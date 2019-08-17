You are here

Greenland isn’t for sale, but it is increasingly valuable

US President Donald Trump’s interest in buying Greenland has highlighted the Arctic island’s growing strategic value as the polar ice melt opens up potentially major shipping routes. (AFP)
  • Oil, minerals and rare earth elements draw increasing commercial interest from superpowers
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s reported wish to buy Greenland may have been rejected by Denmark, but it underscores the rising value of the massive, ice-covered island due to global warming and to China’s drive for an Arctic presence.

The accelerating polar ice melt has left sparsely populated Greenland, a self-governing part of Denmark, astride what are potentially major shipping routes and in the crosshairs of intensifying competition between superpowers.

It also has oil, minerals and valuable rare earth elements that China, the US and other major tech economies covet.

A Chinese government-backed group’s offer last year to build three new international airports on Greenland sparked alarms in Copenhagen and Washington.

The Chinese plan was finally dropped in exchange for Danish funding and a pledge of support from the Pentagon.

Trump’s idea to buy Greenland, reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday, “is not a serious proposal,” said Heather Conley, a specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. But “the administration has awoken to the Arctic as a geostrategic issue,” she said.

FASTFACT

In January 2018, Beijing unveiled its ‘Polar Silk Road’ strategy to extend its economic footprint through the Arctic.

Greenland has been essential to US defense since World War II when it was a base for monitoring Nazi ships and submarines passing through the “Arctic Avenue,” the sea gateway to the north Atlantic.

Conley said that after the Cold War ebbed in the 1990s, Washington stopped thinking about the Arctic.

Yet as the polar ice sheet began to shrink, the Russians became more active and China has moved to establish itself in the region.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo underscored the revived US interest in a speech in Finland in May when he slammed China and Russia for “aggressive behavior” in the Arctic.

“The region has become an arena of global power and competition” owing to vast reserves of oil, gas, minerals and fish stocks, he warned.

“Just because the Arctic is a place of wilderness does not mean it should become a place of lawlessness,” he said.

But Washington has not taken many concrete actions, Conley said. Pompeo only offered that the State Department would position a diplomat in Greenland’s capital Nuuk for six months of the year.

“The rhetoric and the reaction — there is a very big gap,” she said.

With no geographical claim to the region, but whose massive commercial shipping industry would benefit from new polar routes as the ice melts, China is the newcomer whose presence could shift the balance.

It began sending scientific missions in 2004. In the past several years, a Chinese company has gained mining rights for rare earths, partnering with an Australian company in the Kvanefjeld project.

In January 2018, Beijing unveiled its “Polar Silk Road” strategy to extend its economic footprint through the Arctic.

To gain favor in Nuuk, the Chinese have wined and dined government officials, said Coffey.

“China’s role in the Arctic has been more about expanding its economic influence, soft power,” said Coffey. “Ice melting is part of the interest, it is opening up new economic opportunities, but it’s also opening up challenges. The US is aware of that.” 

In a sign of Washington’s rekindled interest, US President Donald Trump will go to Denmark in September, and Vice President Mike Pence will visit Iceland.

Leader of biggest US organic food fraud gets 10-year jail term

  • Randy Constant orchestrated a massive fraud that did “extreme and incalculable damage” to consumers
CEDAR RAPIDS: A judge has sentenced the mastermind of the largest known organic food fraud scheme in US history to 10 years in prison, saying he cheated thousands of customers into buying products they didn’t want.

US District Judge C.J. Williams said Randy Constant orchestrated a massive fraud that did “extreme and incalculable damage” to consumers and shook public confidence in the nation’s organic food industry.

Williams said that between 2010 and 2017, consumers nationwide were fooled into paying extra to buy products ranging from eggs to steak that they believed were better for the environment and their own health. Instead, they unwittingly purchased food that relied on farming practices, including the use of chemical pesticides to grow crops, that they opposed.

“Thousands upon thousands of consumers paid for products they did not get and paid for products they did not want,” Williams said. “This has caused incalculable damage to the confidence the American public has in organic products.”

Williams said the scam harmed other organic farmers who were playing by the rules but could not compete with the low prices offered by Constant’s Iowa-based grain brokerage, and middlemen who unknowingly bought and marketed tainted organic grain.

HIGHLIGHT

Farmers grew traditional corn and soybeans, mixed them with a small amount of certified organic grains, and falsely marketed them all as certified organic by the US Department. of Agriculture.

Williams ordered Constant, a 60-year-old farmer and former school board president from Chillicothe, Missouri, to serve 122 months in federal prison, as his wife and other relatives sobbed.

Earlier in the day, Williams gave shorter prison terms to three Nebraska, farmers whom Constant recruited to join the scheme. Williams described the three as largely law-abiding citizens, including one “legitimate war hero,” who succumbed to greed.

The farmers grew traditional corn and soybeans, mixed them with a small amount of certified organic grains, and falsely marketed them all as certified organic by the US Department of Agriculture. Most of the grains were sold as animal feed to companies that marketed organic meat and meat products.

The farmers reaped more than $120 million in proceeds from sales of the tainted grain. The scheme may have involved up to 7 percent of organic corn grown in the US in 2016 and 8 percent of the organic soybeans, prosecutors said.

The US Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program requires crops to be grown without the use of fertilizers, sewage sludge and other substances.

The Cornucopia Institute, an organic industry watchdog group, has been critical of the USDA for being too lenient with producers who flout its standards. 

