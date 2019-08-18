You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia issues advisory to citizens in Istanbul following attack
﻿

Saudi Arabia issues advisory to citizens in Istanbul following attack

The embassy tells Saudis to take necessary precautions in Istanbul. (AFP)
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues advisory to citizens in Istanbul following attack

Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Kingdom’s embassy in Turkey has warned citizens in Istanbul to be vigilant after a shooting of a Saudi. 

The armed robbery happened in the Sisli area of the city, prompting Saudi authorities to issue a warning to avoid that area, as well as Taksim, especially after sunset.

In 2017, a terror attack killed seven Saudis in the city on New Year’s Day. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Istanbul

Related

0
Middle-East
20 years after deadly quake, Istanbul ill-prepared for ‘Big One’
0
Middle-East
Heavy downpours wreak havoc in Istanbul, flooding historic Grand Bazaar

General Entertainment Authority launches website ahead of Riyadh Season

Updated 19 min 28 sec ago
SPA

General Entertainment Authority launches website ahead of Riyadh Season

  • Saudi Arabia is organizing 11 festivals, or seasons, to boost domestic and international tourism in Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 min 28 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) on Saturday launched a website dedicated to receiving applications from companies and individuals wishing to participate in Riyadh Season, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The website aims to give everyone a chance to take part in the season, which runs from Oct. 15 until Dec. 15 this year.
The authority also said that organizers of recreational events, volunteers, sponsors, photo enthusiasts, caterers and young talent were among those would could apply.
Application forms are available online and a confirmation email will be sent once forms have been received. A committee will evaluate and validate applications.
The GEA said people had until the end of August to submit their applications, and that they would be notified about their status no later than mid-September. It said only applications submitted through the website would be considered.
The Kingdom is organizing 11 festivals, or seasons, to boost domestic and international tourism in Saudi Arabia.
The seasons are also in line with the goals of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

Topics: General Entertainment Authority (GEA)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi General Entertainment Authority investigates claims of Kingdom’s ‘first nightclub’ 
0
Saudi Arabia
Raed Abuzinada, sector development chief at the General Entertainment Authority

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia issues advisory to citizens in Istanbul following attack
0
General Entertainment Authority launches website ahead of Riyadh Season
0
Buraidah Date Festival in ‘auctioning’ phase
0
Family backs Tlaib’s decision not to visit Israel
0
INTERVIEW: Philip Morris International mideast chief on using hi-tech to progress toward a smoke-free future
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.