Buraidah Date Festival in ‘auctioning’ phase

Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The “auctioning” phase is one of the primary stages in the process of buying and selling dates, with a direct impact on prices. It contributes to introducing the types and merits of dates, and the selling of them.
During the Buraidah Date Festival, an auctioneer plays an important professional role, and is chosen by traders before the beginning of the purchasing and sale season, by offering several in-kind and financial bids and advantages to find a distinguished auctioneer with special skills.   
Agricultural marketing institutions and date merchants make sure to choose an auctioneer that fits their list of individual skills and specifications.
As the date season approaches each year, the brokerage market is activated and traders seek to nail the services of distinguished auctioneers. Agreement contracts vary based on the capacities and skills of the chosen auctioneer.
Dr. Mansour Al-Mushaiti, managing director of Buraidah Festival, said that the auctioning profession relies on a number of skills and specifications that traders make sure to obtain to ensure a successful marketing of their goods.
Al-Mushaiti said that the auctioneer is required to have skills that include a special baritone, quick and agile physical activity, a distinguished way of wearing the costume (ghutra and agal), fluency in the spoken dialect and a rich vocabulary.
An auctioneer is also required to be good in describing and marketing the goods and to know some foreign words to attract the attention of buyers.          

Exhibition offers departing pilgrims a final glimpse of Hajj

The exhibition gives pilgrims a chance to get instant prints of the photos for personal use. (SPA)
Updated 12 min 25 sec ago
SPA

Exhibition offers departing pilgrims a final glimpse of Hajj

  • SPA contributed old and new photographs that depict pilgrims’ journeys
Updated 12 min 25 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: Pilgrims have one last chance to get a glimpse of the Hajj before leaving the Kingdom as an exhibition goes on display at Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport, the SPA reported.
Around 1.8 million Muslims from outside Saudi Arabia performed the Hajj this year, with the majority arriving by air.
The exhibition includes more than 70 photographs, as well as video presentations, showcasing aspects of the pilgrimage. It is being sponsored by Makkah municipality. The exhibition material comes from multiple sources: SPA, the Makkah Regional Development Authority (MRDA), the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), King Abdul Aziz Foundation (DARAH), King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), Misk Charitable Foundation, Al-Haramain Express Train and NAS Airlines.
It is aimed at presenting pilgrims with a lasting and beautiful image of the Hajj journey as they head home having observed one of Islam’s five pillars. It also shows the development programs and projects initiated by the Kingdom in order to raise the standard of facilities and services so people can perform the rituals with ease and in comfort.
SPA contributed old and new photographs that depict pilgrims’ journeys. These are displayed in chronological order, spanning decades from past to present, to show how projects at the Two Holy Mosques have evolved between the reign of Saudi Arabia’s founder King Abdul Aziz and the reign of King Salman.
The MRDA contributed photos of projects carried out at the holy sites, especially in the Jamarat Al-Aqaba area, these include shots of the Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro, which only runs during the Hajj season and carries pilgrims between the holy sites.

SPEEDREAD

• The exhibition includes more than 70 photographs, as well as video presentations, showcasing aspects of the pilgrimage. It is being sponsored by the Makkah municipality.

• It is aimed at presenting pilgrims with a lasting and beautiful image of the Hajj journey as they head home having observed one of Islam’s five pillars.

The metro line is an important piece of Hajj infrastructure. Figures published by the Saudi Railways Co. (SAR) earlier this week showed that 340,035 pilgrims were transported by the Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro to Mount Arafat, over 353,434 were transported to Muzdalifah, 377,199 from Muzdalifah to Mina, and 1,246,422 to the Jamarat facilities during the days of Tashreeq.
Such infrastructure projects have been carried out under the supervision of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.
GACA, DARAH, KACST, Misk, Al-Haramain Railway, and NAS Airlines contributed photos and satellite images of the holy sites.
The exhibition gives pilgrims a chance to get instant prints of the photos for personal use. The exhibition will have two shifts, from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., to accommodate as many visitors as possible.

