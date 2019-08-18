You are here

Family backs Tlaib's decision not to visit Israel

Muftia Tlaib with her sons Bassam, left, and Ahmad. (Photo by Fares Malek/WattanTV)
Updated 18 August 2019
Daoud Kuttab

Family backs Tlaib’s decision not to visit Israel

  • Israel said a humanitarian travel request by Tlaib would be considered as long as she promised not to promote a boycott against Israel
Updated 18 August 2019
Daoud Kuttab

RAMALLAH: Relatives of a US congresswoman say they support her decision to decline Israel’s offer allowing her to visit them in the West Bank because the “right to travel should be provided to all without any conditions.”

Rashida Tlaib said she would not see her family, even after Israel lifted a ban on her entry, because the government had imposed restrictions on her trip.

“We totally understand her position and support her in her efforts. The right to travel should be provided to all without any conditions,” her uncle Bassam Tlaib told Arab News.

He was speaking from the family home in Beit Ur Al-Fuka, which is 3 km from the West Bank city of Ramallah, and was flanked by his elderly mother.

He said his niece had visited them many times in the past, but there had never been any conditions attached to her travel.

“She said we will meet when she can come without conditions,” Tlaib said. “One idea has been floated of flying the grandmother to the US or finding a way to have the two meetings in a third country. You know my mother is nearing 90 and it is not easy for her to travel but we are checking out all options.”

Tlaib, a Democrat, has criticized Israel’s policy toward Palestinians and had planned to make an official visit to the country.

Israel said a humanitarian travel request by Tlaib would be considered as long as she promised not to promote a boycott against Israel, local media reported.

But the congresswoman, who is Palestinian-American, lashed out on social media.

“I can’t allow the State of Israel to take away that light by humiliating me & use my love for my sity to bow down to their oppressive & racist policies,” she tweeted, using the word sity to refer to her grandmother. “Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in — fighting against racism, oppression & injustice.”

The NGO hosting and organizing the trip, Miftah, has been criticized by supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Hanan Ashrawi, the NGO’s founder, said her staff had organized other congressional trips. “This was the third trip we have organized, and we try to do our work professionally and seriously,” Ashrawi told Arab News. “Our very mission is to promote global dialogue and democracy.”

Ashrawi said the attacks on Miftah were unwarranted.  “Miftah has been targeted with the expressed goal of trying to discredit us even though our record is clear. We believe that they are trying to keep organizing congressional delegations within the AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) monopoly, while we are trying to provide visitors with an opportunity to learn about Palestinian life under occupation and to understand the Palestinian narrative by providing opportunities for delegations to see and engage with Palestinians of all walks of life.” 

Ashrawi said Miftah had been “vetted” by the US Congress’ ethics committee. “We might not be able to bring hundreds of congress people like AIPAC, but we can bring a few and have them see, hear and interact with Palestinians.”

US President Donald Trump had called on Israel not to allow Tlaib and fellow congresswoman Ilhan Omar into Israel as admitting the two “would show great weakness.”

He tweeted that the pair “hate Israel and all Jewish people, and there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace.”

Topics: Rashida Tlaib Israel West Bank

US, Turkey improve ties with Syrian base

Updated 18 August 2019
MENEKSE TOKYAY

US, Turkey improve ties with Syrian base

  • The joint military operations center is set to serve as a platform for negotiations between Turkey and the US
Updated 18 August 2019
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: A Turkish and American joint military operations center for a Syrian “safe zone” will be fully activated next week, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced on Friday. 

US military officials recently arrived in Turkey’s border province of Sanliurfa to prepare the center, establish a safe zone in northern Syria and address Ankara’s security concerns along its southern border.

Oubai Shahbandar, a defense analyst at the New America think tank, believes that the development of a safe zone will raise hopes for regional peace. 

“A safe zone means that hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees can one day return without fear of the Assad regime destroying their homes,” he told Arab News. 

According to Shahbandar, the center means that Ankara and Washington are close to reaching a geopolitical solution for their mutual security concerns in Syria. 

The center is set to serve as a platform for negotiations between Turkey and the US, two NATO allies who clash on the presence of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, a US partner in their fight against Daesh. 

However, Ankara considers the YPG as an offshoot of the PKK, a Kurdish insurgent group that has waged war against the Turkish state for almost four decades.

The PKK is a designated terrorist organization according to the US and the EU.

It is unclear whether the new military center will serve to halt a potential third military offensive by Turkey into northern Syria or if it is designed to mend ties between Ankara and Washington.

One thing is clear: The US is giving a lot of attention to the security of the zone, where about 900 to 2,000 of its troops are currently stationed.

“Turkey won’t let the US interrupt operations east of the Euphrates like they did in Manbij,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu recently said in a speech.

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the US focused on the withdrawal of the YPG from the city, but progress soon stalled.

However, Mehmet Emin Cengiz, a research assistant at the Al-Sharq Forum in Istanbul, said that Turkish and American perspectives on the safe zone do not overlap to a large extent. 

“What Turkey wants to create is a safe zone, from which it can undermine the administrative and security mechanism of the YPG/PYD/SDF step by step. However, from an American perspective, the zone should be a ‘buffer zone’ in which it can protect the PYD/SDF,” he told Arab News. 

Cengiz added that the two sides will try to find mechanisms to administer the divergences with regard to northeastern Syria and that the joint military operation center is important to achieve this. 

“The center has the potential to mend the ties of both sides if they succeed in reaching a consensus on details of the planned safe zone.

“If the safe zone will be established in three phases, and if the security of the planned area will be provided by the local military councils, the US would find a chance to mend ties with Turkey,” Cengiz said. 

While the deal can help alleviate Turkey’s security concerns, Cengiz assesses that a real transition of power to the local military councils would contribute to the localization project of the YPG. 

“A transition of power to local actors has the potential to lessen the YPG/SDF dependence on the PKK,” he added.

Topics: US-Turkey Syria Syria safe zones YPG Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

