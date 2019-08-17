You are here

  Sri Lanka set up final day thriller against New Zealand
Sri Lanka set up final day thriller against New Zealand

New Zealand's bowler Ajaz Patel, left, celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne. (AP)
AFP

  • Openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne were involved in a record opening stand of 133 runs
GALLE, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s batters set the stage Saturday for a thrilling final day, reaching 133 without loss at stumps on day four as they chased 268 to beat New Zealand in the first Test in Galle.
Openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne were involved in a record opening stand of 133 runs and benefited from some sloppy fielding by the tourists.
It leaves Sri Lanka needing a further 135 runs to record their first win in the World Test Championship.
Karunaratne was unbeaten on 71 off 168 balls with two boundaries while Thirimanne was on 57 having faced 132 deliveries and hit four fours. They were in no mood to withdraw to the dressing room but bad light ended play 34 minutes before schedule.
Batting fourth in Galle is not the prettiest thing for batsmen and the highest successful run chase here is 99. But this track held together and there weren’t any demons for batsmen making life difficult.
Both openers were slow off the blocks with the first boundary coming in the 22nd over. Karunaratne was the first to reach half-century with a cut shot off William Somerville. It was the Sri Lankan skipper’s 23rd Test fifty.
Thirimanne reached his sixth half-century with a flick for four off Ajaz Patel. After a series of low scores, he was under pressure to post a decent figure and the half-century will have saved his place for the next Test in Colombo.
A bat pad chance off Thirimanne when he was on 29 fell just short of short leg fielder Tom Latham. But the luckier of the two openers was Karunaratne, who was put down twice. Latham spilled a chance at short leg when he was on 58 off the bowling of Patel and in the very next over B.J. Watling missed a stumping chance off Somerville.
The duo went onto establish the highest partnership by a Sri Lankan opening pair in the fourth innings. The previous best was 110 by Roshan Mahanama and Chandika Hathurusingha against Australia at R. Premadasa Stadium in 1992.
It is also the highest partnership by a Sri Lankan pair for the first wicket against New Zealand. Mahanama and Hathurusingha had posted 102 in 1992 at SSC against the late Martin Crowe’s side.
Earlier, resuming from the overnight score of 195 for seven, New Zealand posted 285 with Watling top scoring with 77 runs. He was well supported by the tail with William Somerville hitting his highest score in first class cricket — 40 not out.
Lasith Embuldeniya finished with four wickets while Dhananjaya de Silva claimed three.

NBA’s Spurs to retire French great Parker’s number

Updated 17 August 2019
AFP

NBA’s Spurs to retire French great Parker’s number

  • Tony Parker will become the 10th player in Spurs franchise history to have his number raised to the rafters
  • He was the 2007 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, becoming the first European player to claim that honor
Updated 17 August 2019
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The San Antonio Spurs said Friday they will retire Tony Parker’s Number 9 jersey on November 11, when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA regular-season game.
Parker will become the 10th player in Spurs franchise history to have his number raised to the rafters, joining Bruce Bowen (12), Tim Duncan (21), Sean Elliott (32), George Gervin (44), Manu Ginobili (20), Avery Johnson (6), Johnny Moore (00), David Robinson (50) and James Silas (13).
France’s Parker played 17 of his 18 NBA seasons in San Antonio, helping the Spurs capture four titles.
He was the 2007 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, becoming the first European player to claim that honor.
Originally selected by San Antonio with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2001 NBA Draft, Parker is the Spurs leader in assists (6,829), while ranking second in games played (1,198), fourth in points (18,943) and steals (1,032), fifth in free throws made (3,309) and sixth in rebounds (3,313).
He announced his retirement from the NBA in June, having played his last season with the Charlotte Hornets.
Parker is one of five players in NBA history to post at least 19,000 points and 7,000 assists, along with Oscar Robertson, John Stockton, Gary Payton and LeBron James.
He played in a total of 1,254 career games in 18 seasons with the Spurs and Hornets, averaging 15.5 points, 5.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 30.5 minutes.
Parker finished his career seventh in NBA history with 892 wins.

