony to celebrate Indonesia's 74th Independence Day at the presidential palace in Jakarta on August 17, 2019. (AFP)
  • Dozens of former militants held a flag-raising ceremony in Tenggulun village in East Java
  • An oath of loyalty to the republic was read aloud by Hamim Tohari, who was convicted over the Bali attacks
JAKARTA: Dozens of former terrorists took part in ceremonies to mark Indonesia’s 74th anniversary of independence as the country raised its red-and-white national flag and celebrated its vast diversity.
In the nation’s capital, President Joko Widodo presided over a flag-hoisting ceremony at the presidential palace with Vice President Jusuf Kalla, former presidents and vice presidents, Cabinet ministers and foreign ambassadors among the guests. Many wore traditional costumes representing Indonesia’s various ethnic groups.
The annual ceremony is marked by reading out the proclamation text at 10 a.m., the same time when Indonesia’s first president, Soekarno, read the original text to proclaim independence in Jakarta more than seven decades ago.
Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan presided over a similar ceremony with thousands of civil servants in attendance on an artificial islet off the northern coast of Jakarta.
The islet, which is the result of a disputed mega-reclamation project in Jakarta Bay, is now called Maju Beach.
“We are having the ceremony in this particular area because this is an area that did not exist when we declared our independence,” Anies said during the ceremony. “We want to convey a message to everyone that this is not private land, but a land that belongs to the Republic of Indonesia. This is our land and we want to make sure that the red-and-white flag is hoisted on this land.”
Dozens of former militants held a flag-raising ceremony in Tenggulun village in East Java, hosted by Yayasan Lingkar Perdamaian, the Peace Circle Foundation established by Ali Fauzi, the younger brother of Ali Ghufron and Amrozi, the two leading perpetrators executed for the 2002 Bali bombing that killed 202 people.
Amrozi’s son, Zulia Mahendra, and Khairul Mustain, the son of another man convicted of the Bali bombing, also took part as flag raisers.
“The ceremony this year included the former militants’ wives, children and their extended families. There were about 225 who took part, standing in the formation in front of the flagpole,” Ali told Arab News.
Some former terrorists and their families refused to take part in the ceremony, which included saluting the flag and singing the national anthem, he said.
“But I understand their objection. We cannot force them because this is about ideology. It takes time and I am sure with the right approach they will eventually be willing to do that,” he said.
An oath of loyalty to the republic was read aloud by Hamim Tohari, who was also convicted over the Bali attacks.
“Some of the women who wear the face veil also attended the ceremony,” Ali said. “This is also to show them that the Indonesian government guarantees their freedom to wear what they want in accordance with their faith, and also to show to the public that women who wear face veils should not be singled out as terrorists.”

Thailand’s lost baby dugong dies from shock, eating plastic

  • Marium, the female baby dugong had already lost her mother when she was initially found
  • Biologists tried saving her, but they believe she died of a combination of the plastic and shock
BANGKOK: An 8-month-old dugong nurtured by marine experts after it was found lost near a beach in southern Thailand has died of what biologists believe was a combination of shock and ingesting plastic waste, officials said Saturday.
The female dugong — a large ocean mammal — was named “Marium” and became a hit in Thailand after images of biologists embracing and feeding her with milk and seagrass spread across social media. Veterinarians and volunteers had set out in canoes to feed Marium up to 15 times a day while also giving her health checks.
Last week, she was found bruised after being chased and supposedly attacked by a male dugong during the mating season, said Jatuporn Buruspat, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.
She was brought in for treatment in the artificial sea on Libong Island in Krabi province.
“We assume she wandered off too far from her natural habitat and was chased and eventually attacked by another male dugong, or dugongs, as they feel attracted to her,” Jatuporn said Saturday.
An autopsy showed a big amount of plastic waste in her intestine, which could also have played a part in her death as it led to gastritis and blood infection, he said.
“She must have thought these plastics were edible,” Jatuporn said.
The dugong is a species of marine mammal similar to the American manatee and can grow to about 3.4 meters (11 feet) in length. Its conservation status is listed as vulnerable.
Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-arcpha said Marium’s death saddens the whole nation and the world.
“Her death will remind Thais and people all over the world not to dispose trash into the oceans,” Varawut said at a news conference.

