You are here

  • Home
  • Sun, sea and privacy at Egypt’s ‘only for women’ beaches
﻿

Sun, sea and privacy at Egypt’s ‘only for women’ beaches

Updated 18 August 2019
LAILA MOHAMED

Sun, sea and privacy at Egypt’s ‘only for women’ beaches

  • Many women-only beaches are located on Egypt’s north coast stretching from Alexandria to Marsa Matrouh
Updated 18 August 2019
LAILA MOHAMED

CAIRO: Beaches are a prime summer destination for Egyptians seeking entertainment and an escape from high temperatures. But for a growing number of women seeking privacy, women-only beaches are becoming increasingly popular.

Few people realize there are women-only beaches in Egypt. Some prefer them for religious reasons or simply to enjoy a sense of personal freedom. Cameras and taking photos are prohibited, and the lifeguards and DJs are women.

Many women-only beaches are located on Egypt’s north coast stretching from Alexandria to Marsa Matrouh.

One of the best-known is La Femme in Marina, a resort in Alamein, where religious songs are played, photography is banned and belly dancing parties are held. There is a daily entry fee of 250 Egyptian pounds ($15) and 300 Egyptian pounds on Fridays.

Khaled Fouad, La Femme’s owner, said that the beach is simply a business project. 

He refuses to label it an “Islamic beach” since this would deter non-Muslim women from entering. The main aim is to provide the highest level of privacy for women who want to enjoy it.

Yashmak Beach in the Montazah resort, 80 km from Alexandria, was Egypt’s first women-only beach when it opened in 2004. It offers music and Zumba dancing with similar entry fees.

The beach was the idea of Waleed Mustafa, who told Arab News that “we can’t forget that we are in a conservative society and we have to respond to the needs of such a society.”

Beach management apply strict rules. Bags are carefully searched to make sure there are no cameras.

For most women who go to these beaches, it is a rare chance to wear swimming suits, far from the prying eyes of men.

Hadeer Ahmed, an Egyptian bank employee, said she prefers Yashmak Beach and now finds it difficult to swim at mixed beaches.

Another favorite, Flamingo Beach, is located in Marina 5 resort and is open from noon to 7 p.m. The beach has Zumba dancing, and entry is 300 Egyptian pounds on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 350 Egyptian pounds on other days.

Another women-only beach is at Amwaj resort, next to Club C. Entry is free for resort unit owners.

Faten Bahr, an accountant from Alexandria, said that she enjoys the freedom women-only beaches offer.

“I can do anything I want. I can swim or dance, something I couldn’t do in mixed beaches,” she said.

Yasmin Fakhr, a housewife, said that she hopes to see similar beaches opening in Alexandria, and resorts including Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada.

Topics: Egypt beaches Cairo Egyptians tourist beaches

Related

0
Corporate News
Egypt’s North Coast offers paradise on earth for tourists
0
Middle-East
Tourists throng Egypt pyramids after bombing, but future clouded

Family backs Tlaib’s decision not to visit Israel

Updated 18 August 2019
Daoud Kuttab

Family backs Tlaib’s decision not to visit Israel

  • Israel said a humanitarian travel request by Tlaib would be considered as long as she promised not to promote a boycott against Israel
Updated 18 August 2019
Daoud Kuttab

RAMALLAH: Relatives of a US congresswoman say they support her decision to decline Israel’s offer allowing her to visit them in the West Bank because the “right to travel should be provided to all without any conditions.”

Rashida Tlaib said she would not see her family, even after Israel lifted a ban on her entry, because the government had imposed restrictions on her trip.

“We totally understand her position and support her in her efforts. The right to travel should be provided to all without any conditions,” her uncle Bassam Tlaib told Arab News.

He was speaking from the family home in Beit Ur Al-Fuka, which is 3 km from the West Bank city of Ramallah, and was flanked by his elderly mother.

He said his niece had visited them many times in the past, but there had never been any conditions attached to her travel.

“She said we will meet when she can come without conditions,” Tlaib said. “One idea has been floated of flying the grandmother to the US or finding a way to have the two meetings in a third country. You know my mother is nearing 90 and it is not easy for her to travel but we are checking out all options.”

Tlaib, a Democrat, has criticized Israel’s policy toward Palestinians and had planned to make an official visit to the country.

Israel said a humanitarian travel request by Tlaib would be considered as long as she promised not to promote a boycott against Israel, local media reported.

But the congresswoman, who is Palestinian-American, lashed out on social media.

“I can’t allow the State of Israel to take away that light by humiliating me & use my love for my sity to bow down to their oppressive & racist policies,” she tweeted, using the word sity to refer to her grandmother. “Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in — fighting against racism, oppression & injustice.”

The NGO hosting and organizing the trip, Miftah, has been criticized by supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Hanan Ashrawi, the NGO’s founder, said her staff had organized other congressional trips. “This was the third trip we have organized, and we try to do our work professionally and seriously,” Ashrawi told Arab News. “Our very mission is to promote global dialogue and democracy.”

Ashrawi said the attacks on Miftah were unwarranted.  “Miftah has been targeted with the expressed goal of trying to discredit us even though our record is clear. We believe that they are trying to keep organizing congressional delegations within the AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) monopoly, while we are trying to provide visitors with an opportunity to learn about Palestinian life under occupation and to understand the Palestinian narrative by providing opportunities for delegations to see and engage with Palestinians of all walks of life.” 

Ashrawi said Miftah had been “vetted” by the US Congress’ ethics committee. “We might not be able to bring hundreds of congress people like AIPAC, but we can bring a few and have them see, hear and interact with Palestinians.”

US President Donald Trump had called on Israel not to allow Tlaib and fellow congresswoman Ilhan Omar into Israel as admitting the two “would show great weakness.”

He tweeted that the pair “hate Israel and all Jewish people, and there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace.”

Topics: Rashida Tlaib Israel West Bank

Related

0
Middle-East
US’s Rashida Tlaib to avoid West Bank trip under Israel’s ‘oppressive conditions’, despite reprieve
0
Middle-East
Israel bars visit by US Democratic lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib

Latest updates

First pilgrims leave under Eyab initiative
0
Khalid Al-Dabbagh, Aramco executive
0
Saudi Arabia issues advisory to citizens in Istanbul following attack
0
General Entertainment Authority launches website ahead of Riyadh Season
0
Buraidah Date Festival in ‘auctioning’ phase
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.