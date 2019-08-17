Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince congratulate interior minister on Eid Al-Adha

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables to the Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif congratulating him on Eid Al-Adha. (SPA)
  • Around 2.5 million pilgrims performed the Hajj this year
  • Eid Al-Adha, which is celebrated by Muslims across the world who are not performing Hajj, began on Sunday Aug. 11, 2019
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables to the Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif congratulating him on Eid Al-Adha and the success of Hajj 2019.
They also thanked Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif for his cables congratulating them on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.
Previously, the interior minister had thanked the king for taking care of Hajj pilgrims and for providing them with all the facilities and services that they needed.
Around 2.5 million pilgrims performed the Hajj this year and all the measures put in place by authorities and agencies were successful, he added.
Eid Al-Adha, which is celebrated by Muslims across the world who are not performing Hajj, began on Sunday Aug. 11, 2019.

Topics: King Salman Saudi Arabia Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Currency smugglers caught at Madinah airport

  • The passengers, who hid the money in their luggage, were intending to travel to four different destinations
  • Saudi Customs said that the Anti-Money Laundering Law requires all passengers carrying cash or precious metals that exceed the value of SR60,000 to complete a declaration form
MADINAH: Four passengers were caught attempting to smuggle SR3.093 million ($804,010) out of Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.
The passengers, who hid the money in their luggage, were intending to travel to four different destinations, Saudi Press Agency reported. 
Ahmad Al-Ghamdi, director of customs at the airport, said that the first attempt consisted of SR948,300 hidden in the passenger’s clothes.
He added that another attempt used the same strategy, and customs found SR679,000 in his clothes.
In the third attempt, the smuggler tried to conceal SR415,500 in metal cans hidden in his luggage.
The fourth passenger attempted to hide SR1.050 million in a pair of trousers in his luggage.
Al-Ghamdi added that the smugglers could not prove the legitimacy of the money, which reinforced the possibility of it being related to money laundering.
Saudi Customs said that the Anti-Money Laundering Law requires all passengers carrying cash or precious metals that exceed the value of SR60,000 to complete a declaration form. Failing to do so would be considered an explicit breach of the law.

Topics: Madinah airport money smuggling

