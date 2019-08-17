‘Proud’ Lampard eyes first Chelsea win in home debut

You are here

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.
  • The 41-year-old, Chelsea’s record goal-scorer, is certain to get a hero’s welcome from his adoring fans despite the frustrating start to the season
LONDON: Frank Lampard admits his first match as Chelsea manager at Stamford Bridge will be a proud occasion, but only a win against Leicester will make Sunday’s homecoming a truly memorable occasion.
After successive defeats in his opening two competitive games in charge, Blues legend Lampard is desperate to get his reign up and running with three points this weekend.
The 41-year-old, Chelsea’s record goal-scorer, is certain to get a hero’s welcome from his adoring fans despite the frustrating start to the season.
A crushing 4-0 defeat at Manchester United in Chelsea’s opening game of the Premier League campaign was followed by Wednesday’s penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool in the European Super Cup in Istanbul.
Both performances featured moments of promise for Chelsea, but Lampard knows he will be judged on results, making it essential to avoid a third consecutive defeat when Leicester visit west London.
“I’m proud to manage this club. I’ve been back a few times and had great support,” Lampard said.
“It will be an emotional, special day for me but the important thing is trying to get the three points and that’s what I am really worried about.”
“There were good parts of the Man United game that got lost in the result but not lost on me — against Liverpool, we played one of the top teams in the world and really matched them.”
Lampard has only one season of managerial experience in the second tier with Derby, but his strong connection with Chelsea persuaded owner Roman Abramovich to hire him in the close-season.
It was a bold move and Lampard is enduring a baptism of fire after Chelsea sold star playmaker Eden Hazard while operating under a transfer ban that has forced him to turn to the club’s youngsters.
Lampard is still getting settled into the job and he acknowledges Leicester, who opened the season with a goalless draw against Wolves, will pose a stern test to his hopes of a maiden win.
“It’s a big game for us in front of our home fans for the first time this season,” Lampard said ahead of the game against Brendan Rodgers’ team.
“Leicester are very much a team that should be respected for the players and manager they have got and how they have performed in recent years.
“I know Brendan well. He’s a fantastic manager. He’s got a great group of players there. They will be well coached so we are going to have a big challenge.
“Our mindset is important. It’s been a strange two games. We can’t think the strong performance on Wednesday will replicate itself just because we walk out on that pitch. It’s important we tackle it head on with a real focus.”
Lampard was forced to condemn racist abuse of Tammy Abraham on social media after the young Chelsea striker missed the decisive penalty against Liverpool.
It remains to be seen if Abraham returns to the team after he started the United game and was then a substitute against Liverpool as Olivier Giroud came in.
Lampard also has German defender Antonio Rudiger and Brazilian winger Willian back in contention after the pair returned to training.
Rodgers, who worked in Chelsea’s backroom staff during Lampard’s playing career, believes the inexperienced manager will prove a success in the long-term.
“In the games I have seen, Chelsea have played with a good tempo and intensity,” Rodgers said.
“Frank understands the importance of giving those young players a chance, but he also knows he has to win matches and get results, and I believe he will do well there.”

GALLE, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s batters set the stage Saturday for a thrilling final day, reaching 133 without loss at stumps on day four as they chased 268 to beat New Zealand in the first Test in Galle.
Openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne were involved in a record opening stand of 133 runs and benefited from some sloppy fielding by the tourists.
It leaves Sri Lanka needing a further 135 runs to record their first win in the World Test Championship.
Karunaratne was unbeaten on 71 off 168 balls with two boundaries while Thirimanne was on 57 having faced 132 deliveries and hit four fours. They were in no mood to withdraw to the dressing room but bad light ended play 34 minutes before schedule.
Batting fourth in Galle is not the prettiest thing for batsmen and the highest successful run chase here is 99. But this track held together and there weren’t any demons for batsmen making life difficult.
Both openers were slow off the blocks with the first boundary coming in the 22nd over. Karunaratne was the first to reach half-century with a cut shot off William Somerville. It was the Sri Lankan skipper’s 23rd Test fifty.
Thirimanne reached his sixth half-century with a flick for four off Ajaz Patel. After a series of low scores, he was under pressure to post a decent figure and the half-century will have saved his place for the next Test in Colombo.
A bat pad chance off Thirimanne when he was on 29 fell just short of short leg fielder Tom Latham. But the luckier of the two openers was Karunaratne, who was put down twice. Latham spilled a chance at short leg when he was on 58 off the bowling of Patel and in the very next over B.J. Watling missed a stumping chance off Somerville.
The duo went onto establish the highest partnership by a Sri Lankan opening pair in the fourth innings. The previous best was 110 by Roshan Mahanama and Chandika Hathurusingha against Australia at R. Premadasa Stadium in 1992.
It is also the highest partnership by a Sri Lankan pair for the first wicket against New Zealand. Mahanama and Hathurusingha had posted 102 in 1992 at SSC against the late Martin Crowe’s side.
Earlier, resuming from the overnight score of 195 for seven, New Zealand posted 285 with Watling top scoring with 77 runs. He was well supported by the tail with William Somerville hitting his highest score in first class cricket — 40 not out.
Lasith Embuldeniya finished with four wickets while Dhananjaya de Silva claimed three.

