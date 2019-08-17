You are here

﻿

General Entertainment Authority launches website ahead of Riyadh Season

Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

General Entertainment Authority launches website ahead of Riyadh Season

  • Saudi Arabia is organizing 11 festivals, or seasons, to boost domestic and international tourism in Saudi Arabia
Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) on Saturday launched a website dedicated to receiving applications from companies and individuals wishing to participate in Riyadh Season, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The website aims to give everyone a chance to take part in the season, which runs from Oct. 15 until Dec. 15 this year.
The authority also said that organizers of recreational events, volunteers, sponsors, photo enthusiasts, caterers and young talent were among those would could apply.
Application forms are available online and a confirmation email will be sent once forms have been received. A committee will evaluate and validate applications.
The GEA said people had until the end of August to submit their applications, and that they would be notified about their status no later than mid-September. It said only applications submitted through the website would be considered.
The Kingdom is organizing 11 festivals, or seasons, to boost domestic and international tourism in Saudi Arabia.
The seasons are also in line with the goals of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

Topics: General Entertainment Authority (GEA)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi General Entertainment Authority investigates claims of Kingdom’s ‘first nightclub’ 
0
Saudi Arabia
Raed Abuzinada, sector development chief at the General Entertainment Authority

Buraidah Date Festival in ‘auctioning’ phase

Updated 18 August 2019
SPA

Buraidah Date Festival in ‘auctioning’ phase

Updated 18 August 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The “auctioning” phase is one of the primary stages in the process of buying and selling dates, with a direct impact on prices. It contributes to introducing the types and merits of dates, and the selling of them.
During the Buraidah Date Festival, an auctioneer plays an important professional role, and is chosen by traders before the beginning of the purchasing and sale season, by offering several in-kind and financial bids and advantages to find a distinguished auctioneer with special skills.   
Agricultural marketing institutions and date merchants make sure to choose an auctioneer that fits their list of individual skills and specifications.
As the date season approaches each year, the brokerage market is activated and traders seek to nail the services of distinguished auctioneers. Agreement contracts vary based on the capacities and skills of the chosen auctioneer.
Dr. Mansour Al-Mushaiti, managing director of Buraidah Festival, said that the auctioning profession relies on a number of skills and specifications that traders make sure to obtain to ensure a successful marketing of their goods.
Al-Mushaiti said that the auctioneer is required to have skills that include a special baritone, quick and agile physical activity, a distinguished way of wearing the costume (ghutra and agal), fluency in the spoken dialect and a rich vocabulary.
An auctioneer is also required to be good in describing and marketing the goods and to know some foreign words to attract the attention of buyers.          

Topics: Buraidah Date Festival 2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Buraidah date farmers achieve record sales
0
Business & Economy
Buraidah date market records SR9 million deals

Latest updates

Buraidah Date Festival in ‘auctioning’ phase
0
Family backs Tlaib’s decision not to visit Israel
0
INTERVIEW: Philip Morris International mideast chief on using hi-tech to progress toward a smoke-free future
0
Exhibition offers departing pilgrims a final glimpse of Hajj
0
US, Turkey improve ties with Syrian base
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.