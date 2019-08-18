You are here

Hong Kong braces for mass anti-government rally

Anti-government protesters attend a rally in the Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on Saturday, August 17, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 18 August 2019
Reuters

Hong Kong braces for mass anti-government rally

  Anger over a now-suspended bill that would allow criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China erupted in June
Updated 18 August 2019
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong braced for a major anti-government rally planned for Sunday after an unusually calm Saturday night in what has been a summer of violent protests in the Asian financial hub.
Demonstrations have lost some intensity since the ugly scenes witnessed during the protesters’ occupation of the city’s airport earlier in the past week, and Sunday’s rally could show whether the movement still has broad-based support.
No tear gas was fired on Saturday night during a brief standoff between police and protesters outside a police station in the Mong Kok district — which was noteworthy after the increasingly violent confrontations in the last 11 weeks. Police said they fired one beanbag round.
Some protesters said on Saturday that they were saving their energy for Sunday, when the pro-democracy Civil Human Rights Front, which organized million-strong peaceful marches in June, has scheduled a rally in Victoria Park, in the bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay on Hong Kong island.
Anger over a now-suspended bill that would allow criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China erupted in June, but the rising unrest is fueled by broader concerns about the erosion of freedoms guaranteed under the “one country, two systems” formula put in place after Hong Kong’s return from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
Demands include democratic reforms as well as the resignation of the city’s Beijing-backed leader, Carrie Lam.
The protests present one of the biggest challenges facing Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. And with the ruling Communist Party preparing to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic on Oct 1, the crisis in Hong Kong has come at a sensitive time.
Beijing has adopted an increasingly strident rhetorical stance toward the protesters, accusing foreign countries including the United States of fomenting unrest.
Scenes of Chinese paramilitary troops training at a stadium in the city of Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, gave a clear warning that mainland intervention by force is possible.
On Sunday morning, parishioners at St. John’s Cathedral in Hong Kong’s financial district prayed for wisdom and responsiveness from government leaders, “be they freely elected or imposed.”
On Saturday, thousands of school teachers joined anti-government protests. A much-larger demonstration in support of the government attracted what organizers said was 476,000 people, although police said 108,000 attended.
Last week, protesters who occupied the terminal at Hong Kong’s airport forced the cancelation of nearly 1,000 flights and detained two men they thought were pro-government sympathizers, prompting Beijing to liken the behavior to terrorism and leading some protesters to apologize.
On Friday, the CEO of Cathay Pacific Airways resigned amid mounting Chinese regulatory scrutiny of the Hong Kong carrier over the involvement of its employees in the protests.
On Sunday, Cathay’s flight attendants’ union posted a statement expressing sadness over the exits of CEO Rupert Hogg and Chief Operating Office Paul Loo, and urged members to be cautious in their actions and words and to be wary that their electronic devices could be inspected at some airports.
“You are advised to be well prepared to avoid undesirable consequences,” the posting on Facebook said.
A Cathay spokesman said staff had not been requested to remove images of the protests from their phones or other electronic devices.

Topics: Hong Kong

India reimposes movement curbs on parts of Kashmir’s main city after clashes

Updated 18 August 2019
Reuters

India reimposes movement curbs on parts of Kashmir’s main city after clashes

  There were violent overnight clashes between residents and police in which dozens were injured
  India has been fighting a revolt in which at least 50,000 people have been killed
Updated 18 August 2019
Reuters

SRINAGAR: Indian authorities reimposed restrictions on movement in major parts of Kashmir’s biggest city, Srinagar, on Sunday after violent overnight clashes between residents and police in which dozens were injured, two senior officials and eyewitnesses said.
In the past 24 hours, there has been a series of protests against New Delhi’s Aug. 5 revocation of the region’s autonomy. This followed an easing in curbs on movement on Saturday morning.
The state government has said that it has not imposed a curfew over the past two weeks, but on Sunday people were being turned back at multiple roadblocks set up in the city in the past few hours. Security forces at some roadblocks have told residents there is a curfew.
Two senior government officials told Reuters that at least two dozen people were admitted to hospitals with pellet injuries after violent clashes broke out in the old city on Saturday night.
Representatives in the Jammu and Kashmir government in Srinagar and the federal government in New Delhi did not immediately return calls asking about the latest clampdown or seeking an assessment of the number of injuries and clashes.
One of the official sources said that people pelted security forces with stones in around two dozen places across Srinagar. He said that the intensity of the stone pelting protests has increased over past few days.
The heavy overnight clashes took place mostly in Rainawari, Nowhetta and Gojwara areas of the old city where Indian troops fired tear smoke, chilly grenades and pellets to disperse protesters, eyewitnesses and officials said.
Chilly grenades contain very spicy chili pepper, and produce a major eye and skin irritant, as well as a pungent smell, when they are unleashed.
The officials, who declined to be identified because they aren’t supposed to talk to the media, said clashes also took place in other parts of the city including Soura, a hotbed of protests in the past two weeks.
A senior government official and hospital authorities at Srinagar’s main hospital said that at least 17 people came there with pellet injuries. They said 12 were discharged while five with grievous injuries were admitted.
The hospital officials and a police officer told Reuters that a 65-year-old man, Mohammad Ayub of Braripora, was admitted to the hospital after he had major breathing difficulties when tear gas and chilly grenades were fired in old city area on Saturday afternoon. He died in the hospital on Saturday night and has already been buried, they said.
Javed Ahmad, age 35 and from the wealthy Rajbagh area of Srinagar, was prevented from going to the old city early Sunday morning by paramilitary police at a barricade near the city center. “I had to visit my parents there. Troops had blocked the road with concertina wire. They asked me to go back as there was curfew in the area,” he said.
Telephone landlines were restored in parts of the city on Saturday after a 12-day blackout and the state government said most telephone exchanges in the region would start working by Sunday evening. Internet and cell phones remain blocked in Kashmir.
More than 500 political or community leaders and activists remained in detention, and some have been flown to prisons outside the state.
For 30 years in the part of Kashmir that it controls, India has been fighting a revolt in which at least 50,000 people have been killed. Critics say the decision to revoke autonomy will cause further alienation and fuel the armed resistance.
The change will allow non-residents to buy property in Jammu and Kashmir, and end the practice of reserving state government jobs for local residents.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has said the measure is necessary to integrate Kashmir fully into India and speed up its development.

Topics: Kashmir India

