RIYADH: The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) on Saturday launched a website dedicated to receiving applications from companies and individuals wishing to participate in Riyadh Season, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The website aims to give everyone a chance to take part in the season, which runs from Oct. 15 until Dec. 15 this year.
The authority also said that organizers of recreational events, volunteers, sponsors, photo enthusiasts, caterers and young talent were among those would could apply.
Application forms are available online and a confirmation email will be sent once forms have been received. A committee will evaluate and validate applications.
The GEA said people had until the end of August to submit their applications, and that they would be notified about their status no later than mid-September. It said only applications submitted through the website would be considered.
The Kingdom is organizing 11 festivals, or seasons, to boost domestic and international tourism in Saudi Arabia.
The seasons are also in line with the goals of the Vision 2030 reform plan.
General Entertainment Authority launches website ahead of Riyadh Season
General Entertainment Authority launches website ahead of Riyadh Season
- Saudi Arabia is organizing 11 festivals, or seasons, to boost domestic and international tourism in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) on Saturday launched a website dedicated to receiving applications from companies and individuals wishing to participate in Riyadh Season, the Saudi Press Agency reported.