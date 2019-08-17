You are here

Some curbs, including fixed phone use, eased in Kashmir

Kashmiris hold placards as they shout slogans at a protest after Friday prayers during restrictions after the Indian government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar August 16, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Celebrations by Kashmiris over UN meet
  • Much of valley still long way from normal
SRINAGAR: Indian authorities eased restrictions on movement and restored landline telephone links in some parts of Kashmir on Saturday, the biggest relaxation in a crippling lockdown since New Delhi announced it was removing the region’s special status on Aug. 5.

The moves came even as there were celebrations and protests by Kashmiris opposed to the Indian policy in Srinagar on Friday night. The celebrations were to mark the first UN Security Council meeting about the Kashmir issue for about five decades.

Two police officials and a series of eyewitnesses said that demonstrations and celebrations took place in various parts of the city. However, the number of incidents of local residents pelting security forces with stones were low compared with recent days, said a security official who toured Srinagar in the morning.

A witness said that hundreds marched in the Rajouri Kadal area of Srinagar and they also let off some fire crackers. They shouted pro-Pakistani and anti-India slogans during the celebrations, two witnesses said.

For the first time since the Indian government announced that it was revoking Jammu and Kashmir state’s rights to set some of its own laws, police vans didn’t announce imposition of a virtual curfew in Srinagar. The authorities deny there has been a curfew in the past two weeks but on many occasions people have been ordered to stay indoors.

India’s UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said the decision over Kashmir’s status was an internal matter and that the country was committed to ensuring the situation remained “calm and peaceful.”

The Jammu and Kashmir government said that restrictions had been lifted by 35 of the 100 or so police stations across the Kashmir Valley, though it was not immediately clear what this meant.

It said that most of the telephone exchanges for fixed-line phones will be working by Sunday night. In the Jammu area, which is mainly Hindu, mobile services have been restored in some districts.

Despite the relaxation, the situation is still far from normal in Kashmir.

There is still a lockdown in much of the region, including in some parts of Srinagar and in sensitive major towns. There is also no clear indication about when internet and cellphone links will be restored across the region.

Meanwhile, more than 500 political or community leaders and activists remain in detention, some of them having been flown to prisons outside the state.

Some private vehicles were out on major roads in Srinagar on Saturday but the city’s old quarter, long a centre for protests, was deserted, witnesses said. Shops, even grocery stores, remained closed in that area.

The landlines have been restored in some wealthier areas of Srinagar, and in a district near the airport.

Topics: Kashmir Srinagar India United Nations

Former militants fly the flag for Indonesian independence  

ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

  • Dozens of former militants held a flag-raising ceremony in Tenggulun village in East Java
  • An oath of loyalty to the republic was read aloud by Hamim Tohari, who was convicted over the Bali attacks
JAKARTA: Dozens of former terrorists took part in ceremonies to mark Indonesia’s 74th anniversary of independence as the country raised its red-and-white national flag and celebrated its vast diversity.
In the nation’s capital, President Joko Widodo presided over a flag-hoisting ceremony at the presidential palace with Vice President Jusuf Kalla, former presidents and vice presidents, Cabinet ministers and foreign ambassadors among the guests. Many wore traditional costumes representing Indonesia’s various ethnic groups.
The annual ceremony is marked by reading out the proclamation text at 10 a.m., the same time when Indonesia’s first president, Soekarno, read the original text to proclaim independence in Jakarta more than seven decades ago.
Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan presided over a similar ceremony with thousands of civil servants in attendance on an artificial islet off the northern coast of Jakarta.
The islet, which is the result of a disputed mega-reclamation project in Jakarta Bay, is now called Maju Beach.
“We are having the ceremony in this particular area because this is an area that did not exist when we declared our independence,” Anies said during the ceremony. “We want to convey a message to everyone that this is not private land, but a land that belongs to the Republic of Indonesia. This is our land and we want to make sure that the red-and-white flag is hoisted on this land.”
Dozens of former militants held a flag-raising ceremony in Tenggulun village in East Java, hosted by Yayasan Lingkar Perdamaian, the Peace Circle Foundation established by Ali Fauzi, the younger brother of Ali Ghufron and Amrozi, the two leading perpetrators executed for the 2002 Bali bombing that killed 202 people.
Amrozi’s son, Zulia Mahendra, and Khairul Mustain, the son of another man convicted of the Bali bombing, also took part as flag raisers.
“The ceremony this year included the former militants’ wives, children and their extended families. There were about 225 who took part, standing in the formation in front of the flagpole,” Ali told Arab News.
Some former terrorists and their families refused to take part in the ceremony, which included saluting the flag and singing the national anthem, he said.
“But I understand their objection. We cannot force them because this is about ideology. It takes time and I am sure with the right approach they will eventually be willing to do that,” he said.
An oath of loyalty to the republic was read aloud by Hamim Tohari, who was also convicted over the Bali attacks.
“Some of the women who wear the face veil also attended the ceremony,” Ali said. “This is also to show them that the Indonesian government guarantees their freedom to wear what they want in accordance with their faith, and also to show to the public that women who wear face veils should not be singled out as terrorists.”

Topics: Indonesia Independence day

